 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Not news: Sideshow in SF. Interesting: Sideshow features dozens of bikers. FARK: On the Golden Gate Bridge   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2023 at 8:15 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Fark user image

Well, it is San Francisco, so I ain't gonna judge...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure at least one of them was named Bob.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Needs moar photos of rouge motorcyclists
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because SF ain't jacked up enough
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has there ever been an attempt to add retractable spike strips to roadways to end car chases and these kind of moron conventions? It seems fairly simple to set them up on some sort of remote trigger and watch with cameras.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA:
[Fark user image image 850x88]

Well, it is San Francisco, so I ain't gonna judge...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

He was riding a red motorcycle
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.