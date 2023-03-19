 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Gardeners prepare for Spring by using some magic and zoo doo on your garden   (kiro7.com) divider line
    Woodland Park Zoo, Zoo, nutrient-filled Zoo Doo, Landscape architecture, Giraffe, Herbivore, At the Zoo, Zoo Doo  
146 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 11:50 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's some good shiat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should have gone down there just to hang out in the parking lot playing the Dookie album by Green Day on repeat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come by my enclosure and I'll give you a free sample.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Prefer the New Zoo Revue
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: that's some good shiat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A fun/cool Seattle tradition for sure.
 
patowen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What no carnivore droppings?  I seem to remember they used to offer that too.  Supposedly nothing keeps deer away from your garden better than lion plop.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

patowen: What no carnivore droppings?  I seem to remember they used to offer that too.  Supposedly nothing keeps deer away from your garden better than lion plop.


That definitely makes sense.  But I know that carnivore feces are not a good option when it comes yo compost.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I was a pooper scooper, we sold it to farmers.  Somewhere out there, African elephant poop was providing nutrition to corn or something
 
