(WVU School of Nursing)   Pandemic pooch, Tucker becomes therapy dog and now provides puppy love to struggling elementary school students. Please welcome him and his owner, Dr. Theresa Cowan to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (nursing.wvu.edu) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Dogs are proof that we are all shiat holes and done deserve them
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Good morning Bathia, I'm actually not feeling too bad today so thought I would actually socialize :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUFF!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


After:
Fark user imageView Full Size


My puppers is getting old. 😊
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Good morning Bathia, I'm actually not feeling too bad today so thought I would actually socialize :-)


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
RUFF!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Before:
[Fark user image 425x318]

After:
[Fark user image 385x750]

My puppers is getting old. 😊


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 540x621]


A birddog!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: Before:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

After:
[Fark user image image 385x750]

My puppers is getting old. 😊


Awww...the sugar face just makes him sweeter 💜
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 540x621]


Fountaine Bleau-bird?
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 540x621]

Fountaine Bleau-bird?
[s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 600x315]


Heh!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x596]


They are all therapy dogs, just some are freelance
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Shamelessly stolen from STEM thread and placed here because IT"S SO DARNED CUTE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x978]


Now, with MS Paint!...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: DannyBrandt: Before:
[Fark user image 425x318]

After:
[Fark user image 385x750]

My puppers is getting old. 😊

♥♥


You do know that some days of the week, you have the greatest job ever, right?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x645]


I'm sure that dog could do a better job than at least half the asshat truckers I encounter 🤬
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x986]


Pitties believe they are lap dogs, regardless of how big they get!!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x986]


Speaking of Pitties, this is an AWESOME song by singer John Shipe 💞

John Shipe's Pit Bull Blues video - Introduced by Dog Man
Youtube gWZ3KLAV85Y
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x865 if you're having a bad day here's a cute pic]


It worked :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
