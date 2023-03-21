 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How Adrian Chiles became your favorite internet columnist. Wait, I have a favorite internet columnist? And it's someone named Adrian Chiles?   (slate.com) divider line
33
    More: Unlikely, English language, Facebook, Internet, London, Earth, The Guardian, big programs, test-drive  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headlines such as "I thought it was weird to have a favourite spoon. Then I realised I wasn't alone" and "We can go to the moon-so why can't we stop my glasses sliding down my nose?" are pasted all over social media with captions like "He never misses." And he never does.

Simpsons did it.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, is that pronounced like Miles? Or like multiples of the country Chile?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adrian Chiles is a West Bromwich Albion fan and I once cheered him on as he ran past doing the London Marathon dressed as WBA mascot Baggy Bird, so he's alright by me and welcome to marry my sister any day.

/BOING BOING!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week Chiles-mania rose to new levels

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad the world cought up.

Stewart Lee Talks to Armando Iannucci - Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle - BBC Two
Youtube sbekcRE30Iw
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Now, is that pronounced like Miles? Or like multiples of the country Chile?


It's with a West Midlands accent, so "AY-dreeun Chy-ulls".

/like "smiles"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he's finding success in this day and age where it's hard to find an old white man bloviating on the internet
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's not this guy.

Lineker V Braverman
Youtube jXqVGtxFppQ
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he write about butt stuff? Then how comes this is a slate article?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: ArcadianRefugee: Now, is that pronounced like Miles? Or like multiples of the country Chile?

It's with a West Midlands accent, so "AY-dreeun Chy-ulls".

/like "smiles"


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Headlines such as "I thought it was weird to have a favourite spoon. Then I realised I wasn't alone" and "We can go to the moon-so why can't we stop my glasses sliding down my nose?"


"Reveling in the banal", the article says.  Maybe "banal + stupid", because those example headlines have straight-forward explanations.

Favorite "spoon": everyone has favorite things - the ones that do their thing best for them or are just the most pleasing to look at. Have you not thought at all about the world beyond the reach of your own arms?

Moon travel vs substandard products: Spend the money for some properly fitted glasses, you biatchy moron.

I don't know... I guess I prefer truly banal conversations like "Damn, this summer weather is HOT!", not ones that tempt me to explain why you should STFU and think.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you realize that half of the Internet is written by people who were unpopular in high school but never got over it, wannabe tastemaker sites like Slate and Vox start to make a whole lot more sense.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hadn't heard of the guy until last week, when Fark linked to him taking about OnlyFans:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/15/i-have-a-naked-lookalike-and-he-is-making-a-fortune-on-onlyfans-adrian-chiles

https://m.fark.com/comments/12788304
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I don't know everyone in your social silo and have no desire to figure out your in-jokes and references.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Brits just invented Andy Rooney.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people actually pay attention to by lines? I think the only columnist I can think of by name is Dave Barry
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sample headlines in TFA suggest a Dave Barry knockoff that gets extra credit with Slate because British.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Do people actually pay attention to by lines? I think the only columnist I can think of by name is Dave Barry


Yes, but we're talking about internet columnists.  So, Maddox and JeffK
 
SansNeural
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

csi_yellowknife: When you realize that half of the Internet is written by people who were unpopular in high school but never got over it, wannabe tastemaker sites like Slate and Vox start to make a whole lot more sense.


Meh, define "popular".  I attended a decent sized high school where there was enough room for nearly everyone to have a group of like-minded friends to feel accepted within.  I took Journalism and was on the school newspaper staff.  Our Editor went on to work for big-name papers and another of our reports is still, AFAIK, a regular AP contributor these 40 years later.  I went into software ;)

I don't think any of us felt un-popular.  We'd found a place we liked and made some kind of names amongst our peers (those that could read, at least) through our bylines.

But yeah, your story of persecuted and broken wordsmiths is cool, so I'll vote you up.
 
mononymous [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This guy is as famous as my favorite taxidermist, who needs no introduction, because you already know who I'm talking about.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Adriane Bellew and Balboa feel left out.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's outrageous. Egregious. Preposterous.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mononymous: This guy is as famous as my favorite taxidermist, who needs no introduction, because you already know who I'm talking about.


Dr. Juan Itor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've never heard of him and Andy Rooney did the same thing.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now you've got me doubting the existence of columnists and the internet.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Biggest mistake of the day so far: Clicking on that link and reading it to the end. Ugh
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, he won Taskmaster's New Year Treat II, so for a British version of Andy Rooney, he's still got mad bragging rights.

/your time starts now
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: It's outrageous. Egregious. Preposterous.


Hey, e-Greg.  Take your rage outside and be thankful this is not postposterous.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: Biggest mistake of the day so far: Clicking on that link and reading it to the end. Ugh


You think YOU got it bad... I read this Fark thread to the end!
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mononymous: This guy is as famous as my favorite taxidermist, who needs no introduction, because you already know who I'm talking about.


To be fair, he has presented some peak time football programmes on the main BBC channels in the UK.

/Adrian Chiles, I mean
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Slings and arrows. As soon as you become the best at anything people try and take you down a peg. I should know as I'm Fark's favorite commenter.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cheron: Slings and arrows. As soon as you become the best at anything people try and take you down a peg. I should know as I'm Fark's favorite commenter.


For me to poop on!

Hey, you're right! Fun game. :)
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.