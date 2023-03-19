 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Bridge partially collapsed after snow plow did the dangerous act of driving over bridge. Good thing the remaing 627 bridges in county are good, well except for the 59 classed as in poor repair   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
31
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Without even clicking I knew it was Pennsylvania. Just assume everything in Pa has turned to shiat. It's what the state does.
 
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Without even clicking I knew it was Pennsylvania. Just assume everything in Pa has turned to shiat. It's what the state does.


Jumped in to say pretty much the same.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But are the guns okay?
 
Nightjars
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A bridge in Bradford County partially collapsed

Eight is enough
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Surely we can solve this if we cut taxes on the rich some more.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only 48 years?

Next time have the Amish build it for you. Bet your ass it will last more than 50 years.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.


I am also 48 years old, partially collapsed, and in need of replacement, so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Snow plows are heavy.

The Simpsons-Mr. Plow saves The Plow King HQ 4:3
Youtube 4_1WPOlkwyo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.


I'm 50. I've never heard or read:
Bridge closed for repairs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

toraque: Surely we can solve this if we cut taxes on the rich some more.


Naaaaa privatize.  The market will punish bad bridge keeper and reward the good ones.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.

I am also 48 years old, partially collapsed, and in need of replacement, so I'm getting a kick out of this.


Right? 50.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Only 48 years?

Next time have the Amish build it for you. Bet your ass it will last more than 50 years.


Yeah, but you also won't be able to drive on it
 
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
48 years old and already failing? That bridge was cheap garbage on day 1. Roman bridges are still around.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The limit of 5 tons is 10,000 pounds. The GVW of most full sized snowplows is 56,000 pounds. Since that includes a trailer, assume the rig weighs somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds. No wonder the bridge broke.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inconsolable
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.

I'm 50. I've never heard or read:
Bridge closed for repairs.


Neither have I, but i've seen plenty of bridges closed for basic maintenance or repairs. It's just not how they phrase the signs
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is approximately true in nearly every state, isn't it?

Sleep well everybody!
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The limit of 5 tons is 10,000 pounds. The GVW of most full sized snowplows is 56,000 pounds. Since that includes a trailer, assume the rig weighs somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 pounds. No wonder the bridge broke.


Nobody on fark could ever drive over that ramshackle testament to constructive shortcomings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's a wild thought, find some way to inspect them occasionally. Perhaps repairing them if something is wrong. You could do it by taxing people with so much money that they hid a smaller boat in their boat because they're out of ideas of what to spend it on.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cefm: 48 years old and already failing? That bridge was cheap garbage on day 1. Roman bridges are still around.


Have those Roman bridges ever carried multi-ton motor vehicles?  I mean, you're probably not wrong about the bridge being poorly built to begin with, but comparing it to the Roman bridges isn't exactly a fair comparison.

It's also worth pointing out that this bridge apparently had zero maintenance work done in those 48 years.  It actually doesn't seem that bad when you take that into consideration.

/ even the Roman bridges needed repair and maintenance
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.

I am also 48 years old, partially collapsed, and in need of replacement, so I'm getting a kick out of this.


Have you gotten plowed?
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a hard 48.  Must be the meth.  Or the salts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it infrastructure week yet?
 
abmoraz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bradford county?  I'm sure all 4 residents there will be heavily inconvenienced.

/Inside joke if any of my college friends from Ulster, Athens, or Sayre see this...
 
abmoraz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bradford County has town names that sound like rejects from the Simpons episode "Marge vs the Monorail"

East Smithfield
New Albany
Snedekerville
West Leroy
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 850x273]

A bridge in Bradford County partially collapsed

Eight is enough


Back in BC (Before Calvin) times, dad told me a similar story about the suggested speeds for sharp curves in the road.  Said they let most of the air out of the tires on a bus and drove it faster and faster around the curve until it tipped over.  I didn't believe him but I was a little older than Calvin.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: 48 years old and already failing? That bridge was cheap garbage on day 1. Roman bridges are still around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abmoraz: West Leroy


I intend to stay up all night trying to determine why this one is particular amuses the crap out of me.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prof. Frink: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Nightjars: From the article:

"The bridge is 48 years old," said Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator for South Creek Township. "The last time it was replaced was done shortly after the flood of 74, so that was the last time this bridge had any replacement done to it," Sheets said.

Apparently bridges are replace-upon-failure type constructions in this there place.

I am also 48 years old, partially collapsed, and in need of replacement, so I'm getting a kick out of this.

Have you gotten plowed?


Frequently, which explains the partial collapse.
 
zjoik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We should build bridges out of pyramids
 
