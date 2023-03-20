 Skip to content
If you were wondering who started the zombie apocalypse, it was the archaeologist who looked at these "magical barrier" nails and said "this belongs in a MUSEUM"
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I knew they were trying to reboot Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but some viral campaigns...
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst that could happen
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you suggesting that superstitious people lived in the Roman times? Everyone knows it was the Lizard men who have since become the illuminati. Joe Biden is their leader, and Vladimir Putin is his second. The war is just a distraction. Come on! Everyone knows this! It's basic knowledge!

/s
// because someone will think I'm serious
///3
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to get some top men working on the problem.

Top. Men.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leon!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: What's the worst that could happen


A SyFy movie...

series.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...those nails are as "magical" as Mormon underwear.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got access to a shovel.  I feel like  could bash some zombies today.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I thought I was just bad with a hammer. Turns out I'm just a Van Helsing descendant.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary at the scary parts.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilVanMan: I've got access to a shovel.  I feel like  could bash some zombies today.


When I was a kid I wanted a Splatterhouse sequel with a long-handled round-head shovel as one of the weapons.

/'cause I shovelled well.
 
Garaba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OP, everyone knows that the Romans behead and/or burn zombies. As recorded in the outbreak in 121 A.D at Fanum Cocidi, Caledonia.

The knowledge learned defeating the outbreak were compiled into one comprehensive work known as Army Order 38. Incorporated into standard Roman military doctrine, and taught to every unit in the Empire. Included within Army Order 38 was not only information about zombie behavioral pattern and how to efficiently dispose of them, it also recommended overwhelming numerical force "to deal with the inevitable panic of the general populace." It is also said that the outbreak prompted the Emperor to construct the massive "Hadrians Wall" across the northern border of Roman Britain, to guard against an enemy that might well return.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the dead from rising and feasting on the living with this one weird trick!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Yeah...those nails are as "magical" as Mormon underwear.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A lightning strike has two parts, requiring a charge to first build up on the ground based object. That charge then creates an electrical path to the atmosphere, which allows the clouds to discharge to the ground (the second part of the lightning strike). A lightning rod prevents that initial charge from ever building, thereby preventing lightning from ever striking a protected building or object.
A lightning rod is really nothing more than a sharp nail that's in contact with the dirt, much like the nails found in this burial site.

/While the above is perfectly true, I sincerely believe the use of nails (bent out otherwise) in burials is complete bunk, although in some superstitious cultures it may provide psychological comfort.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stupid archaeologists. Watch a movie, already.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Or they were just bent nails that workers threw into the fire pit area where the wouldn't be stepped on.
 
Wynn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

axeeugene: We need to get some top men working on the problem.

Top. Men.


If this were in Egypt, I would have said Top. Ra. Men.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wynn: axeeugene: We need to get some top men working on the problem.

Top. Men.

If this were in Egypt, I would have said Top. Ra. Men.


Mmmm, top ramen...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
OR, or, or, it was a carpenter that hated bent nails, OK now which sounds better....
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeah...those nails are as "magical" as Mormon underwear.


So they've just been soaking in the zombies?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nytmare: The_Sponge: Yeah...those nails are as "magical" as Mormon underwear.

[Fark user image 225x225]


Shia LeBeouf as Doug Henning?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Iamos: The_Sponge: Yeah...those nails are as "magical" as Mormon underwear.

So they've just been soaking in the zombies?


I chuckled.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTP 2: OR, or, or, it was a carpenter that hated bent nails, OK now which sounds better....


Or it was a shiatty carpenter who was murdered by a blacksmith after he'd bent all the nails trying to hammer them into something.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They must have forgotten to do the bent nail thing when they buried that Jesus guy.
Good job, assholes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: A lightning strike has two parts, requiring a charge to first build up on the ground based object. That charge then creates an electrical path to the atmosphere, which allows the clouds to discharge to the ground (the second part of the lightning strike). A lightning rod prevents that initial charge from ever building, thereby preventing lightning from ever striking a protected building or object.
A lightning rod is really nothing more than a sharp nail that's in contact with the dirt, much like the nails found in this burial site.

/While the above is perfectly true, I sincerely believe the use of nails (bent out otherwise) in burials is complete bunk, although in some superstitious cultures it may provide psychological comfort.


Which part? You believe that the nails were intended to ACTUALLY prevent the dead from rising, or that they were PUT there to prevent the dead from rising?

Fear of the revenant dead is present in virtually every culture since humanity began, and most burial practices evidence some attempt to prevent the dead from returning. In primitive cultures, there's no real line between "alive" and "dead"; people can look dead but still be alive (sleeping, unconscious) and be dead but still look alive. Absent some obvious cause of death, like beheading or dismemberment, primitive cultures wouldn't understand why someone in one state is "alive" and another is "dead".

Then there's the disquieting fact that "dead" people don't stay as dead as we might hope. "Dead" people swell up, shrink, change color, stiffen, move, even make noises, long after they're buried or abandoned. Until they're reduced to skeletons, how are we supposed to KNOW if they're really "dead"?

Nowadays, of course, we understand what death is, and why a corpse goes into rigor and comes out of it and gets darker and swells up and shrinks down on a schedule. Two thousand years ago, that wasn't understood at all. A body that swelled up after death got full of something because it got out of the grave and filled itself up. Therefore, something had to be put into the grave to keep it from doing that.

So, no, of course, nails (or stakes, or stones, or cutting off their feet or heads after death) were not put there to ACTUALLY STOP revenant dead from rising; but the FEAR of the revenant dead was very real. Don't think that people were doing it because they were stupid or needed "psychological comfort" out of superstition. They were afraid of death following them home.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have often wondered how the dean of the department where Dr. Jones taught felt all those years when Indiana would just take off on an adventure in the middle of a semester.

Dean: "What do you mean Dr. Jones hasn't been in class for the past two weeks?"
Student: "I don't know. I saw Dr. Jones talking to some strange guy in the hallway after class a few weeks ago, then he yelled "NAZIS!?!" and took off with the guy. Hadn't seen him since."
Dean: "Dammit Jones! not again!"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why do they assume it was a zombie defense matrix? How do they know it wasn't to keep grave robbers out, or to reinforce the grave cement? Or for any number of other reasons like access to nails being a way to show wealth?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I have often wondered how the dean of the department where Dr. Jones taught felt all those years when Indiana would just take off on an adventure in the middle of a semester.

Dean: "What do you mean Dr. Jones hasn't been in class for the past two weeks?"
Student: "I don't know. I saw Dr. Jones talking to some strange guy in the hallway after class a few weeks ago, then he yelled "NAZIS!?!" and took off with the guy. Hadn't seen him since."
Dean: "Dammit Jones! not again!"


University classes aren't year-round. Summer is when researchers, well... research.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WTP 2: OR, or, or, it was a carpenter that hated bent nails, OK now which sounds better....


i've heard of a carpenters sorry I really didn't like straight nails. I wonder whatever happened to him?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's " carpenter's son". Smart phone, my ass.
 
