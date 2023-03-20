 Skip to content
(Lehighton Times News)   Some people come here to sit and think. Others come here to make terroristic threats   (tnonline.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So I'm assuming the girls was a student of the man. I would wonder why an 11 year olds threats would be taken seriously until I remember the incident at the Virginia school early this year.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here I sit, broken-hearted
Tried to sh*t and only farted.
Went back to class and took a chance
Tried to fart and sh*t my pants KILLED MY TEACHER.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
* crop dusts the entire thread *

/action, not words
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So let's see if I have this straight.

An 11-year-old girl writes

DOWN WITH SKOOL
DOWN WITH MR. SMITH

with a picture of Mr. Smith being shot at dawn.

Someone rattled to Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith thought it appropriate and not the least bit petty to contact Pennsylvania's finest to investigate the threat to his life.

The cops didn't think it a complete waste of time and needlessly traumatic for her family to show up at the girl's door and book her in front of her presumably horrified mother.

Something they would have never done to the boy at the high school who makes people's skin crawl, does nothing in class but daydream about the Day of the Rope, and whose father bought him a gun for his 13th birthday. He's a good boy once you get to know him.

(A teacher fresh out of college called the barracks once, alarmed, afraid to confront the boy, asking if they could help. The Muse sung in the deputy so: "A Pennsyltucky gun a day keeps the Philly thugs away."

She soon resigned and moved back to the city.)

Officers: this is why the kids say ACAB.

Mr..Smith: this is why your students hate you.

You're all most welcome.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bushkill is the name of my celibacy-themed K-pop girl band.
 
