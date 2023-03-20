 Skip to content
Vulcan facility seizure adds to tension between US, Mexico
32
32 Comments
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vulcan isn't known for playing nice. They own a quarry here that has been undermining large swaths of the city for decades. They claim they're not doing that, but there are too many houses (in a poor part of town, shockingly) suffering from subsidence, being rattled hard every day at 4:35pm. I used to live in a townhouse over a mile from the quarry entrance and the place was settling and falling apart, a little more with each afternoon shot.

I can't imagine how blatantly assholish they'd be in Mexico.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unimpressed
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vulcan shares rose 1.3% to $163.17 at 10:27 a.m. in New York.

Is it a good thing if your stock price goes up after Mexico seizes your shiat?  "Finally, competent management!  Buy!"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x425]
Unimpressed


Vulcan *after* being seized by Mexico:

dywed88
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Naido: Vulcan shares rose 1.3% to $163.17 at 10:27 a.m. in New York.

Is it a good thing if your stock price goes up after Mexico seizes your shiat?  "Finally, competent management!  Buy!"


Considering they have apparently been shut down for years for not having the permits it operate, this seems more likely to be a good thing as the Federal government will have to get involved.

/if they will even listen after Republicans have been pushing to invade Mexico
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to re-Vulcanize those tires, post-haste!
Mr Burns - Gas Station
Youtube 00InR4Z5N-s
 
IDisposable
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: Vulcan shares rose 1.3% to $163.17 at 10:27 a.m. in New York.

Is it a good thing if your stock price goes up after Mexico seizes your shiat?  "Finally, competent management!  Buy!"


The DJIA is up 1.09% today as I type.  Vulcan materials is up 0.89%.  So they're pretty much in line with the overall market.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone found out.  Thanks President Lopez!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would never buy property in Mexico because if they later decide they want it back, they will simply take it back.

Officials at the highest levels are on the take, and laws in Mexico are more like "advisories".   Like red lights in NYC.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What, no American Gods references yet?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I would never buy property in Mexico because if they later decide they want it back, they will simply take it back.

Officials at the highest levels are on the take, and laws in Mexico are more like "advisories".   Like red lights in NYC.


I don't see much purpose in visiting Mexico either.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, Repukes will probably will probably go for the pants-on-head move of invading Mexico after the seize power. That will be the USA's ultimate FAFO moment.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: You know, Repukes will probably will probably go for the pants-on-head move of invading Mexico after the seize power. That will be the USA's ultimate FAFO moment.


Not that invading Mexico would be a good thing, but what possible threat to the U.S. armed forces would the Mexican military pose that they'd wind up "Finding Out?" Same goes for the cartels, they have dangerous thugs but we already know where they live. Mexico isn't Ukraine. It's not even Iraq.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Quick. Get Venus to safety before Trump goes on a rapin' rampage. We'll have firestorms from Vulcan's angry smithing.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
when even the 3rd world hellholes that our companies outsource to for dollar-a-day labor have better law enforcement than we do
/lol
/sigh
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I can't imagine how blatantly assholish they'd be in Mexico.


I'm pretty sure this applies to any corporation in a country with corrupt governments/shiatty laws.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Naido: Galileo's Daughter: [media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x425]
Unimpressed

Vulcan *after* being seized by Mexico:

[Fark user image 260x194]


sickb0y
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow so a sovereign country wants to make sure a foreign company doesn't just do whatever it wants in their country?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
maudibjr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Quick. Get Venus to safety before Trump goes on a rapin' rampage. We'll have firestorms from Vulcan's angry smithing.


New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Naido: Vulcan shares rose 1.3% to $163.17 at 10:27 a.m. in New York.

Is it a good thing if your stock price goes up after Mexico seizes your shiat?  "Finally, competent management!  Buy!"


Wow. One point three whole percents.  (._.)

The way the media makes these one-off statements on a regular basis is definitely partly to blame -- if not mostly to blame -- for your average person treating "the stock market" (*scare quote noises*) as synonymous with the economy. "hard hitting news today about XYZ Company, Bill.  And look, ZOMG, their stock is down two whole percent!" *fast forward a week later when XYZ stock has bounced up 3% then down 1% then up 1% then up another 2% and back down 1%...etc. despite no news about them at all*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Ragin' Asian: Quick. Get Venus to safety before Trump goes on a rapin' rampage. We'll have firestorms from Vulcan's angry smithing.

[Fark user image image 406x270]


Dear god Uma gave me a boner that still hasn't gone 100% down
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Bslim: You know, Repukes will probably will probably go for the pants-on-head move of invading Mexico after the seize power. That will be the USA's ultimate FAFO moment.

Not that invading Mexico would be a good thing, but what possible threat to the U.S. armed forces would the Mexican military pose that they'd wind up "Finding Out?" Same goes for the cartels, they have dangerous thugs but we already know where they live. Mexico isn't Ukraine. It's not even Iraq.


They'd cut off the crucial cocaine and heroin supplies, causing nationwide withdrawal.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, Discovery is just fanfic and is not canon.
 
