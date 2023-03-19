 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   OK guys, I'll just swim down, put the anchor on the bottom, swim back up and tie it to the boat. You guys stay right here. BRB   (wesh.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Time, Boating, Boat, 32-year-old Orlando Ortiz, Sheriff, boat trip Saturday, 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez, Sheriff Grady Judd  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2023 at 6:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Clearly experienced boaters
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So the lady jumps in the water with the anchor?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why in the actual f*ck would you jump into the water to secure an anchor? This makes absolutely no sense to me.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ubermensch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"32-year-old Orlando Ortiz and 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez". Were they both characters in Superman or Batman comics?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"wherewithal"  - the necessary means (especially financial means)

That's honestly a word I've never heard before.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it's a safe assumption that PFDs were not worn by the victims.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ubermensch: "32-year-old Orlando Ortiz and 38-year-old Velcky Velasquez". Were they both characters in Superman or Batman comics?


The first is surely a boxer, the second is definitely the real name of rejected Batman villain Velcro Girl.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In case you ever plan to jump into water with a dead weight, it's good to be proficient in eggbeater kick. It's amazing what you can lift in the water with a good eggbeater.

That said, I have no idea why anyone would jump into the water with an anchor.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ummm...  Jumped into the water to secure an anchor that was not tied to the boat?  Not exactly sure that is a chapter in any boating safety guide I have ever seen or read. Sounds like a logical method, though
 
ISO15693
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anchor? I hardly knew her!

...or something
 
acouvis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Why in the actual f*ck would you jump into the water to secure an anchor? This makes absolutely no sense to me.


it gets better... the anchor which isn't tied to the boat.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First thing that came to mind is that mebbee they should have listened to the Turnpike Troubadours a li'l closer...

Turnpike Troubadours Before The Devil Knows We're Dead
Youtube ucgdvA-lZIU
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: In case you ever plan to jump into water with a dead weight, it's good to be proficient in eggbeater kick. It's amazing what you can lift in the water with a good eggbeater.

That said, I have no idea why anyone would jump into the water with an anchor.


To practice their eggbeater kick?
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Clearly experienced boaters


should have come with a warning label...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Through our last night on shore, drink to the foam. / Until we meet once more, here's wishing you a happy voyage home. / Anchors Aweigh!/The Aristocrats!"  - abe lincoln
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll be damned. Subby isn't lying for once.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fzumrk: I'm going to say it's a safe assumption that PFDs were not worn by the victims.


They didn't even put one on the anchor
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brand new anchor like that?

You sure don't just want to drop it.

Sure, sure-you could lower it with a rope, but what if the rope isn't long enough?

Best to get it down there and then run a rope to it.

/Is this some sort of police IQ test?
//Like the one with the boat, goat, tiger, and the bundle of grass?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

acouvis: Benevolent Misanthrope: Why in the actual f*ck would you jump into the water to secure an anchor? This makes absolutely no sense to me.

it gets better... the anchor which isn't tied to the boat.


I have to assume they'd tie it off to the person jumping in, you don't want to lose a good anchor...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.