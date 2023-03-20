 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Alabama college students pay more in tuition, fees than those in other states, with only Michigan, Vermont, Delaware being higher. Hey, those football teams don't pay for themselves, folks   (al.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Alabama, Education, State school, Private school, Real versus nominal value (economics), Price index, Historically black colleges and universities, Higher education  
•       •       •

96 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2023 at 3:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
F*ck 'Bama
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go, Middlebury College Fighting Polyglots! hiat a home run into the end zone!
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Small gubmint!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Football coaches need to get paid, yo.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All this could be fixed by replacing college football with Mensur.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would anyone pay a premium for a degree from an Alabama school? Unless you're really into FOOBAWWW or something. I know there are probably some decent programs at Auburn but I figure just saying "I went to a school in Alabama" kind of shades any potential academic accomplishments. Even Georgia or Florida schools have less of a bibble-thumping moron stigma to them. Still, an Alabama school is probably more prestigious than anything from Mississippi, so they have that going for them, i guess. Regardless, they'd need to offer the best and/or only specialty course in the country to be worth paying for an Alabama school.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well of course a UA education costs a lot. Things of great value usually do.

I was almost able to write that with a straight face.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this before.  Coaches are the highest paid salaries in the university system.  They are professional sports organizations with a side gig in academia.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think they actually do pay for themselves tbqh.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.