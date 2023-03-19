 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFSB Connecticut)   Busted for selling marijuana...without a license to do so. Ignoring what can happen when a young, sweet, innocent girl like my friend Becky is seduced into trying unlicensed marijuana from an unlicensed marijuana shop   (wfsb.com) divider line
36
    More: Stupid, Search and seizure, Search warrant, Moon, owner of Moon Rock, search warrant, Probable cause, Motor vehicle exception, Ownership  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2023 at 9:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My unlicensed marijuana shop was named Dee, and he offered enormous quantities of mediocre shake to satisfy our high school pot appetites.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not about the pot, it's about the lost tax revenue
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who puts their news on Channel 3? That's the videogame channel, you farking heathens.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hi, Todd Democrat here. We all know that marijuana isn't as dangerous as other drugs.

That's why I support the 'Get Our Kids High' initiative. I will make sure that every 5 year-old in America has easy access to super-loud edibles.

I'm Todd Democrat, and I support this message."

/also cross-dressers
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's not about the pot, it's about the lost tax revenue


Sometimes though, it's about the pot.

I am a medical user, I expect my medicine to be medical grade, thus it needs to be tested for potency and contaminants.  Even if I wanted some recreational, I'd expect the same.  It's a new world out there, and getting product smuggled in someones drawers or otherwise kept in unsanitary or questionable places just isn't owrht it anymore.

Recently they audited the offerings at over 20 NYC fake grey market "Dispensaries" and every single sample was either contaminated or way less potent that advertised.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryptozoophiliac: "Hi, Todd Democrat here. We all know that marijuana isn't as dangerous as other drugs.

That's why I support the 'Get Our Kids High' initiative. I will make sure that every 5 year-old in America has easy access to super-loud edibles.

I'm Todd Democrat, and I support this message."

/also cross-dressers


Is this some sort of performance art?
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops gotta get their cut off the top, and that fact is baked into legalization everywhere it has happened so far. Everyone knows that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we all okay with saying both of them went on to become police officers?
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: cryptozoophiliac: "Hi, Todd Democrat here. We all know that marijuana isn't as dangerous as other drugs.

That's why I support the 'Get Our Kids High' initiative. I will make sure that every 5 year-old in America has easy access to super-loud edibles.

I'm Todd Democrat, and I support this message."

/also cross-dressers

Is this some sort of performance art?


I realize that typing is considered performance on this site, but I was giving an imaginary preview of some of the (likely) GOP attack ads for the coming political season.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want it legal?  Because this is what legal means.  Licensed, inspected, and taxed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
relatives from NY & NJ have brought me samples of OTC (over the counter) cannabis. some of the saddest, most weak willed smoke I've ever had. plus it looks manufactured, not grown.
 
Maziou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this stupid, subby? You wanna sell marijuana? Get a license. Oh, I forgot that when something popular is legalized, there should be no regulations governing said thing, for public health and safety. Just unrestricted access.

Which has worked out fantastic for guns and the unparalleled sense of security their poorly-regulated access has brought to the American public.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome
 
holyflurkingschnitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PERSONAL USE!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome


JFC. An oz of the "good" shiat was $180 in high school. In the 90s.
 
Maziou
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Maziou: Why is this stupid, subby? You wanna sell marijuana? Get a license. Oh, I forgot that when something popular is legalized, there should be no regulations governing said thing, for public health and safety. Just unrestricted access.

Which has worked out fantastic for guns and the unparalleled sense of security their poorly-regulated access has brought to the American public.


Just realized tag might be fore me, for not picking up on the possibility that it was meant for the unlicensed distributors. Brain bad.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
over 75% of all visible products sold were some form of marijuana.

Awfully brazen. The 'stupid' tag is clearly for the people who thought they could just openly sell pot without a license. Might as well have had a stuffed Becky mounted above the register.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
no its becking

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NINEv2: El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome

JFC. An oz of the "good" shiat was $180 in high school. In the 90s.


An ounce of quality weed was $350-400 when I was in high school in the early 2000s. Pretty great that we've made progress here.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Do you want it legal?


Not really, no.

I'll probably quit once my state goes legal for personal use.

The permission slip takes all the fun out of getting high.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome


My local dispensary: $80 for a >20% THC ounce, today.  Was I ripped off?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
John Mulaney did a funny bit about some of the sh*t you had to deal with buying the corner drugaboo but f*ck if I can find it offhand.

I sure haven't really heard many people missing all that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Who puts their news on Channel 3? That's the videogame channel, you farking heathens.


Game systems are HDMI. Someone is as old as me
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

beezeltown: My unlicensed marijuana shop was named Dee, and he offered enormous quantities of mediocre shake to satisfy our high school pot appetites.


One of mine was Dave, but he never had nearly that much at one time.  None of the people I've known ever did.

Dave got busted - twice that I know of.  Once for 3 pounds in his trunk in Louisiana. He was speeding and a roach was in the ashtray.  He spent some time in prison there.  The other time was just outside of Dallas which he was certain was a setup. He believed the cops had been tipped off to expect him.  He could be right, I have no idea what happened to him, but I'm sure there's a "Dave's not here" joke somewhere in there.  He never ripped me off, but he was a little careless sometimes. I thought he would get busted for the plants in his backyard, but it wasn't that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgygus: El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome

My local dispensary: $80 for a >20% THC ounce, today.  Was I ripped off?


Nope that is still a good deal. But since you appear to be in Denver, I was referring to Ascend at Hampden and Yosemite.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: relatives from NY & NJ have brought me samples of OTC (over the counter) cannabis. some of the saddest, most weak willed smoke I've ever had. plus it looks manufactured, not grown.


In the case of NY

fragMasterFlash: The cops gotta get their cut off the top, and that fact is baked into legalization everywhere it has happened so far. Everyone knows that.


Er... the cops are getting a cut of the legal dispensary market?

You seem stuck in a 70's mob movie or something.

Oh, the shiatty illegal grey market "dispensaries"?  Maybe, but even then, probably not.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: John Mulaney did a funny bit about some of the sh*t you had to deal with buying the corner drugaboo


The main thing was you had to hang out with Dude for a couple of hours and pretend that you were friends.

Plus, you had to get high with Dude, and Dude often didn't have a lot of interesting things to say.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: sinko swimo: relatives from NY & NJ have brought me samples of OTC (over the counter) cannabis. some of the saddest, most weak willed smoke I've ever had. plus it looks manufactured, not grown.

In the case of NYfragMasterFlash: The cops gotta get their cut off the top, and that fact is baked into legalization everywhere it has happened so far. Everyone knows that.

Er... the cops are getting a cut of the legal dispensary market?

You seem stuck in a 70's mob movie or something.

Oh, the shiatty illegal grey market "dispensaries"?  Maybe, but even then, probably not.


/
Here Texas all the big smoke shops are selling THC from California.
Meanwhile cops in little cities are busting kids for CBD and making them prove it's not THC.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: MaudlinMutantMollusk: It's not about the pot, it's about the lost tax revenue

Sometimes though, it's about the pot.

I am a medical user, I expect my medicine to be medical grade, thus it needs to be tested for potency and contaminants.  Even if I wanted some recreational, I'd expect the same.  It's a new world out there, and getting product smuggled in someones drawers or otherwise kept in unsanitary or questionable places just isn't owrht it anymore.

Recently they audited the offerings at over 20 NYC fake grey market "Dispensaries" and every single sample was either contaminated or way less potent that advertised.


THIS. Disabled vets have to buy on the black market, often at higher prices than the licensed dispensaries, and nearly every time that stuff gets tested out with everything from mold to heavy metals to pesticides that were banned for food crops back in the 80's.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Er... the cops are getting a cut of the legal dispensary market?


Hells yes. Nearly every ballot measure that passed to create a legal recreational market included taxes on the product of which law enforcement is allocated a fixed percentage. Did you really think the cops were going to give up on getting free armored personnel carriers from the DEA without getting something in return?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: El_Dan: Thousands of Becky, dead from overdoses, forever!!

/also my local dispensary had a $55 an ounce special today that was awesome

[Fark user image 394x495]


"You farker, you smoked the last of the good nugs!"
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.