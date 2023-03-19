 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   You may want to sit down for this, but an investigation has revealed that Alex Jones's claims of financial hardship are a hoax. No word on whether his friends and family are crisis actors   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Government, Law, Lawsuit, The New York Times, Associated Press, Asset, Balance sheet  
•       •       •

108 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2023 at 2:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't say "hoax". It's only a hoax if its intended to deceive gullible people and it succeeds. A lie is not a hoax.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, don't act all surprised.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If anyone deserves to have his testicles removed live on PPV it's this farking moron
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe he was the real crisis actor all along.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised that none of those parents snapped and went John Wick on this trough of shiat.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I'm really surprised that none of those parents snapped and went John Wick on this trough of shiat.


Some of them might be waiting on the lawsuit money so they can pay a person with a particular set of skills to do the needful.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.