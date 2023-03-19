 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ceiling cat was watching you interrogate   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
phew
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SAVE BANDIT
Youtube ZOavX5qYRTQ
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
works in the movies
 
sidailurch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There seems to be a lot of people who are unfamiliar with the concept of a suspended ceiling.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is how Ted Bundy successfully escaped.  I've seen the room in Glenwood Springs. They locked him in a normal office type room with a drop ceiling. He pushed a tile up and went over the wall through the plenum.  The Sheriff showed me the room while I was there for other business.  He also showed me his BundyMobile, an electric chair with wheels.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make way for Willeh!

I SAID "MAKE WAY FOR WILLEH!"
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rookie move ditching the car when he already had a helicopter on him, everyone knows the only way you're getting away from the cops at that point is if you manage to drive to a Pay n' Spray.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: This is how Ted Bundy successfully escaped.  I've seen the room in Glenwood Springs. They locked him in a normal office type room with a drop ceiling. He pushed a tile up and went over the wall through the plenum.  The Sheriff showed me the room while I was there for other business.  He also showed me his BundyMobile, an electric chair with wheels.


My cat escaped confinement in the basement that way once while we were away for a weekend. Unfortunately, the litterbox opted to remain in the room she'd been (allegedly) confined in.
 
