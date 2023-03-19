 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   Maybe he shouldn't have been flying a malfunction in the first place   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
5
5 Comments
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I noticed in the pictures from the article that the flaps are up and the portions closest to the fuselage are undamaged. Considering both flaps and landing gear motors on a bonanza are electrically powered, I'm guessing the "malfunction" was electrical. Odd though, landing gear can usually be cranked down manually if the pilot were so inclined to do so.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do not think "belly up" means what the reporter thinks it means
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belly up
The pic belies belly up
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A pilot is safe after a hairy landing situation at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Sunday morning.

So the pilot DID hit the landing strip.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I noticed in the pictures from the article that the flaps are up and the portions closest to the fuselage are undamaged. Considering both flaps and landing gear motors on a bonanza are electrically powered, I'm guessing the "malfunction" was electrical. Odd though, landing gear can usually be cranked down manually if the pilot were so inclined to do so.


From memory, the pilot has to open an access way in the cabin floor, and insert a hand crank, seat it correctly, and then wind it about 50 rotations to get 3 Greens. Not something that you'd attempt on short final...
 
