 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 390 of WW3. International Criminal Court raising funds to investigate and prosecute even more Russian war crimes. Where's Jerry Lewis when you need him? Welcome to your Monday Russo-Ukraine War thread   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: News, Russia, European Union, International Criminal Court, Country, Vladimir Putin, China, Donetsk Oblast, 2014 pro-Russian unrest in Ukraine  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Mar 2023 at 8:00 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Hope your Saint Patrick's Day was good, and the weekend was kind. Well looks like Putin was the proverbial thief in the night with his trip to captured Mauripol on the weekend. Who knows if it really was him and not a body double. As others have said the difference between Vova and Biden's trip is literally Night and Day. Anyhow, enough of that waste of humanity. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, March 20

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 20

How the UN's Finding of 'No Genocide' Could Actually Work in Ukraine's Favor

Kyiv Reclaims Spiritual Heritage by Evicting Russia-Backed Church from Pecherska Lavra

Ukraine Describes Putin's Nighttime Trip to Mariupol as One that 'Befits a Thief'

EXPLAINED: What to Expect From Today's Meeting Between Putin and China's Xi Jinping

Bringing Aid to the Troops on the Front Line

Mariupol's Exiled City Council Blasts Visit by 'International Criminal' Putin

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine - 19 March 2023

British intelligence: Russian forces making gains near Avdiivka.
Russia has been progressing toward Ukrainian-controlled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past three weeks using mobilized forces from occupied territory that are familiar with the local terrain, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry. Avdiivka has been a frontline city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is mostly in ruins.

Russian ex-president threatens missile strike against Hague after Putin arrest warrant.
"Everyone walks under God and missiles. It's quite possible to envision a scenario where a Russian ship stationed in the North Sea could strategically strike the Hague courthouse with a hypersonic Onyx (cruise) missile," Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, wrote.

General Staff: Russia has lost 165,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20 that Russia had lost 165,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year. The military said that Russian forces suffered 700 casualties just over the past day.

CNN: Xi Jinping pitches China as Ukraine peacemaker on eve of trip to Russia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit Moscow from Monday to Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ahead of his visit, Chinese leader has praised Beijing's growing ties with Moscow while also attempting to present China as a peacemaker in the war, CNN reported.

Ukraine's military says it hit 10 Russian temporary bases over past day.
The Ukrainian Air Force, together with the country's rocket and artillery forces, conducted strikes against ten Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on March 20.

BBC confirms identities of 17,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine in 13 months of the war.
Using open sources, BBC Russia, together with Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, established the names of 17,375 Russian soldiers who had been killed in the war in Ukraine. The media carry out a name-by-name count of the dead.

ISW: Ukrainian forces likely conducted localized counterattack southwest of Bakhmut.
Geolocated footage published on March 19 indicates that Ukrainian forces conducted a successful counterattack southwest of Ivanivske, located six kilometers west of Bakhmut, and pushed Russian forces further away from the key highway in the area, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Czech President believes Ukraine has one attempt to carry out major counteroffensive.
Czech President Petr Pavel told the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita on March 19 that Ukraine needs to launch a major counteroffensive within the next few months.

Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces struck the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 19.

MP from ruling party involved in deadly car accident.
Volodymyr Gevko, a member of parliament from the ruling Servant of the People party, wrote on Facebook on March 19 that a person died as a result of a road accident with him.

And that's your lot. The work week begins now and we the chairs are being set up. Hug your loved ones folks, and lets see what transpires this week.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 11 through March 17 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tying up the farkers, gift wrapping them, and leaving them outside a Ukranian court to try their asses is not an option because...?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Displaced persons assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I think if Russian conscripts, I think of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chinese government warned the ICC about bias and double standards. They don't seem to have specified what they meant. But if China gets on board with the ICC prosecuting Putin as long as it also gets Cheney and Bush, I'm willing to make that sacrifice.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just another turd in the bucket.
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner Stuck in Bakhmut | Prygozhyn is waiting for the Counterattack
Youtube ceMu14FdObU

Yesterdays Denys
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
165K. Thinking 200K before my birthday, easy.
 
mederu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
19 Mar: Ukrainians SUCCESSFULLY USE NEW 155mm RAAM PROJECTILES | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube V_C7SWYal1w

Yesterdays Reporting From Ukraine
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
TFA:  "EU ministers meet in Brussels to try to finalise a plan to supply his country with much-needed artillery shells"

I've posted this before, but it's like the 1915 Shell Crisis all over again.  Prolonged modern warfare is still a game of factories.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It okay, I take care of Putin with my Hedgetillery.


/hedgetillery yeets flying death hogs!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: 165K. Thinking 200K before my birthday, easy.


They sure are trying to fertilize a lot of sunflowers.
 
Poldana
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Chinese government warned the ICC about bias and double standards. They don't seem to have specified what they meant. But if China gets on board with the ICC prosecuting Putin as long as it also gets Cheney and Bush, I'm willing to make that sacrifice.


I'm MORE than willing. That will be no sacrifice for a large chunk of Americans I bet....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Monday.

*grumble*
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Chinese government warned the ICC about bias and double standards. They don't seem to have specified what they meant. But if China gets on board with the ICC prosecuting Putin as long as it also gets Cheney and Bush, I'm willing to make that sacrifice.


Like a version of this, which i'm cool with:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ben & Jerry's Founder Is 'Top Donor' of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ben & Jerry's Founder Is 'Top Donor' of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine


What ice cream pairs with borscht?
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's some drastically diminished DNA for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Tying up the farkers, gift wrapping them, and leaving them outside a Ukranian court to try their asses is not an option because...?


If they come towards Ukraine, Ukrainians kill them.  If they fall back, Wagner kills them.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukraine: Volunteer specialist doctors run clinics near front

A team of volunteer specialist doctors has set up a mobile clinic in a cramped municipal building in a former front-line village in Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RobSeace: A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'


Ahhhh Pervitin
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

andrewagill: RobSeace: A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

Ahhhh Pervitin


Ladacyclin
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RobSeace: A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'


That would explain the reports that they move like zombies.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Today Xi promises new weaponry for the Russian butcher. But Ukraine will prevail anyway. China seeks world domination through subterfuge and slow envelopment. Russia seeks world domination through brute strength.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Ben & Jerry's Founder Is 'Top Donor' of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine


Huh, that's disappointing...
Until now, B&J consistently and vehemently positioned themselves on the side of good causes
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Public Call Box: Good morning all. Hope your Saint Patrick's Day was good, and the weekend was kind. Well looks like Putin was the proverbial thief in the night with his trip to captured Mauripol on the weekend. Who knows if it really was him and not a body double. As others have said the difference between Vova and Biden's trip is literally Night and Day. Anyhow, enough of that waste of humanity. Here's your overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, March 20

Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on March 20

How the UN's Finding of 'No Genocide' Could Actually Work in Ukraine's Favor

Kyiv Reclaims Spiritual Heritage by Evicting Russia-Backed Church from Pecherska Lavra

Ukraine Describes Putin's Nighttime Trip to Mariupol as One that 'Befits a Thief'

EXPLAINED: What to Expect From Today's Meeting Between Putin and China's Xi Jinping

Bringing Aid to the Troops on the Front Line

Mariupol's Exiled City Council Blasts Visit by 'International Criminal' Putin

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine - 19 March 2023

British intelligence: Russian forces making gains near Avdiivka.
Russia has been progressing toward Ukrainian-controlled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past three weeks using mobilized forces from occupied territory that are familiar with the local terrain, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry. Avdiivka has been a frontline city since Russia first invaded Donbas in 2014 and is mostly in ruins.

Russian ex-president threatens missile strike against Hague after Putin arrest warrant.
"Everyone walks under God and missiles. It's quite possible to envision a scenario where a Russian ship stationed in the North Sea could strategically strike the Hague courthouse with a hypersonic Onyx (cruise) missile," Medvedev, who is also a former Russian president, wrote.

General Staff: Russia has lost 165,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
The General Staff of Ukraine ...


Gordon's Alive?
Youtube P2xS-AxKk0k


AND ZELENSKYY IS ALIVE
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

danny_kay: RobSeace: Ben & Jerry's Founder Is 'Top Donor' of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine

Huh, that's disappointing...
Until now, B&J consistently and vehemently positioned themselves on the side of good causes


They are pacifists. I hate pacifists. Pacifists get people killed.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: RobSeace: A Ukrainian soldier wondered if the Russians advancing on Bakhmut are on drugs: 'Otherwise, how can they go to certain death?'

That would explain the reports that they move like zombies.


Russia is the Zombie Horde
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.