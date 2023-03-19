 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Just on the off chance you were considering getting your nose hair waxed   (healthdigest.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Hair, Nose, Nostril, Nasal hair, Waxing, Respiratory system, Bacteria, Hair follicle  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good way to get a MRSA infection inside the now open, bloody follicles.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Causes Alzheimers.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm totally f*cked.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather wax a bear's taint.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do the dollar store budget version, light an emergency candle for a couple seconds, ram it up the offending nostril, and play Minecraft until it cools

Then I tie a string to it and a doorknob...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just learn to live with your long nose hair.  Try getting it braided, maybe some highlights.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once cooled, it's applied to the inside of the nostril, but only as far up as the ball of the nose.

In other news, noses have balls.

/I learn something new every day.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll save all of you a lot of spa money:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I do that, how am I going to braid anything? Stupid idea.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
richardcrouse.caView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pull them out one by one. It feels kind of good until you get that one that makes your eyes water, but even then just keep tugging on it and it'll come out really easy.

Alternatively, just be cute about it

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Pulling out my mustache hairs feels soooooooooooo good
//Very, very bad ocd habit
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yowza.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bears aren't usually into waxing anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grab them by the mittful and yank them out. fark nose and ear hairs and fark the health risks. I'm taking this hill and nothing will stop me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but how does the bear feel about that. I would check first. Could get ugly.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Speak for yourself.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flashback to the time i was in line for a ride at Great America. Two preteen boys were 'man-talking' when I heard one of them tell the other that 'he and his girlfriend had french braided their pubic hairs together'
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Okay settle down there, Don
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

{Horking noises intensify}
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

He said bear. Not warthog. Back of the line for you, buddy.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
just grow a mustache and comb them into it.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Taint right, but it's okay
 
ShiatAhoy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Guy Squirms and Screams While Getting Facial and Nose Hair Waxed - 1072104
Youtube 9zFN_lmXdvg
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My nose hair grows quickly and thickly. I trim it from time to time with surgical scissors, but occasionally it gets away from me. I've gotten used to just ripping it out by the clump, usually 5-10 hairs.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That's only if you put deodorant up your nose.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was rather shocked that TFA was pretty much exactly what the headline said it was.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OMG my eyes are tearing up just remembering how bad it hurt, and that was with tweezers and single hairs. Who the hell would do multiple hairs at once??? Avoid the torture and trauma, for gawds sake get a trimmer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


/you know the Germans make good stuff
 
