(France 24)   This headline could've stopped after two words   (france24.com) divider line
    More: Scary, city's municipal waste collectors, Municipality, State of emergency, blockade of the city, RTL Radio, Paris's Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, new estimate, Latin  
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paris is a truly beautiful city, submitter. You've clearly never been there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manhattan laughs derisively.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. Outdated stereotypes. Such topical. So humor. Wow.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, now tell us the one about your mother-in-law. What a battle axe SHE is, am I right?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this jingoistic anti-France nonsense? France is our oldest friend. We would not exist without France.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ha ha. Outdated stereotypes. Such topical. So humor. Wow.


'Much wow.'  Should have been 'much wow.'

To the strikers, power to the workers!  Keep striking until they meet all your demands.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, you can work your 12-hour days into your 70s. France is good.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and what's this adding "ne" to "tons"? Goldurn furners!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: What is this jingoistic anti-France nonsense? France is our oldest friend. We would not exist without France.


Didn't we refuse to help France's anti-monarchial pro-republic revolutionaries shortly after France helped us 'exist?'
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Paris is a truly beautiful city, submitter. You've clearly never been there.


True. It's the "Parigots" that stink.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French are better Americans than we are: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness is the godamn point and you have to secure it, take it, from the wealthy because they don't want you to have it.

For thousands of years governments claimed to protect us from other countries.

Sometime in the last 250 years, it was noticed that the government should actually be protecting us from the wealthy.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of hilarious and dumb in equal measure that they'd strike because the pension age is being raised to a massive 64 years old. Should be obvious to everyone in France, that the population is aging and either the retirement age goes up or the benefits from the state go down. Can't have both.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: The French are better Americans than we are: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness is the godamn point and you have to secure it, take it, from the wealthy because they don't want you to have it.

For thousands of years governments claimed to protect us from other countries.

Sometime in the last 250 years, it was noticed that the government should actually be protecting us from the wealthy.


I'll just drop these here.

The Terror
Napoleon III
Dreyfus Affair
Devil's Island
Algeria
Dien Bien Phu
Petain's Vichy
 
Cythraul
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drxym: Kind of hilarious and dumb in equal measure that they'd strike because the pension age is being raised to a massive 64 years old. Should be obvious to everyone in France, that the population is aging and either the retirement age goes up or the benefits from the state go down. Can't have both.


Fark off.  Retirement age should be 50.  What's the god damned point in retiring in your 60s, when many are too old to fully enjoy their life.  Great philosophy: work yourself to death and maybe you might get one decade to not live as a wage slave.
 
drxym
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Fark off. Retirement age should be 50. What's the god damned point in retiring in your 60s, when many are too old to fully enjoy their life. Great philosophy: work yourself to death and maybe you might get one decade to not live as a wage slave.


Then retire when you're 50 just don't expect a pot of money for the state for the next 30 years of your life. Get the point yet?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cythraul: drxym: Kind of hilarious and dumb in equal measure that they'd strike because the pension age is being raised to a massive 64 years old. Should be obvious to everyone in France, that the population is aging and either the retirement age goes up or the benefits from the state go down. Can't have both.

Fark off.  Retirement age should be 50.  What's the god damned point in retiring in your 60s, when many are too old to fully enjoy their life.  Great philosophy: work yourself to death and maybe you might get one decade to not live as a wage slave.


I knew a great guy. Nice, smart with money, meticulously planned out his retirement with his wife, assuming if they spend x amount per year they could enjoy themselves until 90ish. Ate healthy, physically active, still had a sudden heart attack while on his morning run and died at 61.

Use all the vacation time you have. Enjoy the little things that make life worth living. Working all the damn time might make you more money, and definitely makes your boss more money, but isn't worth it if you're too old or too dead to enjoy it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Cythraul: drxym: Kind of hilarious and dumb in equal measure that they'd strike because the pension age is being raised to a massive 64 years old. Should be obvious to everyone in France, that the population is aging and either the retirement age goes up or the benefits from the state go down. Can't have both.

Fark off.  Retirement age should be 50.  What's the god damned point in retiring in your 60s, when many are too old to fully enjoy their life.  Great philosophy: work yourself to death and maybe you might get one decade to not live as a wage slave.

I knew a great guy. Nice, smart with money, meticulously planned out his retirement with his wife, assuming if they spend x amount per year they could enjoy themselves until 90ish. Ate healthy, physically active, still had a sudden heart attack while on his morning run and died at 61.

Use all the vacation time you have. Enjoy the little things that make life worth living. Working all the damn time might make you more money, and definitely makes your boss more money, but isn't worth it if you're too old or too dead to enjoy it.


My Dad took an early retirement from the Steel Mill at 54.  Best decision he ever made, hes gotten to enjoy it.  He also has two pensions which have made it easier for him to remain active.  Him and my mom still travel and do things.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA: Macron's pensions reforms which will see them have to work until age 59, compared with 57 now.

My sympathy gauge doesn't seem to be working. It's stuck at zero.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: FTFA: Macron's pensions reforms which will see them have to work until age 59, compared with 57 now.

My sympathy gauge doesn't seem to be working. It's stuck at zero.


Crab bucket.

"I don't get what they're getting, let's drag them down with us!"

If we'd gone on strike like the French do, we'd be retiring at 57 too.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This thread makes it easy to count the people who have nothing in their lives except work.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: This thread makes it easy to count the people who have nothing in their lives except work.


It's called "keeping yourself alive."
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: iheartscotch: What is this jingoistic anti-France nonsense? France is our oldest friend. We would not exist without France.

Didn't we refuse to help France's anti-monarchial pro-republic revolutionaries shortly after France helped us 'exist?'


More like Louis' government came looking to collect and we pulled an Irish goodbye. France was already broke enough from Louis XIV and XV fighting costly wars and living it up regardless of economic conditions for the rest of France. It forced Louis XVI to call the Estates General for the first time in 175 years. When the Church the nobility voted to screw the 98% of the country with paying this off it set in motion the Revolution.

History sort of repeated itself here not even 100 later when Napoleon III  wanted Mexico to pay him his money and for about three years the "Mexican Empire" had an Austrian running the country. Until they got sick of his crap and shot him.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Leave Paris alone!
Nicky is the stinky one!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Paris is a truly beautiful city, submitter. You've clearly never been there.


No, pointing out that Paris, especially the Metro, reeks of piss is a fair point.  I love the place and I'm going there this weekend, but I make sure to not step in any puddles.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I May Be Crazy But...: This thread makes it easy to count the people who have nothing in their lives except work.

It's called "keeping yourself alive."


And so why would anyone want more of just that?

Everyone should want to find something else and retire.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bet subby still orders Freedom Fries™. Probably never even been there, gets all his knowledge from Murdoch outlets.
 
