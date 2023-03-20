 Skip to content
(Denver Post)   When I said I wanted to share hot tub with a cougar, this isn't what I had in mind   (denverpost.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had to do actual math to build a deck that could carry 12,000 lbs live load for that very reason.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who doesn't love a bowl of warm stew when it's cold out?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The poor lion was just out looking for a little head.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure that wasn't a face-eating leopard?
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ouch. That could not have been fun. Did the rental company charge them for getting blood in the tub.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You wanted pussy you got pussy.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why the blurb under the picture in the article talking about an NFL'er killing a lion?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: You wanted pussy you got pussy.


That's a real "Monkey's Paw" wish.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hooman stew
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA "it's likely the mountain lion...didn't recognize the people in the hot tub"

Keeping trespassers out of one's hot-tub is a good reason to have a trained guard-puma.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coming soon to Netflix: Jack Black in Hot Tub Bite Machine.
 
