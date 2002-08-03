 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia decides the best way to handle the ICC charging Putin with War Crimes is to (Checks Notes) Threaten the ICC with a missile strike   (msn.com) divider line
thisispete
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, I prefer tests over the T-20 format too, but this is not how you handle a dispute with the International Cricket Council.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't threaten the Dutch.  They'll smoke all your cigarettes whem you're ordering the next round.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If they could aim for the toll gantries, that would be helpful.
 
Alebak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.hrw.org/news/2002/08/03/us-hague-invasion-act-becomes-law

We did it first.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
""And the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country. That's why they won't start a war. They will be afraid. And no one will feel sorry for them. So, judges of the court, look carefully into the sky...," Medvedev added."

I don't think that argument would hold up in court, or, more importantly, in the NATO war room.  Charge Medvedev with trying to intimidate the court.  At this point, just about everyone in the Kremlin should be arrested if they set foot in a country with extradition again.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If Russia/China detonate an EMP over Missouri or Florida, try not to smile too much when you dance on the graves of your enemies.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HoratioGates: ""And the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country. That's why they won't start a war. They will be afraid. And no one will feel sorry for them. So, judges of the court, look carefully into the sky...," Medvedev added."

I don't think that argument would hold up in court, or, more importantly, in the NATO war room.  Charge Medvedev with trying to intimidate the court.  At this point, just about everyone in the Kremlin should be arrested if they set foot in a country with extradition again.


Doesn't his argument hold for the UN building too?  The ISS?  Gazprom HQ?
 
