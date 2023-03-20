 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Spring Break begins with traditional celebration of the airing of the bullets   (nypost.com) divider line
13
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We don't ask for spring break in our city," Gelber said. "We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police."

Sounds like every 80s movie villain; I bet it's hard to get laid with this guy around.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We're pushing the rowdy, violent, drunken mobs and pushing them back into the hotel rooms and bnbs where they belong!
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: "We don't ask for spring break in our city," Gelber said. "We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police."

Sounds like every 80s movie villain; I bet it's hard to get laid with this guy around.


They don't want spring break there, just all the revenue it brings in.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are people bringing guns to spring break

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Real World.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Naido: "We don't ask for spring break in our city," Gelber said. "We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police."

Sounds like every 80s movie villain; I bet it's hard to get laid with this guy around.

They don't want spring break there, just all the revenue it brings in.


Ft. Lauderdale pushed it out of their city. Miami will probably do the same.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought it was the Running of the Bullets; part of the festival of San Derp'n.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

felching pen: We're pushing the rowdy, violent, drunken mobs and pushing them back into the hotel rooms and bnbs where they belong!


Drunken Bed & Breakfast Mob would make a good name for a hipster folk music band.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abox: Why are people bringing guns to spring break


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

olorin604: Naido: "We don't ask for spring break in our city," Gelber said. "We don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it's too much disorder and it's too difficult to police."

Sounds like every 80s movie villain; I bet it's hard to get laid with this guy around.

They don't want spring break there, just all the revenue it brings in.


Rules don't apply to the hotel guests, just the unwashed masses!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ban spring break.

Problem solved
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Solution:
1) Upon entry to Florida everyone is issued a firearm.
2) The entire state is converted to operate as a giant reality tv show.
 
olorin604
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Solution:
1) Upon entry to Florida everyone is issued a firearm.
2) The entire state is converted to operate as a giant reality tv show.


So instead of the purge being a certain time we just designate Florida our purge state??
 
