(Politico)   Four more Oaf Keepers convicted of Oafing   (politico.com) divider line
70
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.



Maybe something sorta like this ?

Fark user image
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, more stuff not happening, amirite?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Offals?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Oaf breeder?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm partial to "Oaf Creepers"
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady Oafs or

Loafs
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Offals?


https://youtu.be/50vL1uAXn7s
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will Don the Con get anyone to protest hIs arrest if all the ringleaders are all stuck in prisons already?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Oath Queefer?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Oaf breeder?


So much fail

It's Oaf Queefers

There. Was that so hard?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nps.gov
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convicted felon looks so good an a resume.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope, after tomorrow, that they have a whole bunch of new roommates.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nice news. 👍 Glad to hear some significant comeuppance is being dealt out.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Oafettes
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Four more members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of conspiracy to obstruct Congress' Jan. 6 proceedings, bringing the number of members of the group found guilty by juries of felonies related to the Capitol attack to more than a dozen."

...still not enough.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oeufs

Oafaries
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: How will Don the Con get anyone to protest hIs arrest if all the ringleaders are all stuck in prisons already?


He certainly doesn't seem very concerned about them. He's probably as confused as we are about where all these fresh new idiots marks supporters keep coming from.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thee nice thing about those being felony convictions is no more 2nd amendment bang sticks (at least until the supreme court decides to go making up fairy-tails about the history of firearms regulation in the US again).
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oaf you say?

Big Wreck - The Oaf - official music video
Youtube LuhzlSQovxc
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Wow, more stuff not happening, amirite?


Let's see- any names like Trump, Bannon or Stone?

No?

Well I suppose giving short sentences to the cannon fodder is better than nothing.  It means a dozen fewer people when Coup 2.0 begins
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: I hope, after tomorrow, that they have a whole bunch of new roommates.


Actually I'd prefer they go hang out with Ashley Babbitt
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amerixans idolize criminals who stick it to the man and despise saints who are always liberally busy-bodying on the behalf of the unworthy and unwashed masses.

Am I right? Or am I saying the soft part loud and the loud part soft as usual?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Oaffred, Oafglen, Oafbrian, etc...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: shinji3i: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Oaf breeder?

So much fail

It's Oaf Queefers

There. Was that so hard?


Took you longer to come up with it than Ivo Shandor, so "apparently so"?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a single conviction for treason.  Are the prosecutors not even trying?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
Fark user image
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigKaboom: Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
[Fark user image 425x425]


You do know that quote has been repeatedly debunked, right?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: BigKaboom: Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
[Fark user image 425x425]

You do know that quote has been repeatedly debunked, right?


So has virtually everything he has said.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

goodncold: Lady Oafs or

Loafs


Loofas
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Unfortunately he never said this.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only we had a national gun registry then as these felony convictions come down the weapons could be confiscated and melted down in front of them at the sentencing. This is 11 Oafs I think...that's like 300 weapons at least.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: BigKaboom: Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
[Fark user image 425x425]

You do know that quote has been repeatedly debunked, right?


Link!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

goodncold: Lady Oafs or

Loafs


How bout a compromise?
Loaf Breeders
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: BigKaboom: Any day now, trump will bail his supporters out of jail. You will see. Any day now.
[Fark user image 425x425]

Unfortunately he never said this.


Didn't Snops get sold?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: shinji3i: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Oaf breeder?

So much fail

It's Oaf Queefers

There. Was that so hard?


This one.
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oath Keeper defendants argued that they were simply in Washington to perform security details for VIPs at Trump's rally, which preceded the violent riot at the Capitol.

Surely security around Trump would be handled by the Secret Service. Other security would be handled by Capitol Police.  Did they have contracts or a description of services that they were being paid to perform? If this were true you'd think there would be a huge paper trail. Rentals of fencing, magnetometers at check points, list of VIPs and people to be on the outlook for.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


Criminals.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're looking a little less tacti-cool now.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.


That sounds pretty... ummm... woke for an organization like them. May even have a drag queen in the mix.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

1funguy: How will Don the Con get anyone to protest hIs arrest if all the ringleaders are all stuck in prisons already?


Maybe they'll riot in jail. Get themselves tased and gassed, won't be able to see with the tear gas, beat the spit out of each other.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

1funguy: How will Don the Con get anyone to protest hIs arrest if all the ringleaders are all stuck in prisons already?


AFAIK Stewart Rhodes doesn't get sentenced until next month, and you don't always have to report to Federal prison immediately after sentencing. So there's still some time.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: Convicted felon looks so good an a resume.


It would be a problem if any of them had real jobs.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: shinji3i: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Oaf breeder?

So much fail

It's Oaf Queefers

There. Was that so hard?


Fark user image
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pocket Ninja: And three of them women. There should be a special name for female Oaf Keepers.

Oath Queefer?


Fark user image
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wow, more stuff not happening, amirite?


Not one person above you said anything along those lines. You're preemptively calling out eeyores now? Well if 4 nobodies getting in trouble gives you the warm fuzzies, makes you satisfied and makes you feel like "its happening!" then more power to ya. You do you.
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FAFOAF
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snowjack: 1funguy: How will Don the Con get anyone to protest hIs arrest if all the ringleaders are all stuck in prisons already?

He certainly doesn't seem very concerned about them. He's probably as confused as we are about where all these fresh new idiots marks supporters keep coming from.


I don't think he has a realistic perception of his odds on this.  NYCPD will just Ashli Babbit a dozen on day 1, arrest another 200 and take them off the field.
Now you're down to about 2-3 short busses of RWNJ-E hangers on because their bus drivers are in jail and they don't know how to get home.

They gonna keep getting swept up and put in jail for the next 6 indictments? They are gonna run out of morons by 2024 and hand the election to Biden.
 
