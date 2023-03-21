 Skip to content
(Guardian)   But other than the institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia, how did you find the Metropolitan Police?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn those bad apples.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need more than just the one fainting couch in light of this shocking news
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Metropolitan police is broken and rotten, suffering collapsing public trust and is guilty of institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia, an official report has said

How could they need a report to know that?  I mean, it has "police" right there in the name.
 
threedingers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The aqueduct

/no, wait
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait I watch all those British mysteries on PBS and the MET cops seem so nice.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ACAB includes the fake british cops, Wal-Mart greeters and internet forum mods.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There was a lot of drama and a while lot of theater in that article. It seems all the major London players were part of the story.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cheron: Wait I watch all those British mysteries on PBS and the MET cops seem so nice.


Yeah, but cocaine addicts and little old women are better at solving crimes than they are.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The terms institutional/ized and systemic makes it so you can call anything / everyone racist
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Critical Ratbastard Theory
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Imagine if they all carried guns.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Of course Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley wont call it "institutionally" racist, misogynistic, homophobic because he doesn't want to be political...

/eyeroll
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait, forgot crypto-fascism. Right. Aside from. that...
 
