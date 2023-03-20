 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   It's probably like a dystopian tweaking-zombie apocalypse at MIT and Harvard right now   (boston.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Times change but once upon a time the favorite East Coast college student stimulant wasn't Adderall, speed or coffee. It was sugar. I suppose the advent of skinny jeans put an end to that.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink some coffee and stfu
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby can fark right off until they spend a day in my ADHD shoes.

Pretty funny headline though.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pissing us off.  #1 son needs the stuff to function but we've had to switch meds because literally nobody around here has it.  Our regular pharmacy told us they didn't expect any for the next month, and even the alternate med he had to get this time we could only get 26 pills since that was all they had in stock
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott, unlike some prescribed with Adderall, doesn't need to take it every day. But there are many who do

No, they'rearen't, but let's act like this isn't an over-prescribed/addiction issue.  That helps.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried rits?
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Scott, unlike some prescribed with Adderall, doesn't need to take it every day. But there are many who do

No, they'rearen't, but let's act like this isn't an over-prescribed/addiction issue.  That helps.


Oh, so you know every single person with ADHD and know their individual medical needs?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on a Mexican adderall
I'm on a Mexican adderall
I dial it in and gain concentration
Focus for study and masturbation
Though in the states you can just find a little
Pharmacists in TJ help me solve the riddle
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Marshmallow Jones: Scott, unlike some prescribed with Adderall, doesn't need to take it every day. But there are many who do

No, they'rearen't, but let's act like this isn't an over-prescribed/addiction issue.  That helps.

Oh, so you know every single person with ADHD and know their individual medical needs?


No, but I have a kid in college who tells me that Adderall is farking everywhere.  All a kid has to do is ask a selection of local doctors for it and they get a prescription.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Drink some coffee and stfu


I drink a whole pot of coffee and 40mg vyvanse per day. At least the nicotine is no longer a part of my life.

I'll go STFU now, i guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pilikia: Subby can fark right off until they spend a day in my ADHD shoes.

Pretty funny headline though.


I read it as dystopian twerking so I'm mad at submitter for other frustrations
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I'm on a Mexican adderall
I'm on a Mexican adderall
I dial it in and gain concentration
Focus for study and masturbation
Though in the states you can just find a little
Pharmacists in TJ help me solve the riddle


Outstanding.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I'm on a Mexican adderall
I'm on a Mexican adderall
I dial it in and gain concentration
Focus for study and masturbation
Though in the states you can just find a little
Pharmacists in TJ help me solve the riddle


motherfarker.
Now I have to go to Youtube and listen to that.
Just that one song.
Oh, I haven't heard that one in a while, either...
Why's the sun coming up so early?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CIA needed to sell more cocaine
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amphetamines aren't exactly hard to make.  If there's an enduring shortage, it's intentional.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Amphetamines aren't exactly hard to make.  If there's an enduring shortage, it's intentional.


It is intentional.
It is limited by the DEA.
And it is dumb.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Concerta, not Adderall, thank God. I don't know what I did without it. (No, I do. I didn't do it that efficiently.)

Let's face it though: the quickest way to end the Adderall shortage overnight would be to convince your congressman to have it put it on Schedule I (because it ruined the life of your friend Becky) and order your lifetime's supply from emerging market Asia, delivered promptly by USPS, for something a lot closer to what the damn pills actually cost to make.

Not to be cynical.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Times change but once upon a time the favorite East Coast college student stimulant wasn't Adderall, speed or coffee. It was sugar. I suppose the advent of skinny jeans put an end to that.


Caffeine was always in the mix.

AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back over-the-counter Benzedrine.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why take Adderall and go to Harvard when you can just pretend you did and go to prison?

nemisonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Adderall is not necessary, if the kids got recess back or play sports or ride bikes.
I know this because my classmates got theirs, but my parents were like 'meh, figure it out.'
So I rode bikes and did all the all the after school stuff. And in college, I did the Gym every day-
ADHD like you wouldn't believe, but after suffering from a workout much better-
And I can even manage public speaking (later in the day after said workout) without sweating through my shirt!

/Just sharing-no judgement
//Yes there are some people that "NEED" it, but there are 3000 of them in the US, and none of them are "you."
///"DEVELOPER"
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
.....right now and for all time.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dunno about all that, but my caffeine intake has definitely gone up 900%
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I loved Adderall. I could finally focus my scattered mind. Had to quit when I hit 115 lbs because I had no appetite.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see the usual internet MDs from the school of Their Ass have shown up as always.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the problem then? There's plenty of meth.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The first few seasons of Z Nation were great.

"Oh, shiat! The zombies got into some meth!"
<Zombies zip around the area.>
 
Monocultured
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Adderall is not necessary, if the kids got recess back or play sports or ride bikes.
I know this because my classmates got theirs, but my parents were like 'meh, figure it out.'
So I rode bikes and did all the all the after school stuff. And in college, I did the Gym every day-
ADHD like you wouldn't believe, but after suffering from a workout much better-
And I can even manage public speaking (later in the day after said workout) without sweating through my shirt!

/Just sharing-no judgement
//Yes there are some people that "NEED" it, but there are 3000 of them in the US, and none of them are "you."
///"DEVELOPER"
[Fark user image image 320x240]


My parents did the same. I did the structured routine, physical conditioning and reinforcement approach for years. Then I finally gave in when COVID shredded my ability to do so, took a pill and my life changed overnight. I had no issues with timing, my OCD symptoms went away and I started getting my work done with hours to spare.

Now I wish I hadn't wasted 30 years suffering for no reason. Would have had more time with my kids, my hobbies, treated my friends better, and so many other things just saving a dozen channel switches an hour.

Related: The Ballmer peak exists.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Amphetamines aren't exactly hard to make.  If there's an enduring shortage, it's intentional.


I for one am shocked and appalled that you would imply Teva, the company claiming "manufacturing shortages" ( https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-announces-shortage-adderall ) wold be doing such a thing.

Sure, they may have

-Settled for $225m in 2022 for their role in the opiod crisis.

-Settled for $425m in 2022 for price fixing.

-Settled for $69m in 2019 for their paying other companies to not sell generics of their product.

-Settled for $85m in 2019 for overprescribing opiods.

-Settled for $925m in 2019 for price fixing.

But that doesn't mean they're doing it now.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Teva_Pharmaceuticals
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monocultured: My parents did the same. I did the structured routine, physical conditioning and reinforcement approach for years. Then I finally gave in when COVID shredded my ability to do so, took a pill and my life changed overnight. I had no issues with timing, my OCD symptoms went away and I started getting my work done with hours to spare.


So how did you feel about the movie?  What parts did they get wrong?  Does Cooper even really look like you?

