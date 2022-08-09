 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 391 of WW3: Ukrainian drone attack in Dzhankoi Crimea destroys cruise missiles and damages important rail hub. It's your Tuesday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Russia, International Criminal Court, Vladimir Putin, Associated Press, China, Ukraine, European Union, Crimea  
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. It's Tuesday. Wagner attempts to justify it's shiatty life decisions, Putin was never in Mauripol according to Ukrainian Military Intelligence, and we know where two of the three biggest arses in the world are right now, hopefully TFG has a meeting this morning to go to. It's your Tuesday overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, March 21

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 21

Ukraine Conflict to Dominate Putin, Xi Talks

ICC Pledges More Aid to Probe Russia's Crimes in Ukraine

EU Agrees 2-Billion-Euro Ammunition Pllan for Ukraine

A Man that Looks Like Putin Visited Mariupol', Ukrainian Military Intelligence tells Kyiv Post

The 5 Weirdest Things About Putin's Trip to Occupied Mariupol

EXPLAINED: Explosion in Crimea Destroys Missiles or a School, Depending on Who You Ask

Wagner Fighters Justify Invasion, Deny War Crimes, Confirm Crippling Casualties

EXPLAINED: What the Putin Arrest Warrant Really Means

Boosted by Ukraine War, German Arms Maker Joins DAX Index


NATIONAL
Ukraine war latest: Xi's Moscow visit 'diplomatic cover' for Russian war crimes, says Blinken
Key developments on March 20: Xi visits Moscow for the first time since 2019, meets Putin Blinken: Xi's visit 'diplomatic cover' for Russia's war crimes Ukraine's military...

British Intelligence: Wagner loses troops as group's convicts to be pardoned, released.
Thousands of Russian convicts who the Wagner mercenary group recruited are likely to be released, the U.K. Defense Military reported in its March 21 update. The Russian-controlled private military contractor recruited the convicts to join the war against Ukraine, promising them to be pardoned and released if they survived half a year on the front. Approximately half of the total convicts have been killed or wounded, the U.K. Defense Ministry writes.

Russia attacks multiple Ukrainian regions, killing 3, injuring 10.
Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched attacks against Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts, resulting in three deaths and 10 injuries.

Reuters: Russia surpasses Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier.
According to Chinese government data, Russia became China's leading crude oil supplier in January and February. During the first two months of the year, Russia supplied China with 1.94 million barrels per day, a significant increase from the 1.57 million barrels per day recorded during the same period in 2022.

General Staff: Russia launches 9 missiles, 21 airstrikes in the past day.
Russian forces launched 9 missiles and 21 airstrikes in the past day, according to a morning update from Ukraine's General Staff on March 21.

AP: Japanese PM Kishida travels to Ukraine on March 21.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is traveling to Ukraine on March 21 for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Associated Press reported.

ISW: Russian authorities unsure how to redefine Wagner's role in war effort.
Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin maintains political leverage and regional influence despite his public disagreements with the Ministry of Defense, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

Russian forces attack 3 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces launched attacks against three communities in Sumy Oblast on March 20, the Sumy Oblast Regional Administration reported. No casualties were reported.

Bloomberg: Hungary vetoed joint EU statement on Putin's ICC arrest warrant.
Hungary prevented European Union member states from releasing a joint statement on the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported, citing sources privy to the information.

Blinken: Xi's Moscow visit provides 'diplomatic cover' for Russian crimes in Ukraine.
U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow indicates Beijing's willingness to provide "diplomatic cover" for Russia's "atrocities in Ukraine."

Interfax Ukraine: Danilov refutes Politico's claim of 100,000 casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.
"I declare to you, with full responsibility, that we do not have 100,000 casualties in the military," National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Interfax Ukraine in reference to Politico's claim.

Ukraine war latest: Xi's Moscow visit 'diplomatic cover' for Russian war crimes, says Blinken

And that's your lot. I sense with events today there might not be a lot of work getting done. We'll have to lay out some chips and cold cuts tray while we watch. Hug your loved ones folks and try to have a good day.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forgot to say thanks over the weekend. Thanks to JustSurfin for the TF!

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 11 through March 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interesting copied body language, there (left hands, slouch, leg stance). But which of them is copying the other? Who is dominant? THAT would be really nice to know.

I suspect it's Xi who is dominant.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692


What? Russia withdrew from north Ukraine by the end of the month.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x775]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x264]


Hopefully they'll count the missiles on the rail cars in tomorrow's stats
 
Muta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692


I am surprised that post didn't get self reported and removed.
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | China made drones cut Ruzzian supplies in Crimea | Prygozhyn is scared
Youtube 1-7BJEKIeOQ

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
20 Mar: Russians TANKS ATTACK AVDIIVKA FROM ALL SIDES | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube vV039qbcC8k

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin the two leaders share 'some similar goals'

They both want to expand their territory to the west.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This just in..... Zelensky is still alive!
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukraine labels German wholesaler Metro as 'sponsor of war'

Ukraine's National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added the Germany-based multinational food wholesaler to its list of "international sponsors of war." Metro is accused of maintaining business with Russia.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*looks around*

Bayraktar goes brrrrrrrrr

*back to end-of-fiscal-year combined with source-release-crunch-time chaos*
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?


I haven't found anything showing the tracks and/or train, just videos of the drones flying overhead or the explosions in the distance.  Both Special Kherson Cat and OSINT Technical have threads collecting videos:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Interesting copied body language, there (left hands, slouch, leg stance). But which of them is copying the other? Who is dominant? THAT would be really nice to know.

I suspect it's Xi who is dominant."

Looking for things that aren't there.

They're both submissive to the Joe. <slaps it on table> Really... clean this up. We went through this. No, get the towels. God damnit!
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What tail art did the Ukrainians draw on the drones used in the Dzhankoi strike?  Troll faces, actual troll faces.  New trolling achievement unlocked!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: China's Xi Jinping tells Vladimir Putin the two leaders share 'some similar goals'


Eradicating ethnic minorities?
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692


Has anything he posted aged well?  I mean, it mostly starts out pretty rank...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A bit of a throwback: How has this aged?
Pretty well ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692


Ha! He was responding to me.

I love when people remember idiots being wrong when responding to me, I don't feel like as much of an idiot when that happens
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692


I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: What tail art did the Ukrainians draw on the drones used in the Dzhankoi strike?  Troll faces, actual troll faces.  New trolling achievement unlocked!

[Link][Fark user image image 600x362]


Excellent
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: What tail art did the Ukrainians draw on the drones used in the Dzhankoi strike?  Troll faces, actual troll faces.  New trolling achievement unlocked!

[Fark user image 600x362]


Fake, but hilarious.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bulgarian Blasts, Russian Agents, And The War On Ukraine
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.


It will not get nuked, I don't think.

Everybody Predicts nukes but the Fark generals will advise otherwise.  They have families too and they don't want the west directly involved.

Sure the build-up of nuking along the borde ...

None of this is working.  Never mind :)
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?


oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *looks around*

Bayraktar goes brrrrrrrrr

*back to end-of-fiscal-year combined with source-release-crunch-time chaos*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Polish Hussar: What tail art did the Ukrainians draw on the drones used in the Dzhankoi strike?  Troll faces, actual troll faces.  New trolling achievement unlocked!

[Fark user image 600x362]

Fake, but hilarious.


Awwww

*kicks dirt*
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine says Russian missiles destroyed in Crimea

It's not a very good picture, but they have one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.


I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.
 
philodough
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good morning!

Fark user imageView Full Size


All will be Ukraine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.

I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.


Deal by end of the month based on his non-kremlin sources.

So basically he admits right off the back he's a f*cking shill.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's nice news to wake up to.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?

oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...


I can not afford Chinese drone.  Ali Express == cheap, but I do not have tree of money.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?

oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...

I can not afford Chinese drone.  Ali Express == cheap, but I do not have tree of money.


Charge it to a government account
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Tr0mBoNe: *looks around*

Bayraktar goes brrrrrrrrr

*back to end-of-fiscal-year combined with source-release-crunch-time chaos*

[Fark user image 850x283]


No that's Becky.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Smoking GNU: TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.

I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.

Deal by end of the month based on his non-kremlin sources.

So basically he admits right off the back he's a f*cking shill.


Ahh, so the Jay-threw one, then? Gotcha.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.

I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.


The username starts with a J and he usually makes you want to THROW things at him.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia can't match the US military's hardware, but it has other ways to keep it from working properly
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Smoking GNU: TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.

I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.

The username starts with a J and he usually makes you want to THROW things at him.


Josithrow Morifune's Letter Opener?
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?

oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...

I can not afford Chinese drone.  Ali Express == cheap, but I do not have tree of money.


https://www.livelyroot.com/products/money-tree?variant=39389423075410 got you fam
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?

oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...

I can not afford Chinese drone.  Ali Express == cheap, but I do not have tree of money.

Charge it to a government account


Comrade

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What if Jthroe is Ian Anderson?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: KangTheMad: BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: Any photo of attack on Crimea railroad?

oh, did you lose your phone? we figured you had those already...

I can not afford Chinese drone.  Ali Express == cheap, but I do not have tree of money.

Charge it to a government account

Comrade

[Fark user image image 425x540]


The Swiss Government will never notice
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look at their banks, they got bigger things to focus on right now
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Smoking GNU: TenJed_77: turboke: Did someone bring a birthday cake for this prediction? Not that it aged well ...

https://www.fark.com/comments/12215677/149207692#c149207692

I knew what this was before I clicked the link. Wouldn't be surprised if it gets nuked.

I have no idea what the post is, because i think i may have it blocked.

The username starts with a J and he usually makes you want to THROW things at him.


Haven't seen him around for a while. I wonder if he got sent to the front?
 
