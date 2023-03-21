 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Florida man dies in crash caused by cows' is your Florida/The Far Side crossover headline of the day   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Highway patrol, Highway, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida man, group of cows, second driver, 27-year-old man, State highway  
19 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you not to let those cows play with the traffic light controller
 
oldfool
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will he come back as an undead werecow? News at 11!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems to me the driver caused the crash by hitting a cow.

While they can move along at a decent clip, cows aren't like deer who leap out into the road.

It's up to drivers to pay attention and not be driving so fast they hit things standing or crossing the road.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Seems to me the driver caused the crash by hitting a cow.

While they can move along at a decent clip, cows aren't like deer who leap out into the road.

It's up to drivers to pay attention and not be driving so fast they hit things standing or crossing the road.


Maybe the driver didn't see the cow. Cows are pretty small, ya know.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You never hear of drivers crashing into bulls. They always seem to warn drivers of their presence.

Cows, on the other hand, don't have horns.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pert: Cows! Cows! Cows!

Are you sure that wasn't cows & cows & cows?

cows & cows & cows
Youtube FavUpD_IjVY
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB: At one time, before the Villages, Sumter County, Florida had more cows than people. They still hold cattle auctions every Tuesday and remains the largest cattle auction in Florida, and I'd bet the largest cattle auction in the entire Bible Belt (excluding OK/TX).
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The weird thing is it was a plane crash.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
cardcow.comView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [cardcow.com image 419x600]


Leaving thread satisfied. Well done.

(CSB: I remember having to explain this Far Side to a colleague, digging up the cartoon on my phone, when the CEO alluded to it in a speech to all staff.

I probably wasn't the only one who got the joke, but Far Side gags lose a lot in translation to text.)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: CSB: At one time, before the Villages, Sumter County, Florida had more cows than people. They still hold cattle auctions every Tuesday and remains the largest cattle auction in Florida, and I'd bet the largest cattle auction in the entire Bible Belt (excluding OK/TX).


This is good to know.

If I become a billionaire somehow, I'm going down there to buy cattle, and will drive them through the Villages.

/Rawhide!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x1122]


WHOA!  Rural Phantasm!
 
Crazy Talk Al
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First they came for the Cow Tools, but I said nothing, because I am not a cow.
 
