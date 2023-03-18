 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida woman pulls gun after being told no can has cheezburger   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's quite the mugshot.

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]


Those watermarks make it look like she has super low budget sci fi villain makeup on

Also, pistol with a 50 round snail mag...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's one scary looking lady
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baka-san: Also, pistol with a 50 round snail mag...


Yeah, I had to Google it, I wasn't sure how it worked:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You know, when you absolutely need to kill a farker dead. Or you can't aim for shiat. Either/or.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy f*king Medusa, stop showing that pic💥🗿

[turns to stone]
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: That's one scary looking lady


You can see why all the other McDonalds locations have agreed that the "cheeseburger bundle" exists, and given her one.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]


kin ell

The crazy in Florida is escalating, judging by fark headlines.  which is obvs an indicative measure.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the toy was
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame DeSatanist, and Orange Hitler.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: Also, pistol with a 50 round snail mag...

Yeah, I had to Google it, I wasn't sure how it worked:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

You know, when you absolutely need to kill a farker dead. Or you can't aim for shiat. Either/or.


It's a 9mm, you'll need to drain the entire mag
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: Also, pistol with a 50 round snail mag...

Yeah, I had to Google it, I wasn't sure how it worked:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

You know, when you absolutely need to kill a farker dead. Or you can't aim for shiat. Either/or.


All for $60USD?  Seems like a deal
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this lady don't have that water mark on her IRL I'm not calling the cops on her. Jfc.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]

kin ell

The crazy in Florida is escalating, judging by fark headlines.  which is obvs an indicative measure.


You could argue that the rest of the world is calming down if a certain number of links have to go up on fark anyway. That's good news isn't it?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: kin ell

The crazy in Florida is escalating, judging by fark headlines.  which is obvs an indicative measure.


Foo kin ell
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: I wonder what the toy was


Grimmace Meth pipe
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That combination is gonna make for some really strange recoil. It would be really heavy for a small pistol as well. And are drum mags even legal in Florida?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have wanted the Szechuan sauce...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superfast Jellyfish - a visual accompaniment
Youtube t6BPyilmanI
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dual Wielding Full Auto Glocks W/ 100 Round Drum Mags
Youtube pOCuegVxrpc
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Rise, my new apprentice, you are now Darth Cheeseburger.  Now go to the Endor moon and run a drive-by on some Ewoks that are being a nuisance."
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel u girl

#RIP Chilito
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you the shake machine is down. It's always down amd it's Shamrock shake season.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: Also, pistol with a 50 round snail mag...

Yeah, I had to Google it, I wasn't sure how it worked:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

You know, when you absolutely need to kill a farker dead. Or you can't aim for shiat. Either/or.


TLDR: It depends on the mag, however...


The back opens on some of them. Some of them...you turn a little crank. And some of them you use a special loading mechanism.

/ If you are more curious, check out the video C&Rsenal did on the Lewis Gun and the Luger with the stock.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: That combination is gonna make for some really strange recoil. It would be really heavy for a small pistol as well. And are drum mags even legal in Florida?


This is Florida we're talking about here.  I'd be a little surprised if they weren't legal there.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was that about an armed society being polite?
 
RminusQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before we all start talking about how much jail time this person is going to serve, let's remember that Miami just dropped all charges against this guy because someone threw a water bottle at his car, and he thought that meant he was being shot at.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


oh wait, this lady's black? yeah she's farked.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Pointy Tail of Satan: That combination is gonna make for some really strange recoil. It would be really heavy for a small pistol as well. And are drum mags even legal in Florida?

This is Florida we're talking about here.  I'd be a little surprised if they weren't legal mandatory there.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
booked early Friday morning, given a $7,500 bond amount and bonded out Saturday morning

Good to hear that they take brandishing a gun at someone so seriously.
 
onomatopoeon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 500x358]


I'm semi-new again after being elsewhere for some years, and so I'm re-learning the boundaries here. If I guessed, "If I photoshop that mugshot the wrong way, I will probably get banned," would that be correct?
Pic not necessarily related

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
is she single?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: is she single?


Nope, double, cheeseburger.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd be tripping balls too if you had to go to Mar-A-Largo and had to tell the Orange Menace that what he wanted wasn't on the menu.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lady J: Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]

kin ell

The crazy in Florida is escalating, judging by fark headlines.  which is obvs an indicative measure.


 As a Florida resident....I can comfirm it's getting a little more squirrely then normal round here. You know, which is saying a lot.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]


Sees what you mean

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thomasvista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In Cocoa, she's a 10.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Related: if Happy Cat still wants any cheezburger worth eating, he'll have to get it in Germany, the birthplace of the Happy Cat brand.

Happy Cat products appear to still be on sale in the Russian Federation (with happycat.ru still functional). No British Short-hairs to be found on the labels though.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stringbad: Lady J: Cyclometh: That's quite the mugshot.

[res.cloudinary.com image 659x370]

kin ell

The crazy in Florida is escalating, judging by fark headlines.  which is obvs an indicative measure.

You could argue that the rest of the world is calming down if a certain number of links have to go up on fark anyway. That's good news isn't it?


unless we're taking a consistent % off the top... the 5% craziest, and average craziness of that top 5% (can't remember what it's called... half a decile) is rising
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is she single?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*or average craziness etc, not and

/I don't like to mislead
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a replicant.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: nonexistent menu item

Fark user imageView Full Size



McDonald's offers a "cheeseburger bundle" in some areas. I've never seen it on the menu, but advertised on banners hanging outside the restaurant.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: fark you the shake machine is down. It's always down amd it's Shamrock shake season.


Shortly after I got my wisdom teeth out in around '94, a girl took me out to McD's to get a shake, which I ate with a spoon. This story doesn't really go anywhere, much like how no sex was had that day, except to say HA HA HA I WAS AT A MCD'S AND GOT A SHAKE.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bet she didn't read the fine print
 
