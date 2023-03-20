 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   European Union Ministers agree to send Ukraine one million artillery shells, possibly along with some serious fire and brimstone sermons   (aljazeera.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, about a week's supply?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?


Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

You are a true believer. Blessings of the state, blessings of the masses. Thou art a subject of the divine. Created in the image of man, by the masses, for the masses.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.


That is...insane.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's one thing Europe and Russia can agree on, it's the need to send Ukraine one million artillery shells.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.


Also, it sucks that the shells are falling on Ukrainian soil instead flattening farking Russian buildings!
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Also, it sucks that the shells are falling on Ukrainian soil instead flattening farking Russian buildings!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody worry. We'll just use this opportunity to modernize and retool. By the end...we'll be making an absolute shiat ton of artillery rounds.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Also, it sucks that the shells are falling on Ukrainian soil instead flattening farking Russian buildings!


I wouldn't worry too much. Bunch of spontaneous fires have been popping up all over the place in Russia. Ammo depots. FSB headquarters. Recruitment Offices. Rail yards.

/ Places that are completely safe and the fires are not related to the war at all. Totes.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still waiting for the footage of the Bradleys turning the WW2 russian tanks into swiss cheese.
 
sn0r
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.


We expected cyber warfare and high tech weapons for ww3.. turns out it's still trenches and artillery duels.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.


Once the Ukrainian offensive starts, it will ramp up to 30K-50K in some areas.

14-21 day supply, depending on how Ukraine fights the upcoming battle.

The important thing is that Russia can't match that kind of rate of fire with their artillery.

I foresee a battle with 2 primary thrusts, expending a lot of ammo to push deep; lower rates of fire will sustain the flanks. Once deep behind Russian lines, look for the new Western tanks to drive toward each other and try to close the pincer movement.

If they manage to trap a lot of Russians in a pocket, those tanks can then head east to assault any forces trying to get to the Russians that are bottled up.

Artillery units along the edge of the encirclement can engage in harassing fire, just forcing the trapped Russians to keep their heads down.

If something like that kicks off, I would also expect to see a lot of diversionary attacks: drone boats at the Black Sea fleet, another manbearpigboat on the Kerch Bridge, the airbase on Crimea, drones dropping grenades on rail lines, and maybe a few more missiles headed to Moscow.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I still waiting for the footage of the Bradleys turning the WW2 russian tanks into swiss cheese.


I'm still waiting for the aerial photos of the vast expanses of freshly bloomed sunflower fields in south east Ukraine, hasn't happened, but soon... Spring is in the air
 
mattj1984
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can they do like in Age of Empires and convert the enemy warriors? That would be useful.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Also, it sucks that the shells are falling on Ukrainian soil instead flattening farking Russian buildings!

I wouldn't worry too much. Bunch of spontaneous fires have been popping up all over the place in Russia. Ammo depots. FSB headquarters. Recruitment Offices. Rail yards.

/ Places that are completely safe and the fires are not related to the war at all. Totes.


So embers of revolution, Ukrainian spec ops or good old fashioned Soviet quality?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

indy_kid: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Once the Ukrainian offensive starts, it will ramp up to 30K-50K in some areas.

14-21 day supply, depending on how Ukraine fights the upcoming battle.

The important thing is that Russia can't match that kind of rate of fire with their artillery.

I foresee a battle with 2 primary thrusts, expending a lot of ammo to push deep; lower rates of fire will sustain the flanks. Once deep behind Russian lines, look for the new Western tanks to drive toward each other and try to close the pincer movement.

If they manage to trap a lot of Russians in a pocket, those tanks can then head east to assault any forces trying to get to the Russians that are bottled up.

Artillery units along the edge of the encirclement can engage in harassing fire, just forcing the trapped Russians to keep their heads down.

If something like that kicks off, I would also expect to see a lot of diversionary attacks: drone boats at the Black Sea fleet, another manbearpigboat on the Kerch Bridge, the airbase on Crimea, drones dropping grenades on rail lines, and maybe a few more missiles headed to Moscow.


newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alechemist: iheartscotch: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Also, it sucks that the shells are falling on Ukrainian soil instead flattening farking Russian buildings!

I wouldn't worry too much. Bunch of spontaneous fires have been popping up all over the place in Russia. Ammo depots. FSB headquarters. Recruitment Offices. Rail yards.

/ Places that are completely safe and the fires are not related to the war at all. Totes.

So embers of revolution, Ukrainian spec ops or good old fashioned Soviet quality?


¿Porque no los tres?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sn0r: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

We expected cyber warfare and high tech weapons for ww3.. turns out it's still trenches and artillery duels.


Only one side is relying on ww2 warfare.

The other side is winning with less resources
 
Befuddled
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This war suggests to me that we need more and better smart weapons. They do cost more per unit when compared to dumb munitions but not when it takes a few hundred dumb rockets/bombs/artillery rounds to accomplish what a few smart munitions can do.

We should be developing ways to hunt down and kill Russia's artillery. It's what they depend on more than anything and if their artillery is destroyed, it won't matter how many artillery rounds they have or can produce.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This war suggests to me that we need more and better smart weapons. They do cost more per unit when compared to dumb munitions but not when it takes a few hundred dumb rockets/bombs/artillery rounds to accomplish what a few smart munitions can do.

We should be developing ways to hunt down and kill Russia's artillery. It's what they depend on more than anything and if their artillery is destroyed, it won't matter how many artillery rounds they have or can produce.


The drones aren't hunting effectively enough?
 
Bob Down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jules Winnfield. Paging Mr Winnfield to the front desk.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: sn0r: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

We expected cyber warfare and high tech weapons for ww3.. turns out it's still trenches and artillery duels.

Only one side is relying on ww2 warfare.

The other side is winning with less resources


(Sigh) "fewer"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: Befuddled: This war suggests to me that we need more and better smart weapons. They do cost more per unit when compared to dumb munitions but not when it takes a few hundred dumb rockets/bombs/artillery rounds to accomplish what a few smart munitions can do.

We should be developing ways to hunt down and kill Russia's artillery. It's what they depend on more than anything and if their artillery is destroyed, it won't matter how many artillery rounds they have or can produce.

The drones aren't hunting effectively enough?


Do you WANT Skynet? Because...that's how you get Skynet.

I imagine that the next war will also feature a lot of drones.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah let the kaiser czar have it
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.


That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: EnderWiggnz: sn0r: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

We expected cyber warfare and high tech weapons for ww3.. turns out it's still trenches and artillery duels.

Only one side is relying on ww2 warfare.

The other side is winning with less resources

(Sigh) "fewer"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sn0r: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

We expected cyber warfare and high tech weapons for ww3.. turns out it's still trenches and artillery duels.


Well, trenches, artillery duels, and hand grenades dropped from RC quadcopters.


/oh, and also disgruntled Muscovite draftees setting fire to Muscovy Army recruiting stations
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image image 425x357]

Yeah let the kaiser czar have it


It's not necessarily 100% related...but that picture reminded me that A squad of 20 Germans captured Le Fort de Douaumont. It took the lives of 100,000 French soldiers to retake it.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Superbonker 9000 must feed

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: If there's one thing Europe and Russia can agree on, it's the need to send Ukraine one million artillery shells.


Ukraine is going to be a metal rich county after this shakes out. All those rounds, all the destroyed armor.  Yup yup yup lots of metal. Probably a good amount of aluminum too.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Ambitwistor: If there's one thing Europe and Russia can agree on, it's the need to send Ukraine one million artillery shells.

Ukraine is going to be a metal rich county after this shakes out. All those rounds, all the destroyed armor.  Yup yup yup lots of metal. Probably a good amount of aluminum too.


Yes rich in metal and also aluminum which is not metal?
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This war suggests to me that we need more and better smart weapons. They do cost more per unit when compared to dumb munitions but not when it takes a few hundred dumb rockets/bombs/artillery rounds to accomplish what a few smart munitions can do.

We should be developing ways to hunt down and kill Russia's artillery. It's what they depend on more than anything and if their artillery is destroyed, it won't matter how many artillery rounds they have or can produce.


You need both, sometimes quantity has a quality all its own. 500 pound gravity bombs with JDAM kits on them are about 1/3rd the price of a Hellfire and can kill 80-90% of the same targets. 150mm dumb shells are great for just flattening an area or keeping the enemies head down, but we've seen what a bit of intel and some HIMARs can do.

Overall the one thing we've seen is that our stockpiles are sufficient for a year or so of high intensity fighting but that we probably need to work on a plan to ramp up production more quickly if we're going to fight a major conflict with a near-peer as even after more or less 80 years of fighting low level conflicts around the world our production capability isn't enough to go full bore for longer than that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dinodork: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.


I seem to remember a story that said they were starting to melt their barrels...but I thought that THAT was poetic license.
 
whitroth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Serious fire and brimstone sermons"? Sorry, subby, but those come from self-proclaimed evangelicals, and they're rootin' for Putin.
 
olorin604
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?


One hell of a week, might need to make sure they have enough barrels to maintain that rate.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Dinodork: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.

I seem to remember a story that said they were starting to melt their barrels...but I thought that THAT was poetic license.


Barrels have a lifespan- you need to track both number and type of shells since they put different amounts of wear on the barrel.  Safe lifespan was something like 1000 rounds equivalent in my old tank, but that was peacetime- my guess is that both the Ukrainians and Orcs are running theirs to failure
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

Once the Ukrainian offensive starts, it will ramp up to 30K-50K in some areas.

14-21 day supply, depending on how Ukraine fights the upcoming battle.

The important thing is that Russia can't match that kind of rate of fire with their artillery.

I foresee a battle with 2 primary thrusts, expending a lot of ammo to push deep; lower rates of fire will sustain the flanks. Once deep behind Russian lines, look for the new Western tanks to drive toward each other and try to close the pincer movement.

If they manage to trap a lot of Russians in a pocket, those tanks can then head east to assault any forces trying to get to the Russians that are bottled up.

Artillery units along the edge of the encirclement can engage in harassing fire, just forcing the trapped Russians to keep their heads down.

If something like that kicks off, I would also expect to see a lot of diversionary attacks: drone boats at the Black Sea fleet, another manbearpigboat on the Kerch Bridge, the airbase on Crimea, drones dropping grenades on rail lines, and maybe a few more missiles headed to Moscow.


I was under the impression that Ukraine had a fairly advanced aerospace manufacturing capability. I figured they could cobble together some missiles capable of hitting Moscow. Drop a 2000lbs warhead on the Kremlin. Something like that. Not just rely on western armaments.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dinodork: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.


I'm getting vibes of Ukraine using the playbook that Zhukov used in Stalingrad.

Just like Stalingrad, Bahkmut has been flattened, but the Russians keep throwing resources at it. What happens if Ukraine manages to encircle the Russians at Bahkmut?

It would be a massive PR blow to Wagner and Prigozhin, and a PR boost for Ukraine that it will NEVER be taken.

Maybe, but I think it's more likely for Ukraine to spread the pain along the entire front. Russia doesn't know where to reinforce, and the Ukrainians are now skilled enough to exploit a weakness if it appears.

May 1st would be an epic "fark you" to Russia to begin the offensive. That would give them about 6 weeks to get things in place, especially the new tanks and IFVs.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Fara Clark: Ambitwistor: If there's one thing Europe and Russia can agree on, it's the need to send Ukraine one million artillery shells.

Ukraine is going to be a metal rich county after this shakes out. All those rounds, all the destroyed armor.  Yup yup yup lots of metal. Probably a good amount of aluminum too.

Yes rich in metal and also aluminum which is not metal?


hmmm.
Naa not gonna flame ya.
Excuse me for my imprecise language.
IRON...Ukraine is going to be very iron rich.
Better?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Fara Clark: Ambitwistor: If there's one thing Europe and Russia can agree on, it's the need to send Ukraine one million artillery shells.

Ukraine is going to be a metal rich county after this shakes out. All those rounds, all the destroyed armor.  Yup yup yup lots of metal. Probably a good amount of aluminum too.

Yes rich in metal and also aluminum which is not metal?


I dont speak to what metals, just mearly saying that a portion of it will be aluminum.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: iheartscotch: Dinodork: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.

I seem to remember a story that said they were starting to melt their barrels...but I thought that THAT was poetic license.

Barrels have a lifespan- you need to track both number and type of shells since they put different amounts of wear on the barrel.  Safe lifespan was something like 1000 rounds equivalent in my old tank, but that was peacetime- my guess is that both the Ukrainians and Orcs are running theirs to failure


I knew that artillery barrels had a limit...I had no idea what that limit might be.

I watch a little (a lot) of the USS New Jersey channel on YouTube. One of the more photogenic curators shows things about the boat. They had a really neat episode about the guns during Covid lockdown. The curator in question actually did an internal barrel climb* to raise money for something (*spare, unattached barrel)...he is not a small guy.

/ to be perfectly clear...he crawled from breach to muzzle on the inside of the barrel. It was one of the 16 inch barrels.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Befuddled: This war suggests to me that we need more and better smart weapons. They do cost more per unit when compared to dumb munitions but not when it takes a few hundred dumb rockets/bombs/artillery rounds to accomplish what a few smart munitions can do.

We should be developing ways to hunt down and kill Russia's artillery. It's what they depend on more than anything and if their artillery is destroyed, it won't matter how many artillery rounds they have or can produce.


I would suggest that you focus on China. We aren't going to fight with Russia in any meaningful way. We need to know what we need to counteract what China might do. Taiwan isn't the only issue.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: iheartscotch: Dinodork: RoboZombie: robodog: Glockenspiel Hero: So, about a week's supply?

Closer to 4 months worth, they've been averaging 6-7k a day.

That is...insane.

That? It's nothing.

In the initial Bahkmut assault the Orcs were burning through 40-60,000 shells a DAY.

They still haven't taken the city since then, and that was August.

I seem to remember a story that said they were starting to melt their barrels...but I thought that THAT was poetic license.

Barrels have a lifespan- you need to track both number and type of shells since they put different amounts of wear on the barrel.  Safe lifespan was something like 1000 rounds equivalent in my old tank, but that was peacetime- my guess is that both the Ukrainians and Orcs are running theirs to failure


Usually in this case we are talking artillery, and the old Orc equipment was good for 3-5000 shots. After that, they had a high risk of sudden brittle failure. Before that though, they were of poor quality and eroded quickly and their accuracy was good enough to hit within 500m of any intended target.

As for tank barrels, this becomes more important recently as we have seen the Wanker group using their brand spanking new T-90Ms as indirect fire units. HE and HEAT rounds fired usually are worth 1 shot through the barrel on the counter. Any sabot rounds are super high pressure and count for at least 7 shots for each round they rattle off.
 
