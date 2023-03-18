 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Bernardino Sun)   California Civil War Re-Enactor shot during battle. No word on which side he was fighting for   (sbsun.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Riverside County sheriff's deputies, Ballistic trauma, Injury, Civil War reenactment, block of Briggs Avenue, Saturday, History, grassy area of the park  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 7:41 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
California didn't have a civil war subby it was the US Civil War...

Oh. Riverside. Carry on.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They found the man had been struck by an unknown type of projectile from an artificial firearm, but Brito-Gonzalez said it was not believed to be a live round. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That's why I insist on bespoke artisanal organic firearms.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gotta respect that kind of dedication to realism.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: They found the man had been struck by an unknown type of projectile from an artificial firearm, but Brito-Gonzalez said it was not believed to be a live round. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That's why I insist on bespoke artisanal organic firearms.


....for the discerning, gourmet, environmentally conscience, RWNJ gunowner.
 
olorin604
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is one reason I could never do reenactments, I just don't trust other people enough.

Letting people beat on me with fake swords is totally different.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Psych episode?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Springfield Civil War Reenactment
Youtube fYbPN2ykp40
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: California didn't have a civil war subby it was the US Civil War...

Oh. Riverside. Carry on.


You don't know about the California Civil War of 1893?  It was a terrible war, but in the end the victorious side won the right to put avocados on toast.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Wasn't this a Psych episode?


Actually I think its been an episode on lots of shows.  Bones.  And a few others
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

olorin604: This is one reason I could never do reenactments, I just don't trust other people enough.

Letting people beat on me with fake swords is totally different.


It's why the NPS does not do skirmishes, tacticals, or any other activity where people point firearms at each other.  It's strictly living history with closely monitored and controlled firing demonstrations.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: HoratioGates: Wasn't this a Psych episode?

Actually I think its been an episode on lots of shows.  Bones.  And a few others


I'm half expecting to learn that the mystery was solved by a drifter that refused to give her last name to authorities.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Twice I've been at a the Angeles Shooting Range these guys showed up.  One time they brought a knee mortar that shot a soda can filled with concrete, the other they had a smooth bore canon.  Seemed like nice enough people, just "I've got too much money, time, and a very niche interest" types.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
funny thing, after Pearl Harbor, a U-boat crew took refuge in Santa Carla with one of the vampire families and their descendants live there still.

need proof? hokay!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [media-amazon.com image 850x478]

We'd like to thank this year's sponsor, S'more Schnapps. The Schnapps with the delightful taste of S'mores.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Wasn't this a Psych episode?


static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: HoratioGates: Wasn't this a Psych episode?

Actually I think its been an episode on lots of shows.  Bones.  And a few others


First thing to come to mind was Bones and/or one of the 31 flavors of NCIS.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: waxbeans: HoratioGates: Wasn't this a Psych episode?

Actually I think its been an episode on lots of shows.  Bones.  And a few others

First thing to come to mind was Bones and/or one of the 31 flavors of NCIS.


And Star Trek Continues ;)
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was there any actual important fighting in California during the Civil War?

Arizona did secede, despite not being an actual state, but if even it say much fighting, it's news to me.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Was there any actual important fighting in California during the Civil War?


None whatsoever.  But farbs like to play-shoot at people, regardless of where they live.  God forbid any of them learn Spanish and portray the colonial and Mexican history in California.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.