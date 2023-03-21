 Skip to content
(BBC)   Reminder: if you receive a USB stick in the mail, don't be a dumbass and plug it into your computer. Also because it may be a bomb   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I disagree about the "dumbass" bit. A journalist could have a legitimate reason to plug in a USB drive, e.g. if an anonymous source had sent some leaked documents. You'd want to use a dedicated machine isolated from the rest of your network and documents though. And after this incident, behind some bulletproof glass as well.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


This photo has some solid meme potential.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just stick it into an air gaped machine that you really don't care about, if you're that curious.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Ok guys, don't disarm it yet.  Let me check the light.  Ready?  One, two, hey should I be wearing a helmet too?"

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I disagree about the "dumbass" bit. A journalist could have a legitimate reason to plug in a USB drive, e.g. if an anonymous source had sent some leaked documents. You'd want to use a dedicated machine isolated from the rest of your network and documents though. And after this incident, behind some bulletproof glass as well.


And like... a long pair of tongs to plug it in or something. If it blew up when he plugged it in it was probably built to use the voltage from the USB port to set itself off.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, and if someone sends me an unsolicited butt plug I'm supposed to just not stick it up my butt because of butt security protocol?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once got a package in the mail.  It was from china.  included a seed packet and a small pot (clay, not weed) and a packet of  some sandy substance

threw it away, figured the seeds could be an invasive species or just weeds, or it was some scam of someone trying to legitimize their online business with fake sales

found out later someone sent it to me as a gift

don't be that person
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Me plugging in that off-brand Chinese power supply from eBay for the first time

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gotta admit that's a pretty clever way to boom someone.

I remember reading about US Special Forces in Vietnam leaving behind AK-47 ammo that had plastic explosives in it instead of gunpowder.  I looked up from the book and thought, "Dayummmm that's sneaky."
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How big a bomb could it be? Like a little Rice Krispie snap pop or something. "Plink"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Gotta admit that's a pretty clever way to boom someone.

I remember reading about US Special Forces in Vietnam leaving behind AK-47 ammo that had plastic explosives in it instead of gunpowder.  I looked up from the book and thought, "Dayummmm that's sneaky."


Well I'll be, that project even had a name.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Eldest_Son
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One presenter, Lenin Artieda, was injured when he opened the envelope in the middle of the newsroom.

He said the explosive device looked like a USB drive. He plugged it into his computer and it detonated.

Quality journalism.  FFS, which one was it?
/morons.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Killer USB sticks are fun Christmas gifts to the boomers in your life.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nytmare: How big a bomb could it be? Like a little Rice Krispie snap pop or something. "Plink"


A blasting cap would be about the right size.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it bomb 2.0?  3.1?  3.2 Gen 1 2x2?, Bomb 4?  Thunderboom?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The suspect just might be a Universal Serial Killer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 690x388]

This photo has some solid meme potential.


"Ray, get ready to read the comments!"
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But what if the USB stick has free porn on it?

I just don't know what I would do.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: One presenter, Lenin Artieda, was injured when he opened the envelope in the middle of the newsroom.

He said the explosive device looked like a USB drive. He plugged it into his computer and it detonated.

Quality journalism.  FFS, which one was it?
/morons.


I'm guessing the guy put the USB stick in his laptop while it was still in the envelope. like he was brownbagging a USB stick because it had porn on it lol.
 
Klicrai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nytmare: How big a bomb could it be? Like a little Rice Krispie snap pop or something. "Plink"


All that they said was that it included "military type" explosives, so I assume that the actual compound is being kept secret as part of the investigation. The military science hippies have come a long way since C-4, though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Was it bomb 2.0?  3.1?  3.2 Gen 1 2x2?, Bomb 4?  Thunderboom?


Bomb ME.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was once working with an on-site consultant who wanted to plug his USB drive into my laptop to transfer files to me.

I can remember going into a weird fugue state and just saying "No No No" while covering up the ports. My coworker was sitting there laughing his ass off because he knew I was a security stickler and there was absolutely no way that was getting plugged into my laptop (and he also supported my position). The consultant was very confused but eventually emailed me the data.

(none of that was a euphemism).
 
Wessoman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: But what if the USB stick has free porn on it?

I just don't know what I would do.


I know what I would do: Just use the stick on your Boomer Parents computer, if you can still boot it up with all the spyware thrashing about it from years of stupid internet decisions and poor technical knowledge. If the USB stick explodes, just blame them for being computer illiterate. If it's porn, just blame your dad, he hasn't cleaned out all the pornhub from the search history anyways.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wessoman: DuneClimber: But what if the USB stick has free porn on it?

I just don't know what I would do.

I know what I would do: Just use the stick on your Boomer Parents computer, if you can still boot it up with all the spyware thrashing about it from years of stupid internet decisions and poor technical knowledge. If the USB stick explodes, just blame them for being computer illiterate. If it's porn, just blame your dad, he hasn't cleaned out all the pornhub from the search history anyways.


You're a genius!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wessoman: DuneClimber: But what if the USB stick has free porn on it?

I just don't know what I would do.

I know what I would do: Just use the stick on your Boomer Parents computer, if you can still boot it up with all the spyware thrashing about it from years of stupid internet decisions and poor technical knowledge. If the USB stick explodes, just blame them for being computer illiterate. If it's porn, just blame your dad, he hasn't cleaned out all the pornhub from the search history anyways.


My 77 year old father took apart 2 laptops and replaced their fans in the last week. Im pretty sure he's a bit more savvy.
 
Watubi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The ONE time he put the USB drive in correctly on the first try
 
