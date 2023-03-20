 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Hiking in a slot canyon during flash flood season? What could possibly go wrong?   (people.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These sorts of signs are fun when you're hiking around Tongariro.
teara.govt.nzView Full Size


What happens is, snow falls on a volcano. It melts in the middle from the heat, forming a lake. The edges stay frozen and build up. Eventually the lake is above the natural rim of the volcano, held back by the building snow and ice. Eventually that will let go and the resulting flood will destroy everything in its path.

See also: The Tangiwai Disaster
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indoors, why did we invent them?
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO and they found out.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watson, who suffered a leg injury in the flood, said he and Smith became separated while Smith went looking for help.
Rescuers from KCSO's search and rescue team located Smith alive on Monday, and brought him to safety via helicopter.
Romaniello's body was found later that night near the Middle Route area, the sheriff's office said. Watson's body was recovered less than 4 miles across the Arizona border the next day.

Did Watson record a video of this or something? Or is this just journalistic license to presume he would have said something, had the rescuers reached him in time?
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
digitaltrends.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah.  Where the lakes are dry and the mountains will drown you.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 Florida Hikers Found Dead, 1 Survives

One of the dead survived?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

It's not a long list, but it's a pretty extreme list.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got off a 21 day raft trip down the Colorado. There were periods of persistent moisture, and a lot of the drainages were running due to the storms we've been experiencing. I'd like to point out that this isn't flash flood season, that's during the summer monsoon season...however the region has been having an above average winter.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens all the time in that area.  The day before we showed up at Zion for our hike they lost a couple the exact same way in it's slot canyon.
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article kept calling them "experienced hikers" yet they were hiking a slot canyon with rain storms blanketing the area.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: These sorts of signs are fun when you're hiking around Tongariro.
[teara.govt.nz image 475x318]

What happens is, snow falls on a volcano. It melts in the middle from the heat, forming a lake. The edges stay frozen and build up. Eventually the lake is above the natural rim of the volcano, held back by the building snow and ice. Eventually that will let go and the resulting flood will destroy everything in its path.

See also: The Tangiwai Disaster


People tend to underestimate floods.  I mean it's just water, right?

/then they find out
//sometimes briefly
///oops
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: 2 Florida Hikers Found Dead, 1 Survives

One of the dead survived?


"Local officials are currently trying to identify the proper burial location."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Staying inside all day and playing video games is bad for your health!"

Uh huh.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should have stayed in the slot car
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wadi is a slot canyon, by gully?

Sorry, sorry, sorry.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All three were experienced hikers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 425x239]


If my Grandmother, she would be sitting next to Beavis.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're from Florida, anyplace is Utah is going to be high enough to confuse them and become hypoxic.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bag of Hammers: Happens all the time in that area.  The day before we showed up at Zion for our hike they lost a couple the exact same way in it's slot canyon.


Not to mention that the Buckskin is a good 12 miles long and about 4 feet wide, and the only real ways in and out are the two ends.  You don't walk in there without a lot of confidence in the weather forecast over the whole Paria Plateau for the next couple of days, because if things turn sour on you, your options are to hike like hell for the exit or to wash up at Lee's Ferry a week or two later.   Slot canyons aren't to be farked with generally, and especially not 12-mile long ones.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ages ago I hiked Antelope Canyon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The guide said that they had alarms for flash floods, and if an alarm went off someone up at the top of the canyon would throw down predrilled ladders for a quick escape.
I had serious doubts.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: Just got off a 21 day raft trip down the Colorado. There were periods of persistent moisture, and a lot of the drainages were running due to the storms we've been experiencing. I'd like to point out that this isn't flash flood season, that's during the summer monsoon season...however the region has been having an above average winter.


Yeah it's not season. That said, you don't go in one when it's raining. Buckskin is long enough for an overnight camp hike; I suppose you could go in with fair weather and have such a long hike as to have conditions turn on you, though I don't think that's what happened in this instance.

I remember hiking buckskin and seeing flotsam jammed into the canyon gap 20 feet up. That was a "I don't wanna be here when that got stuck" moment.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I did Zion narrows about a decade ago. There's a section called "Wall Street". I reckon you can imagine what that looks like. Anyway, I am glad it didn't flood that day. I because I suppose it would kill you if it did. Helluva hike - I wouldn't mind doing it again.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Ages ago I hiked Antelope Canyon.

[Fark user image 850x637]

The guide said that they had alarms for flash floods, and if an alarm went off someone up at the top of the canyon would throw down predrilled ladders for a quick escape.
I had serious doubts.


If I had a lamp with a genie in it, that's where I'd keep it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: The article kept calling them "experienced hikers" yet they were hiking a slot canyon with rain storms blanketing the area.


Were the rainstorms blanketing the area or was this some freak thing? TFA doesn't explain shiat.
 
stevecore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I did Zion narrows about a decade ago. There's a section called "Wall Street". I reckon you can imagine what that looks like. Anyway, I am glad it didn't flood that day. I because I suppose it would kill you if it did. Helluva hike - I wouldn't mind doing it again.


That hike is sweet. Met a teacher from Albany and we hiked until we hit waterfalls we couldn't climb up so we had a few beers in our packs and hiked out.  Fun as hell
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: I did Zion narrows about a decade ago. There's a section called "Wall Street". I reckon you can imagine what that looks like. Anyway, I am glad it didn't flood that day. I because I suppose it would kill you if it did. Helluva hike - I wouldn't mind doing it again.


Good luck, it's on a lottery system now and even during the off-season it's probably less than a 10% chance at a slot if you're there a week.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did not expect this from a People link, they are so usually upbeat and genial
Been there, watch the weather kids!
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: JohnBigBootay: I did Zion narrows about a decade ago. There's a section called "Wall Street". I reckon you can imagine what that looks like. Anyway, I am glad it didn't flood that day. I because I suppose it would kill you if it did. Helluva hike - I wouldn't mind doing it again.

Good luck, it's on a lottery system now and even during the off-season it's probably less than a 10% chance at a slot if you're there a week.


Yeah, it may have been similar back then. I recall my sister in law frequently reminding us how lucky we were to be there. I did the whole meal deal including the overnight. As I recall there were only like 12 or 13 camp sites available for that entire stretch of river so, yeah, overnight is extremely competitive to impossible. Definitely an amazing experience and I am very glad I did it. Though I will never forget the smell of those river shoes that night when making camp. That's a unique stink.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: JohnBigBootay: I did Zion narrows about a decade ago. There's a section called "Wall Street". I reckon you can imagine what that looks like. Anyway, I am glad it didn't flood that day. I because I suppose it would kill you if it did. Helluva hike - I wouldn't mind doing it again.

Good luck, it's on a lottery system now and even during the off-season it's probably less than a 10% chance at a slot if you're there a week.


Just FYI on lottery/reservation systems; they do get late cancelations you can occasionally step into. By no means make it the focus of a trip, but the day of/before it doesn't hurt to ask. I've stepped into guided tours at Carlsbad Caverns and Arches like that, and got a solo zip line trip in Moab.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Watson, who suffered a leg injury in the flood, said he and Smith became separated while Smith went looking for help.
Rescuers from KCSO's search and rescue team located Smith alive on Monday, and brought him to safety via helicopter.
Romaniello's body was found later that night near the Middle Route area, the sheriff's office said. Watson's body was recovered less than 4 miles across the Arizona border the next day.

Did Watson record a video of this or something? Or is this just journalistic license to presume he would have said something, had the rescuers reached him in time?


Yeah, I noticed this too. Either People is employing a medium or it's not employing enough editors. I assume it's meant to say, "Smith said that he became separated from Watson, who suffered a leg injury in the flood, when he went looking for help."
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know a large number of people had to be evacuated out of the Grand Canyon via helicopter over the weekend.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: Just got off a 21 day raft trip down the Colorado. There were periods of persistent moisture, and a lot of the drainages were running due to the storms we've been experiencing. I'd like to point out that this isn't flash flood season, that's during the summer monsoon season...however the region has been having an above average winter.


21 day raft trip down the Colorado?

Kudos for being able to take that much time off from working
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Flash floods are called that for a reason.
 
