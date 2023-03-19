 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   On his way to work man is shot 21 times in a case of mistaken identity. And some people complain that they have to wear name tags   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, family of James Marcus Taylor, Citizenship, Crime, Philadelphia, City Of, favorite thing, block of Akron Street, City of Philadelphia  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they don't have the perp, how do they know it was mistaken identity?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"not the intended target"? I call BS.
Only cops can shoot at someone 21 times and hit a bystander instead.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The City of Philadelphia is offering up $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

I'd suggest they start with whoever asked him to cover the shift. That'll be twenty grand, please.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

El_Dan: The City of Philadelphia is offering up $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

I'd suggest they start with whoever asked him to cover the shift. That'll be twenty grand, please.


Yep, they knew what was coming.
 
