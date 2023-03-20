 Skip to content
Tokyo micro-apartments allow really interesting multitasking
17
    More: Awkward, Apartment, Real estate, Tokyo, Toilet, Kitchen, Bedroom, Door, Studio apartment  
•       •       •

Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this involve tentacle-porn?

/dnfrta
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shanti Casa, in the Yotsuya district of Tokyo

Shanty House?  So the collective noun is "shanty town?"

"A lot of younger people these days don't have many possessions, unlike older generations - they have a few items of clothing and not that much money, so these apartments are ideal for them," said Nakama "

Jesus Christ, he makes them sound like they're homeless.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
micro-apartment = nicely furnished cell
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$376/month, no security deposit, no car needed because they're actually IN the city, heating and electric bills will be trivial, and the entire point is that you use them for 2-3 years when you've got the city-level income, but haven't built savings yet.

That actually sounds quite practical.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Does this involve tentacle-porn?

/dnfrta


Possibly. The article was about how in Japan it's currently a thing to install airline toilets into cupboard spaces, then charge techbros $500 a month to live in them. You probably can't rule out tentacle-porn.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size

Needs this on the wall
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people prefer cooking with gas.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could cook while on the toilet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Takin' the dog for a wok?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've stayed in worse. At least this place has a window, a cooker and a desk with a chair.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not exaggerating. I spent a week in one of these while suffering a very nasty head cold.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The shower is opposite the toilet. The one and only nice thing about that room is that the water pressure in the shower was excellent. Which is important as I was taking several hot showers each day to alleviate my congestion.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trerro: $376/month, no security deposit, no car needed because they're actually IN the city, heating and electric bills will be trivial, and the entire point is that you use them for 2-3 years when you've got the city-level income, but haven't built savings yet.

That actually sounds quite practical.


My first apartment in Japan was nearly exactly like the pictured in the article (though this was 17 years ago, so the tech wasn't as good). The biggest downside is having your laundry machine OUTSIDE on the balcony, which sucks in the winter when near freezing and/or snowing. Mine was also right next to the train crossing, so bells and shaking every ten minutes from 5am to 11pm.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I can cook up some bacon while sitting on the toilet? Has Japanese efficiency gone too far?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, had a shower in the kitchen in one Prague apartment. Start pasta, lean out and stir every few min.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'm not exaggerating. I spent a week in one of these while suffering a very nasty head cold.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

The shower is opposite the toilet. The one and only nice thing about that room is that the water pressure in the shower was excellent. Which is important as I was taking several hot showers each day to alleviate my congestion.


Ever try these? I love it.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: You could cook while on the toilet

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Speak for yourself there. When I was little I once took a full glass of water to the bathroom and drank it while I was peeing to see if I could turn myself into a continuous water fountain (but with urine)

This is like that except for poo.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I shared a $300 a month apartment (utilities included) with a roommate, but at least it was bigger. It was originally a 6-unit apartment building but at some point they converted it to 12 units and added a bsement unit where a creepy old man lived underneath us.

Neither my roommate or I had a proper bedroom.  He slept in what was once a living room and I slept in what was maybe once the dining room?  I don't know.  It was a confusing place.

It was like Melrose Place, only it was on a street named Melwood.
 
