(Fox News)   Second son of European monarch to go into exile in US after his kids are denied royal titles. Difficulty: not that one   (foxnews.com) divider line
13
Muta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something is rotten in Denmark.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Who - Athena (+lyrics)
Youtube Go6FYVw6tTo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I mean...there's only so much limitless wealth stolen from their people to go around....
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He identifies as the royal "We."
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: Something is rotten in Denmark.


Now it's going to the states!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
got himself a nepotism job at the embassy.  good for him!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 474x359]


Not sure that's the burn you think it is.  Especially in America.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 474x359]


The Dutch take care of the poor and the sick, rather than the "land of the free" where they bus them to places where, if they're lucky, they can die of exposure in the streets and not have to care for them.  That is unless they're female, where they can die from having something die in them because it might offend the willfully ignorant's sky god who actually told them that it's the wrong thing to do, but they don't bother to read the sky gods teachings.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh my god, who the hell cares?

"Bohooo, my branch of the incestuous clan is being pushed slightly to the side at the trough we managed to steal from the people a couple hundred years ago and are still allowed to hold on to for some farking reason.

Can't we strip every monarch of land and titles and finally be done with feudalism?
Seriously, humanity, wtf is wrong with you?
 
batlock666
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Muta: Something is rotten in Denmark.


I bet it's the lutefisk.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Your name it is heard in high places
You know the Aga Khan
He sent you a race horse for Christmas
And you keep it just for fun, for a laugh, ha-ha-ha
They say that when you get married
It'll be to a millionaire
But they don't realize where you came from
And I wonder if they really care, or give a damn
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves..."

"As to her own title?" the royal spokesman continued. "Oh yes, Her Majesty is very much hanging on to that."
 
