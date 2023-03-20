 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   The first rule of being a minute man re-enactor is: thou must treat thy musket as if it be loaded at all tymes, foremost within ye olde towne museum   (wcvb.com) divider line
8
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Alec Baldwin is back on set already?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts live rounds in a reenactment?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a repeat of yesterday's reanactor fires gun, but nope it's a different idiot.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What are female Elon fans called?" for $500
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST AS THE FOUNDING FATHERS INTENDED

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Accident my ass.  How does one pour powder, ram wadding, drop a musket ball down the barrel, pour in priming powder, cock the flint, then forget to take the glock clip out of the AR-15 magazine?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Accident my ass.  How does one pour powder, ram wadding, drop a musket ball down the barrel, pour in priming powder, cock the flint, then forget to take the glock clip out of the AR-15 magazine?


I can't improve on this - I'm just gonna stand back and be respectful
 
