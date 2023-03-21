 Skip to content
Dodge does a careful read of the room, announces that its last Challenger will hit 1,025 hp, go 0-60 in 1.7 seconds, and come with an optional parachute. Neck tattoos not included
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hurry on down to Trump motors!
Everything is on sale!
MAGA!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They are probably all already sold.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the price point will be enough to keep them out of the hands of idiots who just wanna do intersection take overs and do donuts until the rubber comes off.

/Or their wives can drive them while they are deployed overseas.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about sunglasses?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need more scat packs
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a hemi?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This x3000 times

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to a highway near you.  Specifically coming to the left lane of the highway you're on, drifting left and right flashing their high beams, 6 inches behind you when you're already doing 85 in a 65 and you still have ten more cars and a couple semis left to pass.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real men (with small penises)drive Ford F-450s.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear for an extra $20k you get the ability to steer.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: Real men (with small penises)drive Ford F-450s.


Dually.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They read the room, they just didn't read Fark.  Maybe Farkers shouldn't expect every business to cater to their narrow whims.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Catsaregreen: Real men (with small penises)drive Ford F-450s.

Dually.


Aren't all 450s already duallies?

I know the 350s come either/or.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one upside to working 3rd shift is all the douchebros are asleep when it's my time to drive. I can't honestly recall any driving stereotype that isn't outdated. Do dumb kids still drive lowered neons driving like clowns?

Which changes after memorial day. People will be back on their Fart Machines gunning it at 5000 rpm in first gear to drive 2 blocks in residential neighborhoods just to park their oil spot generator and rev for 30 minutes in their driveway.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to tear up the tires on a drag strip. As for a commuter though, that's a hard pass.

/it's not mean to be a commuter
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: I'd love to tear up the tires on a drag strip. As for a commuter though, that's a hard pass.

/it's not meant* to be a commuter


*thanks, morning brain
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world needed a Pro-stock drag car for the street.

Who am I kidding? These will never be driven. They'll be ushered off to the climate controlled garage as an investment.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vast majority of these will end up in the middle east... like most luxury cars.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: They read the room, they just didn't read Fark.  Maybe Farkers shouldn't expect every business to cater to their narrow whims.


you want one in gun metal grey, don't ya?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crazy thing about the Challenger is that it's a 15 year-old platform.  That's ancient.  They just take an old platform and shove more and more HP into it.  I'm not hating.

I'm reminded of the 1968 Dodge Dart Super Stock, which was a drag car you could buy from the factory.  It only came with two seats to save weight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They are probably all already sold.


Only to be resold on the auction block for double within a few years
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The previous drag-spec Demon at around 840 hp sold and resold at 2x mark-up, so this will too. Though I think the people who bought the last one thinking it would be the top dog are probably pissed now.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.


They will last a lot longer. Those EVs will make nice planters when the battery packs die in 8 years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: The world needed a Pro-stock drag car for the street.

Who am I kidding? These will never be driven. They'll be ushered off to the climate controlled garage as an investment.


And unless about 500 people crash them, they aren't going to appreciate like they think they will.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would a parachute even have helped after that kind of malfunction?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sub 9 second car off the showroom floor?

JFC.  Does it come with a roll cage, scatter shields and fire suit because otherwise a car that quick wouldn't be NHRA legal.

http://st.hotrod.com/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/NHRA-Racing-Safety-Rules.pdf
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The crazy thing about the Challenger is that it's a 15 year-old platform.  That's ancient.  They just take an old platform and shove more and more HP into it.I'm not hating.

I'm reminded of the 1968 Dodge Dart Super Stock, which was a drag car you could buy from the factory.  It only came with two seats to save weight.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Which is exactly why you see so many videos of them launching themselves into ditches.  more engine than frame/tires/brakes/suspension/driver can handle
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Stud Gerbil: None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.

They will last a lot longer. Those EVs will make nice planters when the battery packs die in 8 years.


Counterpoint, it's a Dodge.  It'll be sitting dead in someone's driveway in 4.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Four Ringer: NewportBarGuy: They are probably all already sold.

Only to be resold on the auction block for double within a few years


They probably will be a good investment if you don't drive it often
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Obscene_CNN: Stud Gerbil: None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.

They will last a lot longer. Those EVs will make nice planters when the battery packs die in 8 years.

Counterpoint, it's a Dodge.  It'll be sitting dead in someone's driveway in 4.


you can get the rust package preinstalled
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.


The funny thing is that EVs aren't great performance cars.  They weigh a ton and don't have very much range, especially when driven hard. Formula EV cars can't compete with Formula 2, much less F1.

The one thing EVs *can* do is fast 0-XX times since they have all the torques available at zero RPM.  And that is the one thing the Dodge is also designed to do.  (Lord knows you don't buy a Challenger for the handling). So Dodge is managing to built an absurd single purpose car that can barely beat out EV sedans
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh you are aware that the Demon is intended to be used as a race car right? That's why you have to special order them with stock seats or even a passenger seat. Is it street legal? Yeah but that doesn't mean that its intended for full highway use. Its so that you can do the cruise before the even which is how a lot of classes work.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully every douchebag that drives one of these ends up like the Challenger did...
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Stud Gerbil: None of these cars will be able to compete with EVs in the near future.   It's all about torque up to a point.

They will last a lot longer. Those EVs will make nice planters when the battery packs die in 8 years.


Kia and Hyundai guarantee theirs for 10 years.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It needs to look more like a coffin to save time at the end.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once went into an office to do a thing. When I came out of that office, there was a car UPSIDE DOWN on the street.

The said street was less than 100 feet long. I have no idea how anyone could possibly generate enough energy to do that.

Now everyone can.

Yay?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: Rapmaster2000: The crazy thing about the Challenger is that it's a 15 year-old platform.  That's ancient.  They just take an old platform and shove more and more HP into it.I'm not hating.

I'm reminded of the 1968 Dodge Dart Super Stock, which was a drag car you could buy from the factory.  It only came with two seats to save weight.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Which is exactly why you see so many videos of them launching themselves into ditches.  more engine than frame/tires/brakes/suspension/driver can handle


They weren't street legal, just like this new model.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Does it have a hemi?


Yep and it also has a supercharger. It has a Helliphant in it. Blown 426 Hemi.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
after reading the thread, I'll take 2!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: A sub 9 second car off the showroom floor?

JFC.  Does it come with a roll cage, scatter shields and fire suit because otherwise a car that quick wouldn't be NHRA legal.

http://st.hotrod.com/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/NHRA-Racing-Safety-Rules.pdf


Back when those hopped-up Hertz Ford Mustang rentals were a thing, people quickly figured out how to 'cage them for weekend races before returning them to their factory configurations to return them Monday morning to the rental lot, with a few extra holes where the cages bolted in.

I'm sure they'll be 'caged easily enough if someone wants to run one on the NHRA circuit.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Four Ringer: NewportBarGuy: They are probably all already sold.

Only to be resold on the auction block for double within a few years


I think they come with a Barrett Jackson or Mecum Auctions business card in the visor strap.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: asmodeus224: Rapmaster2000: The crazy thing about the Challenger is that it's a 15 year-old platform.  That's ancient.  They just take an old platform and shove more and more HP into it.I'm not hating.

I'm reminded of the 1968 Dodge Dart Super Stock, which was a drag car you could buy from the factory.  It only came with two seats to save weight.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Which is exactly why you see so many videos of them launching themselves into ditches.  more engine than frame/tires/brakes/suspension/driver can handle

They weren't street legal, just like this new model.


The new one IS street legal?  Oh well.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
asmodeus224:
Which is exactly why you see so many videos of them launching themselves into ditches.  more engine than frame/tires/brakes/suspension/driver can handle

I think the tires are too good now. One tire suddenly gets traction while the other side is still spinning and bam, you are turning without using the steering wheel. You're in the ditch so fast.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: scanman61: A sub 9 second car off the showroom floor?

JFC.  Does it come with a roll cage, scatter shields and fire suit because otherwise a car that quick wouldn't be NHRA legal.

http://st.hotrod.com/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/NHRA-Racing-Safety-Rules.pdf

Back when those hopped-up Hertz Ford Mustang rentals were a thing, people quickly figured out how to 'cage them for weekend races before returning them to their factory configurations to return them Monday morning to the rental lot, with a few extra holes where the cages bolted in.

I'm sure they'll be 'caged easily enough if someone wants to run one on the NHRA circuit.


Around here, bolted cages are fashion accessories.. if they're not welded, they're not acceptable.

/Canada
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The crazy thing about the Challenger is that it's a 15 year-old platform.  That's ancient.  They just take an old platform and shove more and more HP into it.  I'm not hating.

I'm reminded of the 1968 Dodge Dart Super Stock, which was a drag car you could buy from the factory.  It only came with two seats to save weight.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Originally a Mercedes E-class platform to be specific. Which is why some of them will also go around corners surprisingly well. This one (as well as the Demon), not so much, 'cause calibrating your springs a shocks for great launches isn't the hot setup for, well, anything else.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: TWX: scanman61: A sub 9 second car off the showroom floor?

JFC.  Does it come with a roll cage, scatter shields and fire suit because otherwise a car that quick wouldn't be NHRA legal.

http://st.hotrod.com/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/NHRA-Racing-Safety-Rules.pdf

Back when those hopped-up Hertz Ford Mustang rentals were a thing, people quickly figured out how to 'cage them for weekend races before returning them to their factory configurations to return them Monday morning to the rental lot, with a few extra holes where the cages bolted in.

I'm sure they'll be 'caged easily enough if someone wants to run one on the NHRA circuit.

Around here, bolted cages are fashion accessories.. if they're not welded, they're not acceptable.

/Canada


Of course.  NHRA rules have changed in *checks notes* fifty years.

My point was that if someone wants to drag their 1000hp car, it's not all that difficult to prepare the car to do it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was young the Plymouth Roadrunner was the rage among young men. Every one destined to met a utility pole.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: McGrits: Does it have a hemi?

Yep and it also has a supercharger. It has a Helliphant in it. Blown 426 Hemi.


I believe it only borrows the supercharger from the 426 crate engine, but the engine in the car is the 376 cu.in one (6.2 liter).
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Hopefully the price point will be enough to keep them out of the hands of idiots who just wanna do intersection take overs and do donuts until the rubber comes off.

/Or their wives can drive them while they are deployed overseas.


You too can own one of these beasts for only $1499/mo for 144 months!
We'll even pay off your '08 Challenger, no matter how much you owe!
 
