(El Pais)   Are French people le tired?   (english.elpais.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing  
228 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2023 at 11:20 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French law (other countries as well) for a right to disconnect from work outside of normal work hours would do a social good in the US.
Right to disconnect means no work emails or calls during off hours
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they are Le Tired.

/take a nap THEN FIRE ZE MISSLES!!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as much as the Germans....

I'm Tired Madeline Kahn Blazing Saddles
Youtube Uai7M4RpoLU
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Americans use lazy like a pejorative because they're dumb enough to think hard work matters for anything
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
C'est l'ennui.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the headline means (NSFW language)

End of the World
Youtube CSuc9o9h7Vw
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: " In the book, Lafargue dreamed of the day when we would only work "three hours a day" and when "work will become a mere condiment to the pleasures of idleness."

Keynes used the productivity as an index of work hours needed: the most productive workers become with technology, the fewer work hours will be necessary. He predicted we would only need to work around 15 hours a week.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cause they're all bangin all night long
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mantour: FTA: " In the book, Lafargue dreamed of the day when we would only work "three hours a day" and when "work will become a mere condiment to the pleasures of idleness."

Keynes used the productivity as an index of work hours needed: the most productive workers become with technology, the fewer work hours will be necessary. He predicted we would only need to work around 15 hours a week.


It's always possible to invent more work.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
