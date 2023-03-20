 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Another thing trying to kill you in Australia: putrid smell from millions of dead fish   (foxnews.com) divider line
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My brain hurts so much from looking at the comments, I would normally assume that this was just trolling but on Fox there is no way to know.

TRoberts574
6h ago

Millions of fish weren't dying when Trump was President. Donald Trump understood the needs of true Americans whether it be food supplies, entertainment (The Apprentice), matters of national security, adherence to the Constitution and sound economic principles (balanced budgets). Everything he did he did for Americans because he's a true patriot and selfless. We owe him a debt we'll never adequately repay. We'll never see another President so well read, compassionate, noble, dignified or as charitable.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olorin604: My brain hurts so much from looking at the comments, I would normally assume that this was just trolling but on Fox there is no way to know.

TRoberts574
6h ago

Millions of fish weren't dying when Trump was President. Donald Trump understood the needs of true Americans whether it be food supplies, entertainment (The Apprentice), matters of national security, adherence to the Constitution and sound economic principles (balanced budgets). Everything he did he did for Americans because he's a true patriot and selfless. We owe him a debt we'll never adequately repay. We'll never see another President so well read, compassionate, noble, dignified or as charitable.


It's parody. The "well read" gives it away.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: olorin604: My brain hurts so much from looking at the comments, I would normally assume that this was just trolling but on Fox there is no way to know.

TRoberts574
6h ago

Millions of fish weren't dying when Trump was President. Donald Trump understood the needs of true Americans whether it be food supplies, entertainment (The Apprentice), matters of national security, adherence to the Constitution and sound economic principles (balanced budgets). Everything he did he did for Americans because he's a true patriot and selfless. We owe him a debt we'll never adequately repay. We'll never see another President so well read, compassionate, noble, dignified or as charitable.

It's parody. The "well read" gives it away.


Same vein
https://www.theonion.com/bush-regales-dinner-guests-with-impromptu-oratory-on-vi-1819567929
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another thing trying to kill you: Rupert Murdoch
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yet again I am remided of Timescape. Benford's cli sci novel is still deeply relevent and topical today. Is st this how coastal humanity dies of stinks and rotting on theb eaches, sort of like Rapa Nui (Easter Island).
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ obscure?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a Fox News article so now I don't believe in dead fish or putrid smells

/ lost my sense of smell thanks to COVID
 
