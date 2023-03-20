 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia to pay almost $10M for proving protesters right   (6abc.com)
    Police officer, Philadelphia, SWAT, Class action, Law, Police brutality, Legal defense fund, Protest  
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
Their response was f*cked up and in completely unwarranted. They tear-gassed west philly neighborhoods pre-emptively.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something tells me, I don't know what, that the cops will not have to pay a single penny of this judgment, nor will they before to change the way they do business.

/s
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$18,000 taxable income per plaintiff, after the lawyers get their cut. I'm assuming that the settlement includes a "No admission of wrongdoing" clause.

'Murica.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An average of around $18K after lawyer's fees for every plaintiff in the suit.

Doesn't seem like much
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: An average of around $18K after lawyer's fees for every plaintiff in the suit.

Doesn't seem like much


Well, f*ck you, I'd take it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Those are rookie numbers. You got to pump those numbers up.
 
Maximus Magni
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That cop was pulling down goggles and pepper spraying protestors and was committing assault. (I don't know how it isn't battery as well.)

I would love to see a case where somebody stands their ground to a cop that is clearly committing assault and/or battery. They likely wouldn't survive the encounter, but I would love for cops to understand that just because they wear a badge, they are not immune for their actions.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Correction: the TAXPAYERS of Philadelphia to pay almost $10M for proving protesters right.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
UC Davis "spray cop" unimpressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Correction: the TAXPAYERS of Philadelphia to pay almost $10M for proving protesters right.


An average of six bucks per taxpayer.

/approximately one average philly cheese
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take it out of the police pension fund.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see even Philly occasionally finds out.
 
guinsu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bunch of thugs. Showed up looking for a riot and as you can see, officer jackboot here has his name covered with black tape.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

guinsu: [Fark user image 425x536]

Bunch of thugs. Showed up looking for a riot and as you can see, officer jackboot here has his name covered with black tape.


Yeah, they're a bunch of thugs and all that, but you know their name isn't on their BADGE, right?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Defunding the police *is* the compromise.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Take it out of the police pension fund.


Yeah, I mean all these people are just going to see their taxes go up to pay themselves for letting the police beat them while they were protesting police brutality.
 
