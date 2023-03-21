 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KITV Honolulu)   Hawaii lawmakers considering bill to allow trained professionals help minors obtain restraining orders against abusive parents, significant others   (kitv.com) divider line
18
    More: Interesting, Email, Email address, Facebook, High school, Honolulu, Restraining order, Federal Communications Commission, Terms of service  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not already a thing? WTF?
 
Darkmeer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: This is not already a thing? WTF?


No.  Unfortunately, because a parent has a right to discipline however they see fit.  Up to and including the death of the child
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could really be used the most in the states that would never allow it.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darkmeer: Sleeper_agent: This is not already a thing? WTF?

No.  Unfortunately, because a parent has a right to discipline however they see fit.  Up to and including the death of the child


What? Why did no one tell me I was allowed to kill my children!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teachers need better training, and more importantly, specific training, on this sort of process. They are on the front lines, and see the changes with kids day to day. While the article states that it doesn't want to circumvent parents, there are certainly instances where that is EXACTLY what is required.

One of the reasons that I'm not a teacher is based on my student teaching experience. I was working within a program for behavioral needs students. Their last chance to get a high school diploma as opposed to a GED. These were kids whose discipline problems were more than most classroom teachers could accommodate.

We were trained to spot all sorts of acting out, as well as symptoms of abuse at home. As well as when students were just pissing about to make life difficult for someone. Teacher, parent, there are red flags, and some of that behavior--especially in late middle school or early high school--can stem not just from awakening sexuality, but from specific abuse and trying to normalize it. There are layers to acting out. As well as for kids who withdraw.

I had a student who was using her writing to get out a lot of her frustration. I know, teens writing angsty sh*t isn't exactly news, but there was a current in there that felt a bit more than just that. With my cooperating teacher's help, our counselor, as well as the principal, we got her to open up, and it turned out that she was experiencing abuse at home, and was hesitant to come forward with it, because her step-father used the threat that he'd go after her younger sister if she didn't cooperate. After a bit of very careful communication, we realized that her mother knew that something wasn't right, but had no idea the levels of wrong that were occurring, and so we got the police and DHS involved. When they came for her father, she and her mother asked if I would be there, along with my cooperating teacher. We agreed.

When they came for him, and delivered the restraining order, he realized that someone had gotten involved from outside the family. It didn't take a rocket scientist to realize that the 22 year old kid, and the teacher who had been tutoring might be part of that. And he came at me. I was bouncing on the regular in those days, and on the mat or ring a few hours every day. Putting him down wasn't all that hard. Sheriff commented that I'd used exactly the right amount of force, and apologized for not getting there quicker.

I got personally invested in this particular thing. That kind of involvement led to me putting down one of my student's parents, in front of them, and that isn't kosher. It was the right thing to do, and it felt satisfying as Hell, but that exact feeling was when I realized that the remove I'd need to be an effective teacher was not in my skill set.

All the theory and talk about such a remove doesn't really prepare you for the realities of dealing with these sorts of things in the classroom. Being trained to spot signs of abuse is something we cannot underscore enough, but potential teachers need tools and contacts to help them through the process. Teachers are required by law to report these sorts of issues, and schools to report suspicions of abuse at home. DHS can be an awfully blunt instrument, and without some nuance. Kids having an intercessor at the school level, who they know, who know their parents, who know their peers, and who can put the disparate elements together. And who can be an advocate for a student. The training is an important aspect for that.

And the sad thing is, kids who are seeing abuse, are very often being abused not by some stranger, not by some neighbor, but in the home. By a relative. And kids need to know that they have options as well as advocates within the system. Investigations need to occur, in order to validate such things, because kids can be assh*les and vindictive for stupid sh*t, but those assh*les can't displace the responsibility that schools and teachers have to do their best to keep their students safe. And if you can have kids begin the process with trained professionals, this can go a ways to making them safer.

Folks want to think of the children? THIS is one way to do exactly that. Good on Hawaii.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this headline make no funnies... or do I just need my coffee?

/ If Fark isn't going to have funny headlines, it might as well be Breitbart
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, Ilima DeCosta, also an advocate for domestic violence survivors, opposes the measure. She said legal action without a parent's consent is dangerously overstepping parental rights.
"I am in opposition to any legislation measure that would undermine a parent's right. I'm actually concerned this particular bill might make it possible for youth to circumvent their parents to go to a school counselor and get a TRO against their parents when perhaps there is no basis for that," said DeCosta.

So kids shouldn't be able to report when they're being abused if their parents say no?  Are we, like, positive you're not from Florida and not Hawaii?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those are like normal lawmakers but with pineapple, right?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Creoena: On the other hand, Ilima DeCosta, also an advocate for domestic violence survivors, opposes the measure. She said legal action without a parent's consent is dangerously overstepping parental rights.
"I am in opposition to any legislation measure that would undermine a parent's right. I'm actually concerned this particular bill might make it possible for youth to circumvent their parents to go to a school counselor and get a TRO against their parents when perhaps there is no basis for that," said DeCosta.

So kids shouldn't be able to report when they're being abused if their parents say no?  Are we, like, positive you're not from Florida and not Hawaii?


That isn't at all what she is saying
 
TTFK
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: This is not already a thing? WTF?


I tried in the 90s in New England.  Went to "safe spaces" in government buildings, called multiple numbers and help lines.

They didn't do a farking thing.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Mele Kalikimaka Mother F*ckers" is the thing to say on a bright Hawaiin court-ordered get the f*ckaway.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Huh. If they had this back in the 80's I might've turned out to be a fully functioning adult!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Creoena: On the other hand, Ilima DeCosta, also an advocate for domestic violence survivors, opposes the measure. She said legal action without a parent's consent is dangerously overstepping parental rights.
"I am in opposition to any legislation measure that would undermine a parent's right. I'm actually concerned this particular bill might make it possible for youth to circumvent their parents to go to a school counselor and get a TRO against their parents when perhaps there is no basis for that," said DeCosta.

So kids shouldn't be able to report when they're being abused if their parents say no?  Are we, like, positive you're not from Florida and not Hawaii?

That isn't at all what she is saying


Yes I forget that reporting abuse doesn't mean anything is done about it.  This technically is only for restraining orders, which is only needed because reporting the actual abuse doesn't mean authorities give a fark about it.  Teens and children may have to resort to this bill instead.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
csb: my sister had her chance when her son was 5 and she blew it.   they were in the mall and he wanted something that he couldn't have and threw a tantrum, ran around hollering that she wasn't his om and he was being kidnapped.   Security rushed over and grabbed him up and tried to get to the bottom of things.   Obviously, he had no picture ID or anything so she spent a great deal of time convincing them that he was in fact her son.  It helped that theyboth had red hair and freckles and he greatly resembles her.   Finally he calmed down and confessed that she was in fact his mom and they left without further incident.    Mke is 40 now and my sister is 70 and I remind her from time to time that she had her chance and blew it.

As an adult, Mike realizes that he could very well have been taken from a loving home and put into foster care and raised by wolves or worse were it not for sheer dumb luck.  There is no lesson here, mind you.   But when kids that really need intervention can get it, it is a good thing.   When kids are brats and the state intervenes anyway because they have to assume the worst, things could be a lot worse for everyone involved.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TTFK: Sleeper


Sleeper_agent: Darkmeer: Sleeper_agent: This is not already a thing? WTF?

No.  Unfortunately, because a parent has a right to discipline however they see fit.  Up to and including the death of the child

What? Why did no one tell me I was allowed to kill my children!


I'm sorry you went through that.

If your parents had killed you, you wouldn't be sad.

(that was meant as darkest  of dark humor and not actual sentiment).
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.