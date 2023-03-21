 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Hey Siri, how do I poison my wife?" Okay, maybe it wasn't that blatant, but it was close   (denver7.com) divider line
4
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure my ex tried to feed me Lemon Pledge. I balked at the taste of the dish and she got really upset I refused to eat it, and only in hindsight did I realize she didn't go on to eat it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm pretty sure my ex tried to feed me Lemon Pledge. I balked at the taste of the dish and she got really upset I refused to eat it, and only in hindsight did I realize she didn't go on to eat it.


Stop being so farking dusty then
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I miss internet cafés sometimes, where you could look things up that you didn't feel comfortable looking up on your own machine and have a bit more privacy to boot.

I did not, of course, commit or plot crimes while at an Internet café.

Or if they were actual crimes, that's news to me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You can buy Arsenic on Amazon??
 
