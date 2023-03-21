 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Trucker: Welp, if Smuggler's Notch is snowed in, maybe I should try to negotiate city streets laid out in the 17th century. Can't see why that wouldn't work   (wtae.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Advertising, Email, Privacy, High school, Sport, Downtown Pittsburgh, Link, Television  
•       •       •

1689 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step-tractor, help!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving Downtown Pittsburgh is a bad idea even in good weather
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only did the trucker get stuck in Pittsburgh, he got REALLY lost along the way if he originally intended to go thru Smuggler's Notch.
 
skrewewe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like something I tried to do to my wife for some reason
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh invented the phrase "You can't get there from here".
 
zombiequeen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Pittsburgh invented the phrase "You can't get there from here".


Along with everything else, if you live with a Pittsburgher.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Not only did the trucker get stuck in Pittsburgh, he got REALLY lost along the way if he originally intended to go thru Smuggler's Notch.


That's exactly what I was thinking - Was at Smugglers last summer, good hiking and fun trip!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The streets Dahntahn, especially that one, are pretty clearly marked with signs reading, "If you turn here with a semi, you will die." That's what I remember, at least.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would suck to be that trucker.
But hey, at it's better than being a stuck  cow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So serious answer:

I have some logistics customers who have commercial grade GPS. Until i looked at the price tag, i wanted it in my car just for towing stuff. Plug in your dimensions, load, etc, and it sorts this shiat out on its own.

You basically have an owner operator with an off the shelf tom tom from 10 years ago doing this stuff. Its SO easy for anyone approaching a real company to avoid this.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive straight through town, drive around town, come in from another direction.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smugglers Notch is not very close to Pittsburgh.  About as close as Orlando is to New Orleans.

I did know a girl (in a biblical way) when we went to Groovy UV who we called 'smugglers notch' because, well, use your imagination you filthy animals.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smuggler Notch?

I barely know her.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby out yourself, what Smuggler's Notch were you referring to?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: So serious answer:

I have some logistics customers who have commercial grade GPS. Until i looked at the price tag, i wanted it in my car just for towing stuff. Plug in your dimensions, load, etc, and it sorts this shiat out on its own.

You basically have an owner operator with an off the shelf tom tom from 10 years ago doing this stuff. Its SO easy for anyone approaching a real company to avoid this.


It's not so much the GPS itself, it's the database AND the attribute tagging of the streets (width, height restrictions, etc).

Took me several years to get my semi rural street represented correctly in the major databases (same name on both ends, but an impassible section in the middle which isn't shown on the free US Census TIGER database). Before I started trying to get the databases updated, we would get calls from delivery people claiming they couldn't find our house (because the entered the street from the "wrong" end).
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't it just back up?  I mean, it GOT there by driving forward, so...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Subby out yourself, what Smuggler's Notch were you referring to?


Yeah isn't that in Northern VT?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size

img.ccjdigital.comView Full Size

kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size

npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh fark, I got it. Damn I'm slow. Would have made more sense if he got stuck in Burlington.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Pittsburgh invented the phrase "You can't get there from here".


There are some areas of Atlanta where that applies, but nowhere near the level getting from Mt. Lebanon to Beaver.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Smugglers Notch is not very close to Pittsburgh.  About as close as Orlando is to New Orleans.

I did know a girl (in a biblical way) when we went to Groovy UV who we called 'smugglers notch' because, well, use your imagination you filthy animals.


My late brother went to Groovy UV way back when you could go to Burger King and hit their ice cream bar and get ice cream "made by these two guys that make the best ice cream you've ever had."  Gve ya one guess who they were, lol.  And it WAS some kick ass 'scream.

I'd swear we saw B.B. King playing Hunt's, too.  I was a high school freshman and wasn't familiar with him so I may be completely wrong about that.

/The ANG Phantoms were louder than shiat, too.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: RedfordRenegade: Smugglers Notch is not very close to Pittsburgh.  About as close as Orlando is to New Orleans.

I did know a girl (in a biblical way) when we went to Groovy UV who we called 'smugglers notch' because, well, use your imagination you filthy animals.

My late brother went to Groovy UV way back when you could go to Burger King and hit their ice cream bar and get ice cream "made by these two guys that make the best ice cream you've ever had."  Gve ya one guess who they were, lol.  And it WAS some kick ass 'scream.

I'd swear we saw B.B. King playing Hunt's, too. I was a high school freshman and wasn't familiar with him so I may be completely wrong about that.

/The ANG Phantoms were louder than shiat, too.


Guess not.

The famed guitarist made several appearances in Vermont over the course of his career, including Burlington stops in 1998 and 2001

Now i'm wondering who we saw.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: LineNoise: So serious answer:

I have some logistics customers who have commercial grade GPS. Until i looked at the price tag, i wanted it in my car just for towing stuff. Plug in your dimensions, load, etc, and it sorts this shiat out on its own.

You basically have an owner operator with an off the shelf tom tom from 10 years ago doing this stuff. Its SO easy for anyone approaching a real company to avoid this.

It's not so much the GPS itself, it's the database AND the attribute tagging of the streets (width, height restrictions, etc).

Took me several years to get my semi rural street represented correctly in the major databases (same name on both ends, but an impassible section in the middle which isn't shown on the free US Census TIGER database). Before I started trying to get the databases updated, we would get calls from delivery people claiming they couldn't find our house (because the entered the street from the "wrong" end).


Yeah its the mapping\data feed\accuracy you pay for.

I do a fair amount of skiing in New England, and neither of my car's built in GPS is perfect when it comes to un-improved\seasonal roads. Waze is maybe 75%. My garmin that i run a subscription for the season is maybe 90%.

shiat still happens and i get routed through something that i suddenly need chains for (don't have), is closed, etc.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Never venture into the city.  Just ask Joel and Ellie.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dawntawn?  For the first streets think triangles, not blocks.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh (Fort Pitt) was founded in 1758, in the Eighteenth Century
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Re: databases

For a long time, most of the GPS unitsnused basically the sam, unmodified TIGER database, because it was free.
Garmin, DeLorme, Google, and the others all had the same errors. Now, the major companies like Google and Garmin actually do some of their own updating.

I corrected Garmin, Google and onne other when I was fixing my road. It took FOREVER for theatabaees to reflect the change. Like, years. And we have twice had large semis come down our dead end road and get stuck at the turn around, which can handle a fire truck, but not a semi. Some of these drivers are beyond dumb. The road is single lane and very rural. Why they thought they could get a full size semi down it, I can't figure. We finally got the town to put up a "NO OUTLET" sign. I'm not optimistic.
 
EL EM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pittsburgh (Fort Pitt) was founded in 1758, in the Eighteenth Century


Exactly. Problems navigation in Pittsburg are likely more an issue of topography rather than age.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.