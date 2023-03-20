 Skip to content
(CNN)   King Charles marks first Mother's Day since Queen's death, causes a run on florists by confused Americans   (cnn.com) divider line
5
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But the season is still on. It's not even the playoffs!

/HBD, Flying Guy
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OH DEAR GOD!!  
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My grandmother got a kick out of getting two Mother's Days, the British/Irish one (usually in March) thanks to my aunt, and the North American one (in May) thanks to my mother.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It didn't start off as Mother's Day in the UK - it was originally and is still widely known as Mothering Sunday and had nothing to do with mothers.
 
