(CNN)   Suddenly, atmospheric river #12. California might just slide off into the ocean even without a huge earthquake   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Rain, Flood, Snow, Drought, Mountain range, Atmosphere, Soil  
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Warren Zevon "Desperados Under The Eaves" Live at the Main Point on 6/20/1976
Youtube M5ssgqR3taw
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
IT'S HILARIOUS BECAUSE I DON'T LIKE TO EAT
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good to see the Chinese balloon-based cloud seeding program is working well.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As long as Tessmacher Peaks survive and flourish, I'm ok with that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least it's too wet to riot
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Why did no one ever tell us these kinds of extreme weather events would happen?" said the people who've been ignoring the warnings of scientists for well over half a century.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn, Californians are so ungrateful. First they have no rain for years and years and in drought conditions, then when the water comes, they complain!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm still calling it Otisburg.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You prayed for rain. What did you think was going to happen?
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So is this God coming to punish the wicked or God answering all the prayers for water in one go?

This is getting confusing.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Invest now in the upcoming Nevada/Arizona shore! Beachfront properties available nowafter collapse!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is God showing His wrath against the sinning liberals.

Repent! REPENT!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: IT'S HILARIOUS BECAUSE I DON'T LIKE TO EAT


Oh yes, because California is the only part of the USA that is capable of growing food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

goodncold: So is this God coming to punish the wicked or God answering all the prayers for water in one go?

This is getting confusing.


Why not both?*

*Translated from the original spanish
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My Old School
Youtube CLK0H3urxJU


STEELY DAN KNEW. AND SCARIER, IT'S ON THE 3.33 MARK.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not serious until they rewrite "It Never Rains in Southern California."
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: "Why did no one ever tell us these kinds of extreme weather events would happen?" said the people who've been ignoring the warnings of scientists for well over half a century.


Some of us don't have Newsheimers and can remember back in the 1990s when the "Pineapple Express" did the same thing. But now we've gone all Newspeak and changed an innocuous term like "Pineapple Express" into the scarier "Atmospheric River" because of Fear Porn.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: You prayed for rain. What did you think was going to happen?


That we would get tidal waves?
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: At least it's too wet to riot


It ain't bad in the day if they squirts it your way.
'Cept in the winter when it's froze.
And it's hard if it hits on your nose.
 
AeAe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should save all that water for when it gets dry again
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Thank You Black Jesus!: IT'S HILARIOUS BECAUSE I DON'T LIKE TO EAT

Oh yes, because California is the only part of the USA that is capable of growing food.

[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


No. It's just that currently, it's where most of it is grown. CA's crops go kaput, you're eating feed corn and industrial soy. MMMMMMMM Nummers!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dromaeosaur: Kit Fister: Thank You Black Jesus!: IT'S HILARIOUS BECAUSE I DON'T LIKE TO EAT

Oh yes, because California is the only part of the USA that is capable of growing food.

[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

No. It's just that currently, it's where most of it is grown. CA's crops go kaput, you're eating feed corn and industrial soy. MMMMMMMM Nummers!


Definitely true for the Midwest, but Texas, Florida, and Georgia all produce a large amount of fruits and vegetables.  I'm currently eating a lot of Florida strawberries because they're in season (and cheap).
 
Merltech
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

goodncold: So is this God coming to punish the wicked or God answering all the prayers for water in one go?

This is getting confusing.


The gods have a strange sense of humor.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: "Why did no one ever tell us these kinds of extreme weather events would happen?" said the people who've been ignoring the warnings of scientists for well over half a century.


Half a century ago scientists were warning us of a looming ice age.

No, I'm not talking about the faked Time magazine cover.  I well remember reading actual articles.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fresnotisburg? FRESNOTISBURG??
 
mark625
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why are all those houses built on the wrong side of the levee? I assume they're on the wrong (river) side, since the other side has a lower water level. Or is all that water backed up trying to get into the river channel? If so, that's pretty wild.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hope they don't fall into the sea.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: Thank You Black Jesus!: IT'S HILARIOUS BECAUSE I DON'T LIKE TO EAT

Oh yes, because California is the only part of the USA that is capable of growing food.

[Fark user image image 245x285]


It will be one of the few once the Ogalalla aquifer runs out...
 
gwenners
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Merltech: goodncold: So is this God coming to punish the wicked or God answering all the prayers for water in one go?

This is getting confusing.

The gods have a strange sense of humor.


Let's not start any blasphemous rumors.
 
mark625
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: Colonel_Angus: "Why did no one ever tell us these kinds of extreme weather events would happen?" said the people who've been ignoring the warnings of scientists for well over half a century.

Half a century ago scientists were warning us of a looming ice age.

No, I'm not talking about the faked Time magazine cover.  I well remember reading actual articles.


We are about due for another "ice age" (period of heavy glaciation). However the man-made increase in atmospheric CO2 and methane levels has overpowered whatever mechanism is responsible for our 10,000 year glaciation cycle. So now we get to bake instead of freeze. Yay us!
 
