60
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good. I can finally use all those extra masks I stocked up on.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a nice run.

Who am I kidding. It's been hell, and we deserved this. Again.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!


Fungi are God's evolution kickstarter! Rub it all over your body!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris, or C. auris, can cause severe illness in people with weakened immune systems.

Thank goodness there isn't an ongoing pandemic of a viral infection that has left tens of millions of Americans with weakened, compromised immune systems.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Mangoose: Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!

Fungi are God's evolution kickstarter! Rub it all over your body!


I'm rolling in spores just to kick this shiat off. When you're among the last handful of survivors, know to thank me.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa, my Candida
We could make it together
The further from here, girl, the better...
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: GardenWeasel: Mangoose: Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!

Fungi are God's evolution kickstarter! Rub it all over your body!

I'm rolling in spores just to kick this shiat off. When you're among the last handful of survivors, know to thank me.


Here's to herd immunity!

/oh noes
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The fungus, a type of yeast called Candida auris
[media.tenor.com image 288x216]


TONY ORLANDO & DAWN - CANDIDA
Youtube uJrBdSwjsUQ
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!


So I don't have to work tomorrow?  Sweet.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care anymore. *lies down and folds arms over chest to wait*
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I don't care anymore. *lies down and folds arms over chest to wait*


I'm taking it one step further. From here on out I'm licking every doorknob I can find
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the horse paste will take care of it, right?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spreading rapidly thru healthcare facilities in the US huh? Welp we're boned.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Oh good. I can finally use all those extra masks I stocked up on.


Based on three years of masking, I have no problem continuing to do so. NO allergy attacks gardening*, NO colds, NO flu, NO pollen season, NO COVID. Warm in the winter and help humidify the air in the summers around here.

*We use a lot of compost.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must cultivate our garden.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a fungus amongus?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Oh man. This is gonna go so well. Thank god we had all that practice with the recent pandem....oh god we're all going to die!


I'm just going to say what everybody is thinking at this point.  I don't want to die, but if something like this takes me out, I'm not going to be upset about.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Republicans still at it trying to kill us all.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this the whiskey fungus affecting Jack Daniels? I'd be immune because Jack Daniels is puke whiskey.

*googles*

Nope. Too bad for my confirmation bias
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That first 5 minutes with the lovely John Hannah was scarier, and infinitely better shot, than the entire Saw series.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fungus amongus
 
Tokin42
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nationwide yeast infection....we had it comin'
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't wait for the next seven years of curfews, overnight vaccines, restaurant discriminations, maskers that call you anti-American and social distancing of fifty feet. I just want to be able to shake someone's hand without being called a goddamned attempted murderer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's just viral marketing for the new Mario movie.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Flaming Gas Bag: I don't care anymore. *lies down and folds arms over chest to wait*

I'm taking it one step further. From here on out I'm licking every doorknob I can find


I'm doing two steps further. I'm going to find Baby Yoda and Lady Mormont and go on a cross-country trip from Boston to Utah.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: fungus amongus


Humans have been ejected
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have to say fungus scares me more than viruses. They're more like animals and can be way harder to kill without poisoning the host.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

natazha: OdradekRex: Oh good. I can finally use all those extra masks I stocked up on.

Based on three years of masking, I have no problem continuing to do so.



Based on three years of not wearing a mask and celebrating my right to independent thought and behavior while not falling into an abyss of paranoia and fear, I have no problem with looking at those who wear masks and wondering how long they plan to wear one. ...we will all end up at the coroner at some point; how many will do so wearing a mask?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well that's not good.

Although, we've known for a while now that society was headed for collapse in the next hundred years.  Earth is finite -- there is a hard cap on population. Once we canceled the space program there are only two possible options: artificial population control (such as parenting licenses, "one child" policies, or hell even abortion rights might have been enough) or natural population control (plague, famine, disaster, I'll put war here as well as global warming).
I think most of us expected the cap to be higher than it is, but it seems like 10B is about it.
And I think most of us expected fresh water access to be the limiting factor but disease is making a strong showing.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stephen King in Creepshow (1982) Stephen King as Jordy Verrill HD Part 3
Youtube pP0FZdvI1vE
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Flaming Gas Bag: I don't care anymore. *lies down and folds arms over chest to wait*

I'm taking it one step further. From here on out I'm licking every doorknob I can find



That's great, just remember that it's illegal on other planets.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: I can't wait for the next seven years of curfews, overnight vaccines, restaurant discriminations, maskers that call you anti-American and social distancing of fifty feet. I just want to be able to shake someone's hand without being called a goddamned attempted murderer.


Wouldn't bother me. There isn't a single living human I like or respect enough to shake hands with them or touch them, and I stopped giving a damn about politeness or courtesy long ago.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Well that's not good.

Although, we've known for a while now that society was headed for collapse in the next hundred years.  Earth is finite -- there is a hard cap on population. Once we canceled the space program there are only two possible options: artificial population control (such as parenting licenses, "one child" policies, or hell even abortion rights might have been enough) or natural population control (plague, famine, disaster, I'll put war here as well as global warming).
I think most of us expected the cap to be higher than it is, but it seems like 10B is about it.
And I think most of us expected fresh water access to be the limiting factor but disease is making a strong showing.



We never "cancelled" the space program. It's just that between Challenger and Columbia we got scared off from the shuttles, and "we" as a species are too busy arguing with and killing each other to cone together long enough and create something that could eventually become the infancy of 2001 ASO. There are still hopes/plans to establish st least a moon base and with enough luck, resources and cooperation our species could have it done by 2040 if we don't obliterate ourselves first.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: I can't wait for the next seven years of curfews, overnight vaccines, restaurant discriminations, maskers that call you anti-American and social distancing of fifty feet. I just want to be able to shake someone's hand without being called a goddamned attempted murderer.


Username checks out.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Fiction Fan: I can't wait for the next seven years of curfews, overnight vaccines, restaurant discriminations, maskers that call you anti-American and social distancing of fifty feet. I just want to be able to shake someone's hand without being called a goddamned attempted murderer.

Wouldn't bother me. There isn't a single living human I like or respect enough to shake hands with them or touch them, and I stopped giving a damn about politeness or courtesy long ago.



I just want to go into a restaurant without seeing someone looking like they came out of an episode of "Sliders." I want to be able to stand close enough to a cashier without having to shout my order or sign it out in sign language.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The CDC's new warning, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, comes as Mississippi is fighting a growing outbreak of the fungus. Since November, at least 12 people have been infected with C. auris with four "potentially associated deaths," according to the state's health department, Tammy Yates, spokesperson for Mississippi State Department of Health said in an email.

Eek eek I'm so scared we're all gonna die.

Also, it's a fungal infection, not a virus, so it's considerably easier to avoid and control. Just not living in Mississippi would probably work.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: LOLITROLU: Well that's not good.

Although, we've known for a while now that society was headed for collapse in the next hundred years.  Earth is finite -- there is a hard cap on population. Once we canceled the space program there are only two possible options: artificial population control (such as parenting licenses, "one child" policies, or hell even abortion rights might have been enough) or natural population control (plague, famine, disaster, I'll put war here as well as global warming).
I think most of us expected the cap to be higher than it is, but it seems like 10B is about it.
And I think most of us expected fresh water access to be the limiting factor but disease is making a strong showing.


We never "cancelled" the space program. It's just that between Challenger and Columbia we got scared off from the shuttles, and "we" as a species are too busy arguing with and killing each other to cone together long enough and create something that could eventually become the infancy of 2001 ASO. There are still hopes/plans to establish st least a moon base and with enough luck, resources and cooperation our species could have it done by 2040 if we don't obliterate ourselves first.


media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: natazha: OdradekRex: Oh good. I can finally use all those extra masks I stocked up on.

Based on three years of masking, I have no problem continuing to do so.


Based on three years of not wearing a mask and celebrating my right to independent thought and behavior while not falling into an abyss of paranoia and fear, I have no problem with looking at those who wear masks and wondering how long they plan to wear one. ...we will all end up at the coroner at some point; how many will do so wearing a mask?


Fewer than those who do so barefaced, at least in the beginning.
But a fungus is not a virus. I would explain to you what mitigation is, and why it's so important particularly in the early stages of an outbreak, but I've never been good with children. I have trouble dumbing things down to grade school levels.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A drug-resistant and potentially deadly fungus has been spreading rapidly through U.S. health care facilities,

So, an up side to not being able to afford to go to the doctor?
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: Fiction Fan: natazha: OdradekRex: Oh good. I can finally use all those extra masks I stocked up on.

Based on three years of masking, I have no problem continuing to do so.


Based on three years of not wearing a mask and celebrating my right to independent thought and behavior while not falling into an abyss of paranoia and fear, I have no problem with looking at those who wear masks and wondering how long they plan to wear one. ...we will all end up at the coroner at some point; how many will do so wearing a mask?

Fewer than those who do so barefaced, at least in the beginning.
But a fungus is not a virus. I would explain to you what mitigation is, and why it's so important particularly in the early stages of an outbreak, but I've never been good with children. I have trouble dumbing things down to grade school levels.



I would explain to you how you are an asshole, but Im not a proctologist.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fiction Fan: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Fiction Fan: I can't wait for the next seven years of curfews, overnight vaccines, restaurant discriminations, maskers that call you anti-American and social distancing of fifty feet. I just want to be able to shake someone's hand without being called a goddamned attempted murderer.

Wouldn't bother me. There isn't a single living human I like or respect enough to shake hands with them or touch them, and I stopped giving a damn about politeness or courtesy long ago.


I just want to go into a restaurant without seeing someone looking like they came out of an episode of "Sliders." I want to be able to stand close enough to a cashier without having to shout my order or sign it out in sign language.


Whatever. Do that if you wish.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Flaming Gas Bag: I don't care anymore. *lies down and folds arms over chest to wait*

I'm taking it one step further. From here on out I'm licking every doorknob I can find


*pretends to be a door* that's right just a little more...
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh good, I'm on a medication that weakens my immune system.

Be an idiot on Fark, be among the first to be eaten when the apocalypse hits.
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.