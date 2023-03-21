 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   What plug-in EV owner wouldn't want to deal with a crowd of pan handlers offering to clean their windows while they charge up their batteries?   (arstechnica.com) divider line
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is putting EV chargers at freeway exits?

*looks at article*

Uh, ok. Show us on the doll where 7/11 touched you scrubby.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but plug and charge is far from universally implemented"

I think they mean "butt plug and charge is far from universally implemented"
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.


Do you really want so much electricity and so much gasoline in the same place?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the nearest Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Charging Station?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.


EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.

EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.


Hadn't thought of that. Still in a conventional car, a Hyundai Elantra with several years' useful life ahead of it but that may be my last non-EV.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.


Sheetz is adding them.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.

EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.


Restaurants less than a mile from an expressway exot could make a killing on EV chargers. Literally the only time I use one that isn't attached to my house is when it is free or it is on an exit to an expressway when I need to drive a very long way.

Put in a 24 hour diner with a $0.30 / kWhr charger within a very short drive on an interstate along my road trip and I will gladly pop in, buy a $60 meal for my family while spending $40 to get $17 worth of electricity.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like instead of offering way #500 to add yet another app to your smart phone why not set them up that you can prepay $20 etc of charging, plug in and if when you leave and you haven't used all of it the charge is refunded to you?  you know like prepaying for gas in most cases.

I know sounds simple which is the reason it can't work I know.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would love an electric car. Maybe in a few years they'll come down in price bit more. They are still out of my price range. I love my Dodge Grand Caravan, but unfortunately they stopped making the..
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.


Most gas station owners only make like .5¢ to .10¢ profit per gallon on the sale of petroleum fuels. After taxes, the rest all goes to the oil company. The majority of profits come from the sales inside the convenience store. The gas sales are really just to draw customers in who would stop there otherwise, and it's all impulse sales.

Electricity by comparison is much cheaper than gasoline. No wasting money on EPA permits, ground water inspections, swapping out of tanks, or worse of all fines. And then of course there's still the higher profit margins on electricity, let alone longer refueling/charging times resulting in higher retail sales.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.

EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.


It all depends on driving patterns.  A neighborhood gas station might not see a lot of people stopping in and charging.  You're not going to do that on your way to work...you're going to mostly charge at home and possibly charge at work.

Charging at stations would probably mostly happen on road trips. If you've got 3-4 people in the car, well everyone has to get out, walk around, buy drinks, get something out of the trunk, etc. In the end it takes like 20 minutes.

So it actually makes a lot of sense for gas stations right next to interstate off-ramps to invest in these...or, even more likely, truck stops that also handle cars (Pilot, Love's, etc).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

khatores: RogermcAllen: MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.

EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.

It all depends on driving patterns.  A neighborhood gas station might not see a lot of people stopping in and charging.  You're not going to do that on your way to work...you're going to mostly charge at home and possibly charge at work.

Charging at stations would probably mostly happen on road trips. If you've got 3-4 people in the car, well everyone has to get out, walk around, buy drinks, get something out of the trunk, etc. In the end it takes like 20 minutes.

So it actually makes a lot of sense for gas stations right next to interstate off-ramps to invest in these...or, even more likely, truck stops that also handle cars (Pilot, Love's, etc).


Depends on what kind of neighborhood. Middle class homes wouldn't have much need for electric car charging amenities at a location, but apartments will. Also, it would be fun to see rest stops come back with things like arcades (especially pinball for me), lounge area, tv room, sit down restaurant and/or other activities to do while waiting the 30 or so minutes for a full charge.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uhhh 7-Eleven is the most successful chain of convenience stores world wide. Literally. I work closely with people in the Philippines who are surprised that I know about the franchise. I get that subby might have been hassled for some change outside of one of their stores, but that's probably because it's so ubiquitous that even homeless people know someone might buy them some water if they wait by one...
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: khatores: RogermcAllen: MikeyFuccon: Good to know.

What strikes me about EV charging stations I've seen so far is how rarely they're attached to a convenience store like gas stations, where the store makes the money and the gas breaks even at best.

EV charging takes a lot longer than in and out to grab a twinkie.  Fast food or quick service restaurants would be the sweet point where you might reasonably stop for 30 minutes to have a meal.

It all depends on driving patterns.  A neighborhood gas station might not see a lot of people stopping in and charging.  You're not going to do that on your way to work...you're going to mostly charge at home and possibly charge at work.

Charging at stations would probably mostly happen on road trips. If you've got 3-4 people in the car, well everyone has to get out, walk around, buy drinks, get something out of the trunk, etc. In the end it takes like 20 minutes.

So it actually makes a lot of sense for gas stations right next to interstate off-ramps to invest in these...or, even more likely, truck stops that also handle cars (Pilot, Love's, etc).

Depends on what kind of neighborhood. Middle class homes wouldn't have much need for electric car charging amenities at a location, but apartments will. Also, it would be fun to see rest stops come back with things like arcades (especially pinball for me), lounge area, tv room, sit down restaurant and/or other activities to do while waiting the 30 or so minutes for a full charge.


I think apartments will probably end up retrofitting these into their parking lots.

Alternately, I think we'll probably see some kind of portable chargers for people who either can't afford or don't have access to a charger, or as a "gas can".  So you charge up this battery about the size of a suitcase, wheel it out to your car and maybe put it in the trunk, connect the car to it and an hour or two later, rinse and repeat. It sounds like a lot of trouble, but doing that once or twice a day is a lot easier and cheaper than going to the gas station. I hate going to the gas station...every time I feel like I'm being robbed.

As far as old-school rest stops...hmmm.  lol  I think that market has mostly been taken over by truck stops, which are often very well-equipped and have multiple revenue streams.

This one in particular comes to mind in Baldwin, FL.  They've got massage chairs, a fitness center and all kinds of shiat.
 
