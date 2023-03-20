 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Executive, 52, too old for such nonsense is arrested for "spring break mistake"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Cluckles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, he actually snorted his nose off. The fark is Voldemort doing at spring break in Florida?
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where his nose go?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Viola'!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I see the most relevant component of this article has been covered.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Missouriman becomes Floridaman when in Florida
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My main question is....WHY?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the rare time "felony" and "mischief" are used together.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: My main question is....WHY?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What?  Nobody told me there was a Fark Party in St Pete Beach, Florida last week!  You guys are holdin' out on me!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?


How does he smell?
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?

How does he smell?


AWFUL.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaytkay: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?

How does he smell?


Like that bologna mask he's wearing, I'd imagine
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...cops determined that the vandal had put his phone number...

Scratched into the car!!?? Yes!!!!!

...down on the Toasted Monkey's wait list...

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ I guess scratching his phone number into the car would too on the nose for this guy
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, you sell real estate, you are not a f*cking "Executive" anything

/Signed, the Executive VP of Excremental Marketing and Porcelain Containment Vessel management
 
SansNeural
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: My main question is....WHY?


Red tide.  Algae blooms along the coast emitting aerosoled psychoactive toxins into the air.  Explains a lot about Florida, but most of the locals have built up some level of tolerance.  That's why tourists to Florida sometimes flip out and do freaky shiat.

/so I've been told
//by that voice in my head
///the loudest one
 
flucto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pfft, 52 isn't even in the mistakes prime of life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to cops, the vehicle's owners, a married couple, spotted a man standing near their car Thursday evening and "making motions" near the driver's side. When the duo confronted the man, he "laughed and ran off down the street."

Guy's having a midlife crisis.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?

How does he smell?


In humans, it occurs when an odor binds to a receptor within the nasal cavity, transmitting a signal through the olfactory system.

In conclusion, he smells terrible.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He needs to act his age.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If there's anyone here most qualified to judge life mistakes of the 50+ age brackets, it's definitely flucto
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ComaToast: jaytkay: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?

How does he smell?

In humans, it occurs when an odor binds to a receptor within the nasal cavity, transmitting a signal through the olfactory system.

In conclusion, he smells terrible.


But that's not important right now.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cluckles: Damn, he actually snorted his nose off. The fark is Voldemort doing at spring break in Florida?


Looking for a whore to crux.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker, Texas Stranger: According to cops, the vehicle's owners, a married couple, spotted a man standing near their car Thursday evening and "making motions" near the driver's side. When the duo confronted the man, he "laughed and ran off down the street."

Guy's having a midlife crisis.


I had mine at 35.  Guess I've only got 15 years left live now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 300x168]
Viola'!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/doing the FARK mistake
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He kind of has that Zuckerberg robot-face thing going.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure all you Farkers  read the article about the woman who was arrested for masturbating on a Georgia beach. The salient point is that she didn't think it mattered because she orgasmed in 20 seconds. The line of mail Farkers wanting to meet this woman forms to the left.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Did they airbrush half of his nose away?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Bruh is strong with this one.

/security cam was not a potato
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, dude, it's time for you to grow up and start acting middle-aged.

Signed, a 58-year old who learned that, like, at least 10 years ago.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Voldemort on spring break?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?


Inexperienced Photographer. Probably using a 50mm prime lens with the F-Stop dialed all the way down and a tight focus on the eyes while too close to the subject, which caused the guy's huge honking facial appendage which is more beak than nose to blur right the fark out
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shostie: [thesmokinggun.com image 275x275]

Did they airbrush half of his nose away?


That is a waxy 52.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many farkers are spring break mistakes?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?

Inexperienced Photographer. Probably using a 50mm prime lens with the F-Stop dialed all the way down and a tight focus on the eyes while too close to the subject, which caused the guy's huge honking facial appendage which is more beak than nose to blur right the fark out


Well hello Mr. Fancy Pants.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why you don't drop that synthetic knockoff crap the kids think is good old acid just like the boomers used to eat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': Where his nose go?


The defendant, however, is a 52-year-old real estate executive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Spring Break Mistake is the name of my Girls Gone Wild knock off video series.
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
the level of energy needed to do this stupid is impressive for 50+

damage a random persons car for no reason on vacation ?

you stopped drinking perfectly good alcohol to do that ?
 
