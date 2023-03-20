 Skip to content
(The Oakland Press)   City doesn't fear the reaper when they restore pre-pandemic ghost tours of haunted mansion built by historic cowbell magnate   (theoaklandpress.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmdb.orgView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this news?
Is it because a Red state still had Covid restrictions of any kind in place still?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 All our times have come, here but now they're gone
Seasons don't fear the reaper 🎶
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [hmdb.org image 850x1133]



Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not going to judge, but man, people will collect anything...

/I collect hats from local running clubs of places I visit.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
humorinamerica.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

genner: Why is this news?
Is it because a Red state still had Covid restrictions of any kind in place still?


There's such a thing as being a "cowbell magnate"?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

genner: Why is this news?
Is it because a Red state still had Covid restrictions of any kind in place still?


It wasn't closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. It seems that the original tour company went tits-up during the pandemic, and now the historical society is allowing a new company to split halfsies on tour profits.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I'm on the Brute Squad: genner: Why is this news?
Is it because a Red state still had Covid restrictions of any kind in place still?

There's such a thing as being a "cowbell magnate"?


There is such a thing as a cow bell magnet though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats going on in this thread?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A new paranormal investigative group  A.K.A  Grifters
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.