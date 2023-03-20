 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   Challenge: "I have every confidence that no school district is going to consider the Bible as violating 76-10-1227," which addresses descriptions and depictions of illicit sex or sexual immorality. Difficulty: Utah   (deseret.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, School district, Book review, The Kite Runner, Salt Lake City School District, Salt Lake City, Book, Granite School District, Religious text  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
not sure what this "bible" novel is, but I just read a fiction book gratuitously packed with genocides, rape, incest, murder, inebriation, hallucinations, misogyny, serial murderers taking hundreds of penises as souvenirs, advocation of child abuse, public executions - should I request immediate removal of that degenerate writing?

Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tintar: not sure what this "bible" novel is, but I just read a fiction book gratuitously packed with genocides, rape, incest, murder, inebriation, hallucinations, misogyny, serial murderers taking hundreds of penises as souvenirs, advocation of child abuse, public executions - should I request immediate removal of that degenerate writing?

/biggus dickus


You should.  But religious people will want to kill you for it.  Because they love you and their god is All Good.

Seriously, at what point do we, as a society, start marginalizing these batshiat f*ckers and refusing to allow them to codify their hateful shiat into law or require the rest of us to treat their delusion as a character reference?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am an atheist. Also happen to live in Utah, so I guess this is a bit personally relevant.

But as an atheist, I have no problem with religious people. I have a problem with people trying to push their religious beliefs off on others.

This includes atheists. I've often said that the only thing worse than an Evangelical Christian is an Evangelical atheist. Because we should know better.

But man, if the Old Testament doesn't fit the bill for what the laws proclaim to target, I don't know what does. That Book is farked up.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I am an atheist. Also happen to live in Utah, so I guess this is a bit personally relevant.

But as an atheist, I have no problem with religious people. I have a problem with people trying to push their religious beliefs off on others.

This includes atheists. I've often said that the only thing worse than an Evangelical Christian is an Evangelical atheist. Because we should know better.

But man, if the Old Testament doesn't fit the bill for what the laws proclaim to target, I don't know what does. That Book is farked up.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JediKangaroo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's an idea for the school, have a quick skim of Genesis or Song of Solomon and ask yourself "would I be OK with a drag queen reading this to children?"
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, how nice. They're providing a basis for a court challenge over unequal application of the law to demonstrate viewpoint discrimination based in establishmentarian intent.

But it was already mentioned: "Utah".
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So Ken Ivory does want depictions of incest, rape and murder presented to kids huh?
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lot.  His daughters.  "Let's get Dad shiatfaced and fark him!  Good idea!  You do him tonight, I'll do him tomorrow!"

'nuff said.

Hell, that entire damned book.
 
Alphax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You do have to read a LOT of boring stuff to find the explicit stuff.  It's the people who love the Bible without reading it who don't know the explicit stuff is in there.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Three Crooked Squirrels: I am an atheist. Also happen to live in Utah, so I guess this is a bit personally relevant.

But as an atheist, I have no problem with religious people. I have a problem with people trying to push their religious beliefs off on others.

This includes atheists. I've often said that the only thing worse than an Evangelical Christian is an Evangelical atheist. Because we should know better.

But man, if the Old Testament doesn't fit the bill for what the laws proclaim to target, I don't know what does. That Book is farked up.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 625×490]

JediKangaroo: Here's an idea for the school, have a quick skim of Genesis or Song of Solomon and ask yourself "would I be OK with a drag queen reading this to children?"

replacementcool: So Ken Ivory does want depictions of incest, rape and murder presented to kids huh?

GrogSmash2: Lot. His daughters. "Let's get Dad shiatfaced and fark him! Good idea! You do him tonight, I'll do him tomorrow!"

'nuff said.

Hell, that entire damned book.

What about the book with this story of two young gay lovers?
Once upon a time there was a young crown prince named Jonny. Prince Jonny was very handsome and a great warleader under his father the King (whom you'd better call if you needed his help).

Jonny's people were at war with a mighty enemy, including one particularly hulking brute who was much bigger and stronger than anyone else around and very good with sword and shield and spear. This brute challenged Prince Jonny's dad's armies to single combat. None of the army dared to take him up on it. One day a young shepherd named Davey came and accepted the challenge and, somehow, just by throwing a rock at him, managed to kill the brute.

The king welcomed the shepherd youtb, and when Prince Jonny saw Davey for the first time, he was smitten. It was love at first sight, the love of true soulmates. The two quickly married each other in secret according to the customs of the land, which involved Jonny giving Davey the clothes he was wearing (stripping for him in the process), as well as his weapons, as a sign of both love and trust.

Jonny's daddy the king gave Davey a position at court, but after awhile he heard that the people of the kingdom were praising Davey even more than the king, saying that Davey was ten times the better warrior. The king got jealous and tried to kill Davey in the court, but Davey dodged the throwing spear, and fled.

The king was sorry, and offered one of his daughters, a princess, sister to Prince Jonny, to marry Davey, perhaps not yet knowing that Davey had already married Jonny, but back then and in that nation people could have more than one spouse. The first daughter wasn't interested and married someone else, but another princess loved Davey and agreed to marry him, in return for Davey chopping off the foreskins of the penises of a hundred of the enemy soldiers, which he did. Secretly the king was doing this hoping that the enemies would seek to kill Davey in revenge for this (or while doing it).

The king later spoke to a council which included Prince Jonny that they should kill Davey, but Jonny loved his secret husband Davey and warned him, and his wife, Jonny's sister, helped him escape.

Davey realized that if the king wanted him dead so badly, he needed to flee forever from the court and from his lovers. Jonny didn't want him to go, and said that he'd test his dad to see if his dad still wanted Davey dead. So, he did, and his dad got angry and basically said, "You son of a perverse and rebellious woman! Do you think I don't know that you've chosen Davey as your lover, to your own shame and that of your mother who gave birth to you?" Then he threatened to kill Prince Jonny unless Jonny turned Davey over to him.

Well, that was that. Jonny knew that Davey had to leave or die, and though he hated for him to go, he knew that there was no other way, so he gave Davey a pre-arranged sign to flee for his life. Before Dave left, they couldn't resist one final embrace. The two young lovers met in secret and hugged and kissed each other until Davey got a raging erection. That was the last time they saw each other alive.

Some time later, the king and all his sons including Prince Jonny were slain in battle, and Davey became king instead. He held a funeral for his beloved Jonny, made up a song in his memory, and wept as he sang the final lines, "I'm very sad for you, my beloved Jonny. You were wonderful to me. Your love for me was great, greater than that of women."
― adapted from I Samuel Chapters 17−20, plus 31, and II Samuel Chapter 1
/Yeah, tell them  this story and say truthfully that it's from a book being taught in private Christian academies!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's the bits about how it's okay to rape a virgin if you can afford to give her father 50 silver pieces that made someone concerned?

Or was it all those passages along the lines of:

There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.

Can't let the groomers lead the kids astray with that sort of nonsense, after all.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean what young religious reader hasn't whacked it to all those begats? The sins of Onan are everywhere.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Careful, Republicans will just write a new bible soon and say that's the right one.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: Lot.  His daughters.  "Let's get Dad shiatfaced and fark him!  Good idea!  You do him tonight, I'll do him tomorrow!"

'nuff said.

Hell, that entire damned book.


That passage was pretty obviously libel at the expense of tribes the Israelites were often at war with. In other words, it was someone's idea of a dirty joke.

And anyway---Lot had tried to offer his daughters to the Sodomite rapists instead of the "angels" he barely knew. In the end Lot was the one forced to perform for his daughters' pleasure. Served the old blackguard right.

I'll allow purely poetic justice in a book of myths and legends.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
2 Kings 2:23

Two female bears killed 42 kids for taunting an old man and calling him bald.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
