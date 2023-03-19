 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Who corons the coroners?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Little Jack Horoner
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unremarkable Anus guy himself. RIP
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh wait that was Anna Nicole, not Whitney
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The coroner died. Or did he?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep, you guessed it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyril Wecht?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Sharona!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Coast Guard?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coroners don't die, they're expert at faking their death.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of his biggest investigations came when Michael Jackson died in 2009 and he was left to sign the birth certificate after Dr. Conrad Murray 'fled' the UCLA Medical Center scene."

Don't forget to tip your editor.

/RIP famous autopsy man.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, Brittany Murphy, the case mold remediation companies are still scaring people with, even though this dead coroner ruled out mold.  He was alive when he said that though.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: "One of his biggest investigations came when Michael Jackson died in 2009 and he was left to sign the birth certificate after Dr. Conrad Murray 'fled' the UCLA Medical Center scene."

Don't forget to tip your editor.

/RIP famous autopsy man.


Thanks, Obama!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't want to know what the Extra is.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size

RIP Ed Winter
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...Drag him across the county line, and it will be their problem?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, I'd never actually thought about it before; but, whoever the more senior coroner (or equivalent position) is for a major metro area where lots of famous people reside probably ends up seeing/overseeing a lot of famous bodies.  LA county and NYC probably being the biggest among them in the US and probably the world, though I'm sure London, Paris, Madrid also get their fair share along with 'random' places like whichever is responsible for Lake Como, all of Monaco, and other places these people live part-time a/o retire.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Coroners don't die, they're expert at faking their death.


You win.
 
germ78
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He was never able to make a celebrity Frankenstein.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gonna be a long, cold Winter
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thank you for your years of service in a thankless job.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Corn farmers, obvs.
 
