(Global News (Canada)) Neighborhood plagued by mystery Uber Eats deliveries
39
    More: Strange, New Westminster, Community, Building, Facebook features, Westminster, unsolicited Uber, Public safety organizations, food orders  
39 Comments     (+0 »)
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They did say they gave ChatGTP-4 access to a credit card to see what it would do.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm....unsolicited gravy.....
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the real first strike from Skynet
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unclaimed donuts and the cops still aren't interested in investigating?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah because endless free food and products delivered to my door always pisses me off. Be sure to never send me free stuff.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, why are people turning away paid food? Because that shiat is paid for before it ever arrives
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.


Also when the food is delivered it's guaranteed cold and soggy. Or warm and melted.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Tom-Servo: Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.

Also when the food is delivered it's guaranteed cold and soggy. Or warm and melted.


Or licked and pubed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Tom-Servo: Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.

Also when the food is delivered it's guaranteed cold and soggy. Or warm and melted.


All I know is I'm never using Macdonalds delivery.  They didn't tell the driver that they need to enter from a different street.

Never mind half of all people ignore or don't get the information on which street entrance to use. And that walk makes the food cold. When they Don't take the walk I get nice warm food. Especially from pizza 🍕 hut.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to pull over on the highway I was laughing so hard when I heard this on CBC Radio the other day.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: thealgorerhythm: Tom-Servo: Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.

Also when the food is delivered it's guaranteed cold and soggy. Or warm and melted.

Or licked and pubed.


Considering who delivered my Macdonalds i would be fine with that.  She was hot 🔥
But. Why was her name pablo? Wtf
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Unclaimed donuts and the cops still aren't interested in investigating?


No, no, no, you misunderstood.  They are not interested in resolving the matter.  Please continue to have them pickup the suspicious donuts for safe disposal.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orders range from bottles of water to a doughnut or even a single bowl of gravy - which is all paid for.

A fella could have a pretty good time in Vegas with all that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried door dash et. al. during the covid lock down, and I am not impressed with a $25 cold sandwich.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if all the uber eats drivers in the city have just all agreed among themselves that this neighborhood is where all the non-tipped or poorly tipped orders go to.  Like maybe it is really close to a bunch of restaurants shops that are popular with the cheep skates, so the uber drivers just "accidentally" deliver them to this neighborhood in order to move onto someone who is compensating them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops were useless in stopping the deliveries?

They also refused to do anything about Jupiter and Venus last week.

Obviously, we need to defund the police.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait, why are people turning away paid food? Because that shiat is paid for before it ever arrives


It's not actually coming to them. Imagine living in an 8 unit condo where the units are numbered like 240A through 240H, but the orders are being sent to 240.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's kind of a funny prank, but it would probably be cooler if whoever is doing this sent the food to a low-income neighborhood in a food desert.  Then again, I'm not sure I'd trust food like that.  But if it were from my favorite restaurant I'd probably eat it anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I tried door dash et. al. during the covid lock down, and I am not impressed with a $25 cold sandwich.


I'm more annoyed at being fee-ed-2-death. Even with 20 bucks off it still came out to 18 bucks.  Why people like this service is beyond me. It's like the most expensive way to eat. WTF
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Haha - Nanaimo man recovering after hit in head with egg.

Big news on the Island...
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: thealgorerhythm: Tom-Servo: Uber Eats. There is no possibility... Uber Eats... that this is... Uber Eats... a marketing campaign... Uber Eats... manufactured by Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to generate a news story... Uber Eats... about Uber Eats... Uber Eats... to get free publicity... Uber Eats... for Uber Eats. Uber Eats.

Also when the food is delivered it's guaranteed cold and soggy. Or warm and melted.

Or licked and pubed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
somehow my tiny mind misread that as "unsolicited Umberto Eco deliveries" which tbh would have been damned cool.

prankster loses points for weak game, at the very least do something basic like: a barrage of deliveries, all none pizza with left beff?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I wonder if all the uber eats drivers in the city have just all agreed among themselves that this neighborhood is where all the non-tipped or poorly tipped orders go to.  Like maybe it is really close to a bunch of restaurants shops that are popular with the cheep skates, so the uber drivers just "accidentally" deliver them to this neighborhood in order to move onto someone who is compensating them.


Why don't they have uber list what idiot drivers want. Because if they want more than 15% they need to speak up. Because uber is mother farking fee crazy.  farking 🍕 hut. Is 30 bucks cheaper.  And they have a minimum order amount.  A fee. And a tip.
Uber has 4 kinds of fees. And they plan to do surge prices in the near future
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is hilarious because just last night we got a door dash that from what we can tell is from the guy who used to own our house. Two spicy ramens which we were more than happy to receive. Hopefully he fixes his settings.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait, why are people turning away paid food? Because that shiat is paid for before it ever arrives


I don't know, maybe because they do not know where or who it is from? How do they know they're all from genuine restaurants delivered by genuine uber drivers? Some sociopath could be doing this and introduce a bag of poisoned food amongst all the delivery.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Misch: waxbeans: Wait, why are people turning away paid food? Because that shiat is paid for before it ever arrives

It's not actually coming to them. Imagine living in an 8 unit condo where the units are numbered like 240A through 240H, but the orders are being sent to 240.


That isn't uber, it's people who act like they have delivery, but are handing that over to uber. Little Ceasar's and Macdonalds do that farked up shiat. And. The drivers don't get the correct information.  I will never order delivery directly from LC & Macdonalds again because they have it set up wrong. The Don't pass on full information.
They didn't provide my apartment number to the driver.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did not order a cat, why would it be delivered by Uber eats, and whose sick idea was to deliver it in a bag of Chinese? Take it back or you don't get a tip a good Yelp score.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ace in your face: This is hilarious because just last night we got a door dash that from what we can tell is from the guy who used to own our house. Two spicy ramens which we were more than happy to receive. Hopefully he fixes his settings.


This is just to say
I have eaten 
the ramen
that was Ubered in 
to my house
by mistake 
you were probably 
hoping
for dinner
Forgive me 
they were delicious 
with umami
and soft eggs
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the next one arrives in a slipper, I am going to be sure the sender is a prevert and not eat it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: waxbeans: Wait, why are people turning away paid food? Because that shiat is paid for before it ever arrives

I don't know, maybe because they do not know where or who it is from? How do they know they're all from genuine restaurants delivered by genuine uber drivers? Some sociopath could be doing this and introduce a bag of poisoned food amongst all the delivery.


Meh. When places hand off to a 3rd party it looks completely different.  And is taped shut.  Like child proof level. If it doesn't look like that.  I'd pass. But if it looks all taped up and in the branded for the 3rd party. I'm eating.  Because I've realized.  People are going to eventually start stealing the food. They drivers aren't making people text back the confirmation code.  Happened 4 times already.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
STAY TUNED FOR OUR THIRD INSTALLMENT, WEIRDER THAN THE FIRST TWO.

How to keep a Farker in suspense.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My first thought is some card skimmer is testing stolen cards by ordering single gravy packets or single donuts for delivery to {random address.}
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Yeah because endless free food and products delivered to my door always pisses me off. Be sure to never send me free stuff.


We have received a single "free" item. It was someone's dinner and we didn't see it until 10 am the next morning. Oddly enough, the horde of squirrels that call our property home didn't touch it. I did look at it. It was the saddest steak sandwich I have ever seen, limp fries and FOUR containers of ranch dressing. The latter is an assumption on my part, I did not open any of them.  I don't trust squirrels much, but when it comes to food, if they won't eat it, I doubt if it is actually food.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline, I thought it would be about Los Angeles, because I've seen it on the news there in the last week.

People who order these food deliveries know exactly what time the food has been delivered. If someone were to notice that the food hasn't been picked up within a certain amount of time, then it might be an indication that nobody's home.

I would assume this is only happening in rich neighborhoods.
 
Dryad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who the hell orders just a donut, or a bottle of water, or a side of gravy? Not with $10+ in fees certainly.
Cheap single items sound like shill sales to prop up the numbers. Wasn't Uber Eats caught up in some scam early on where they were buying up stuff themselves to make their numbers look better?
Hell, at this point shill sales may be the only orders they are getting now in some markets.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was at a friend's house during the pandemic, and her doorbell rang

She got to the door, and the delivery person had already run away, but there was a sub and a cookie hanging from the doorknob.

Door dash or Uber Eats or whoever it was had absolutely no way that we could find to report that food had been mis-delivered to your address.  I think she ended up posting something to Nextdoor

... and then trashing the sandwich after a few hours.  We ate the cookie.
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: My first thought is some card skimmer is testing stolen cards by ordering single gravy packets or single donuts for delivery to {random address.}


I agree with Tom-Servo above that it's a marketing campaign (I'd appreciate notice they were operating here and would be using the service the next week) but could see someone being up to no good. Maybe someone with a grudge against any of the businesses or drivers involved.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: When I saw the headline, I thought it would be about Los Angeles, because I've seen it on the news there in the last week.

People who order these food deliveries know exactly what time the food has been delivered. If someone were to notice that the food hasn't been picked up within a certain amount of time, then it might be an indication that nobody's home.

I would assume this is only happening in rich neighborhoods.


Why spend money ordering food when you could just have someone go up and ring the doorbell?
 
